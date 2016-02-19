Fracture: An Advanced Treatise, Volume IV: Engineering Fracture Design presents the development and status of knowledge on sudden, catastrophic failure of structures due to unexpected brittle fracture of component materials. This book provides information pertinent to the engineering fracture design as well as the microscopic and macroscopic fundamentals of fracture.

Organized into eight chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the evaluation of fracture tests. This text then presents an analysis of temperature effects on fracture. Other chapters consider the fracture and carrying capacity of long, slender columns and related topics. This book discusses as well the problems in connection with columns, beams, and plates, and experimental evidence to support theories proposed for describing the strength and stiffness of these elements. The final chapter presents an analysis of the problem of brittle fracture in weldments.

This book is a valuable resource for engineers, students, and research workers in industrial organizations, education and research institutions, and various government agencies.