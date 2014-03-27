Esthetics and Biomechanics in Orthodontics - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781455750856, 9781455750894

Esthetics and Biomechanics in Orthodontics

2nd Edition

Authors: Ravindra Nanda
eBook ISBN: 9781455750894
eBook ISBN: 9780323226578
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455750856
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 27th March 2014
Page Count: 624
Description

Esthetics and Biomechanics in Orthodontics, 2nd Edition provides everything you need to know to successfully apply biomechanics in clinical orthodontics. This edition features new content in the areas of tooth movement, treating Class III malocclusions, skeletal anchorage, Surgery First treatment plans, and space closure. In addition to comprehensive guidance on basic biomechanic principles, this state-of-the-art reference also shows how all techniques can apply biomechanical principles to improve the force delivery, understand and prevent side effects, and achieve predictable results.

Key Features

  • Highly regarded lead author, Dr. Ravindra Nanda, is a widely known and respected educator in the field of orthodontics.
  • Comprehensive coverage of diagnosis, treatment planning, and esthetics in tooth display provides a solid foundation in orthodontia and biomechanic problem solving.
  • Case reports include high-quality photographs, radiographs, and illustrations to better show biomechanical principles.
  • Radiographs and line drawings accompany clinical photographs to help illustrate the various stages of treatment.

Table of Contents

Part 1: DIAGNOSIS AND ESTHETIC CONCEPTS  
1. Individualized Orthodontic Diagnosis 
2. Individualized Orthodontic Treatment Planning 
3. Esthetics in Tooth Display and Smile Design 

Part 2: BIOMECHANICS
4. Mechanical Principles of Tooth Movement NEW!  
5. Biologic Mechanisms in Orthodontic Tooth Movement  
6. Biomechanic Basis of Extraction Space Closure 
7. Biomechanics Based Management of Impacted Canines NEW!

Part 3: MANAGEMENT OF VERTICAL DIMENSION PROBLEMS 
8. Management of Deep Overbite Malocclusion      
9. Management of Open Bite Malocclusion
10. Molar and Incisor Positioning to Achieve Occlusal and Esthetic Objectives  

Part 4: MANAGEMENT OF CLASS II MALOCCLUSION  
11. Strategies for Treatment of Young Patients with Class II Malocclusions  
12. Non Extraction Class II Correction  
13. Class II Correction with an Intermaxillary Fixed Non Compliance Device: Twin Force Bite Corrector
 
Part 5: MANAGEMENT OF CLASS III MALOCCLUSION  
14. Treatment Strategies for Developing and Non-Developing Class III Malocclusions  
15. Clinical Practice Guidelines for Developing Class III Malocclusion
16. Biomechanical Aspects of a Modified Protraction Headgear 
17. New Modalities for the Treatment of Class III Malocclusions NEW!

Part 6: ESTHETICS WITH TEMPORARY ANCHORAGE DEVICES
18. Achieving Optimal Esthetics with Palatal Mini Implants NEW!
19. Expanding the Limits for Esthetic Strategies by Skeletal Anchorage
20. A Bioefficient Skeletal Anchorage System
21. A Novel Approach in Developing Facial Esthetics in Cleft Lip and Palate Patients

Part 7: ORTHOGNATHIC SURGERY
22. Esthetics and New Approaches to Orthognathic Surgery NEW!
23. Surgery First: The Protocol of Innovative Surgical Orthodontics NEW!
24. Biomechanical Factors in Surgical Orthodontics

Part 8: INTERDISCIPLINARY MANAGEMENT 
25. Interdisciplinary Management of Complex Dental Problems  
26. Missing Lateral Incisors: New Procedures and Indications for Optimal Space Closure NEW! 
27. Interrelationship of Orthodontics with Periodontics and Restorative Dentistry  

Part 9: FINISHING
28. Biomechanics Strategies for Optimal Finishing  

Details

About the Author

Ravindra Nanda

Ravindra Nanda, BDS, MDS, PhD, Professor and Head, Department of Craniofacial Sciences; Chair, Division of Orthodontics, School of Dental Medicine, University of Connecticut Health Center, Farmington, CT

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Head, Department of Craniofacial Sciences; Chair, Division of Orthodontics, School of Dental Medicine, University of Connecticut Health Center, Farmington, CT

