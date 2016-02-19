European Immigration Policy is devoted to the problems of minorities and immigrants within the European Community. It includes many papers drawn from the Strasbourg Conference of December 1990. An introductory paper argues the problem of immigration as neither prevention nor reduction, but of appropriate development planning for the South and the political management of the migrations which must take place largely due to the economic requirements of the Community itself. Further essays discuss the position of immigrant and migrant peoples in the Community, contemporary immigrant and nationality policies, Christianity and immigration, Spain's illegal immigrants, and the integration or marginalization of immigrants in French society.