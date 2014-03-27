Esthetics and Biomechanics in Orthodontics

Part 1: DIAGNOSIS AND ESTHETIC CONCEPTS

1. Individualized Orthodontic Diagnosis

2. Individualized Orthodontic Treatment Planning

3. Esthetics in Tooth Display and Smile Design

Part 2: BIOMECHANICS

4. Mechanical Principles of Tooth Movement NEW!

5. Biologic Mechanisms in Orthodontic Tooth Movement

6. Biomechanic Basis of Extraction Space Closure

7. Biomechanics Based Management of Impacted Canines NEW!

Part 3: MANAGEMENT OF VERTICAL DIMENSION PROBLEMS

8. Management of Deep Overbite Malocclusion

9. Management of Open Bite Malocclusion

10. Molar and Incisor Positioning to Achieve Occlusal and Esthetic Objectives

Part 4: MANAGEMENT OF CLASS II MALOCCLUSION

11. Strategies for Treatment of Young Patients with Class II Malocclusions

12. Non Extraction Class II Correction

13. Class II Correction with an Intermaxillary Fixed Non Compliance Device: Twin Force Bite Corrector



Part 5: MANAGEMENT OF CLASS III MALOCCLUSION

14. Treatment Strategies for Developing and Non-Developing Class III Malocclusions

15. Clinical Practice Guidelines for Developing Class III Malocclusion

16. Biomechanical Aspects of a Modified Protraction Headgear

17. New Modalities for the Treatment of Class III Malocclusions NEW!

Part 6: ESTHETICS WITH TEMPORARY ANCHORAGE DEVICES

18. Achieving Optimal Esthetics with Palatal Mini Implants NEW!

19. Expanding the Limits for Esthetic Strategies by Skeletal Anchorage

20. A Bioefficient Skeletal Anchorage System

21. A Novel Approach in Developing Facial Esthetics in Cleft Lip and Palate Patients

Part 7: ORTHOGNATHIC SURGERY

22. Esthetics and New Approaches to Orthognathic Surgery NEW!

23. Surgery First: The Protocol of Innovative Surgical Orthodontics NEW!

24. Biomechanical Factors in Surgical Orthodontics

Part 8: INTERDISCIPLINARY MANAGEMENT

25. Interdisciplinary Management of Complex Dental Problems

26. Missing Lateral Incisors: New Procedures and Indications for Optimal Space Closure NEW!

27. Interrelationship of Orthodontics with Periodontics and Restorative Dentistry

Part 9: FINISHING

28. Biomechanics Strategies for Optimal Finishing