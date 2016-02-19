Essays in Theoretical Physics
1st Edition
In Honour of Dirk ter Haar
Essays in Theoretical Physics: In Honour of Dirk ter Haar is devoted to Dirk ter Haar, detailing the breadth of Dirk's interest in physics. The book contains 15 chapters, with some chapters elucidating stellar dynamics with non-classical integrals; a mean-field treatment of charge density waves in a strong magnetic field; electrodynamics of two-dimensional (surface) superconductors; and the Bethe Ansatz and exact solutions of the Kondo and related magnetic impurity models. Other chapters focus on probing the interiors of neutron stars; macroscopic quantum tunneling; unitary transformation methods in intense fields atomic physics; stochastic parameters in quantum mechanical systems; and correlation effects in atomic diffusion. The book also describes the densely packed magnetic insulator glasses, nuclei in dense matter, solar neutrinos, comets, cosmic rays, the Gibbs paradox, and wave packets.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Stellar Dynamics with Non-Classical Integrals
A Mean-Field Treatment of Charge Density Waves In a Strong Magnetic Field
On the Electrodynamics of two-Dimensional (Surface) Superconductors
The Bethe Ansatz and Exact Solutions of the Kondo and Related Magnetic Impurity Models
Probing the Interiors of Neutron Stars
Macroscopic Quantum Tunneling and all that
Unitary Transformation Methods in Intense Fields Atomic Physics
Densely Packed Magnetic Insulator Glasses
Nuclei in Dense Matter
Solar Neutrinos and Comets
Origin and Propagation of Cosmic Rays
Stochastic Parameters in Quantum Mechanical Systems
Correlation Effects in Atomic Diffusion
The Gibbs Paradox
Wave Packets and Ghosts
