Engineering Fracture Design
1st Edition
Fracture: An Advanced Treatise, Volume IV: Engineering Fracture Design presents the development and status of knowledge on sudden, catastrophic failure of structures due to unexpected brittle fracture of component materials. This book provides information pertinent to the engineering fracture design as well as the microscopic and macroscopic fundamentals of fracture.
Organized into eight chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the evaluation of fracture tests. This text then presents an analysis of temperature effects on fracture. Other chapters consider the fracture and carrying capacity of long, slender columns and related topics. This book discusses as well the problems in connection with columns, beams, and plates, and experimental evidence to support theories proposed for describing the strength and stiffness of these elements. The final chapter presents an analysis of the problem of brittle fracture in weldments.
This book is a valuable resource for engineers, students, and research workers in industrial organizations, education and research institutions, and various government agencies.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Chapter 1. Evaluation of Fracture Tests and Specimen Preparation
I. Introduction
II. Some Test Methods and Typical Data
III. Welding Procedures, Residual Stress, and Flaws
IV. Selection of Test Specimen and Instrumentation
V. Interpretation of Results
VI. Recommended Research
VII. Summary
References
Chapter 2. Plane Strain Fracture Toughness
I. Introduction: Concept of KIc
II. Procedure for Determination of KIc
III. Some Experimental Results
IV. Summary and Recommended Research
Appendix A: Details of KIc Test Practice with Bend Specimens
Appendix B: Stress-Intensity Factors and Load-Displacement Slope Factors for Various Specimens
Symbols
References
Chapter 3. Temperature Effects on Fracture
I. Introduction
II. Temperature Dependence
III. Early Fracture Criteria
IV. Qualitative Evaluations
V. Some Noteworthy Results
VI. Recommended Research
VII. Summary
Symbols
References
Chapter 4. Fracture and Carrying Capacity of Notched Columns
I. Introduction
II. Test Equipment and Procedure for Testing of Columns
III. Test Equipment for Photoelastic Investigation of Stress-Concentration Factors
IV. Theoretical Considerations
V. Discussion of Results for Critical Load
VI. Fracture of Columns
VII. Discussion of Fracture Results
VIII. Some Stress-Concentration Factors
IX. Discussion of Stress-Concentration Results
X. Recommended Research
XI. Summary
Appendix A. Unnotched Beam Column Loaded Concentrically
Appendix B. Unnotched Beam Column Loaded Eccentrically
Appendix C. Stress-Intensity Factors for Beam Columns Having Deep Cracks
Symbols
References
Chapter 5. Prestressed Brittle Structures
I. Introduction
II. Prestressed and Segmented Beams
III. Prestressed Monolithic Beams
IV. Segmented Columns
V. Prestressed Plates
VI. Recommended Research
VII. Summary
Appendix A. Segmented Beams with Arbitrary Cross Sections and Multiple Tendons
Appendix B. Eccentrically Loaded Segmented Beam Columns
Symbols
References
Chapter 6. Design of Attachments and Connections with Brittle Materials
I. Introduction
II. Design Considerations
III. Representative Attachment Configurations
IV. Analytical Procedures
V. Experimental Results
VI. Recommended Research
VII. Summary and Conclusions
Symbols
References
Chapter 7. Effects of Residual Stress on Brittle Fracture
I. Introduction
II. Welding Residual Stresses
III. Residual Stress Effects on Brittle Fracture in Welded Structures
IV. Analysis of Residual Stress Effects in Notched and Welded Wide Plates by Fracture Mechanics
V. Separation of Residual Stress and Metallurgical Damage Effects at Crack Initiation
VI. Function and Conduct of Stress Relief Treatments
VII. Recommended Research
VIII. Summary
Symbols
References
Chapter 8. Brittle Fracture in Weldments
I. Introduction
II. Phenomenological Aspects of Brittle Fracture in Weldments
III. Materials and Weldments
IV. Embrittlement in Weldments
V. Fabrication of Weldments
VI. Loading and Environment
VII. Designing Against Brittle Fracture
VIII. Recommended Research
IX. Summary
References
Author Index
Subject Index
- No. of pages:
- 472
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1969
- Published:
- 1st January 1969
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483273280