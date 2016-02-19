Essays in Theoretical Physics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080265230, 9781483149639

Essays in Theoretical Physics

1st Edition

In Honour of Dirk ter Haar

Editors: W. E. Parry
eBook ISBN: 9781483149639
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1984
Page Count: 346
Description

Essays in Theoretical Physics: In Honour of Dirk ter Haar is devoted to Dirk ter Haar, detailing the breadth of Dirk's interest in physics. The book contains 15 chapters, with some chapters elucidating stellar dynamics with non-classical integrals; a mean-field treatment of charge density waves in a strong magnetic field; electrodynamics of two-dimensional (surface) superconductors; and the Bethe Ansatz and exact solutions of the Kondo and related magnetic impurity models. Other chapters focus on probing the interiors of neutron stars; macroscopic quantum tunneling; unitary transformation methods in intense fields atomic physics; stochastic parameters in quantum mechanical systems; and correlation effects in atomic diffusion. The book also describes the densely packed magnetic insulator glasses, nuclei in dense matter, solar neutrinos, comets, cosmic rays, the Gibbs paradox, and wave packets.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Stellar Dynamics with Non-Classical Integrals

A Mean-Field Treatment of Charge Density Waves In a Strong Magnetic Field

On the Electrodynamics of two-Dimensional (Surface) Superconductors

The Bethe Ansatz and Exact Solutions of the Kondo and Related Magnetic Impurity Models

Probing the Interiors of Neutron Stars

Macroscopic Quantum Tunneling and all that

Unitary Transformation Methods in Intense Fields Atomic Physics

Densely Packed Magnetic Insulator Glasses

Nuclei in Dense Matter

Solar Neutrinos and Comets

Origin and Propagation of Cosmic Rays

Stochastic Parameters in Quantum Mechanical Systems

Correlation Effects in Atomic Diffusion

The Gibbs Paradox

Wave Packets and Ghosts

About The Authors

Index


