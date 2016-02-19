Engineering Fracture Design - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124497047, 9781483273280

Engineering Fracture Design

1st Edition

Editors: H. Liebowitz
eBook ISBN: 9781483273280
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1969
Page Count: 472
Description

Fracture: An Advanced Treatise, Volume IV: Engineering Fracture Design presents the development and status of knowledge on sudden, catastrophic failure of structures due to unexpected brittle fracture of component materials. This book provides information pertinent to the engineering fracture design as well as the microscopic and macroscopic fundamentals of fracture.

Organized into eight chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the evaluation of fracture tests. This text then presents an analysis of temperature effects on fracture. Other chapters consider the fracture and carrying capacity of long, slender columns and related topics. This book discusses as well the problems in connection with columns, beams, and plates, and experimental evidence to support theories proposed for describing the strength and stiffness of these elements. The final chapter presents an analysis of the problem of brittle fracture in weldments.

This book is a valuable resource for engineers, students, and research workers in industrial organizations, education and research institutions, and various government agencies.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Chapter 1. Evaluation of Fracture Tests and Specimen Preparation

I. Introduction

II. Some Test Methods and Typical Data

III. Welding Procedures, Residual Stress, and Flaws

IV. Selection of Test Specimen and Instrumentation

V. Interpretation of Results

VI. Recommended Research

VII. Summary

References

Chapter 2. Plane Strain Fracture Toughness

I. Introduction: Concept of KIc

II. Procedure for Determination of KIc

III. Some Experimental Results

IV. Summary and Recommended Research

Appendix A: Details of KIc Test Practice with Bend Specimens

Appendix B: Stress-Intensity Factors and Load-Displacement Slope Factors for Various Specimens

Symbols

References

Chapter 3. Temperature Effects on Fracture

I. Introduction

II. Temperature Dependence

III. Early Fracture Criteria

IV. Qualitative Evaluations

V. Some Noteworthy Results

VI. Recommended Research

VII. Summary

Symbols

References

Chapter 4. Fracture and Carrying Capacity of Notched Columns

I. Introduction

II. Test Equipment and Procedure for Testing of Columns

III. Test Equipment for Photoelastic Investigation of Stress-Concentration Factors

IV. Theoretical Considerations

V. Discussion of Results for Critical Load

VI. Fracture of Columns

VII. Discussion of Fracture Results

VIII. Some Stress-Concentration Factors

IX. Discussion of Stress-Concentration Results

X. Recommended Research

XI. Summary

Appendix A. Unnotched Beam Column Loaded Concentrically

Appendix B. Unnotched Beam Column Loaded Eccentrically

Appendix C. Stress-Intensity Factors for Beam Columns Having Deep Cracks

Symbols

References

Chapter 5. Prestressed Brittle Structures

I. Introduction

II. Prestressed and Segmented Beams

III. Prestressed Monolithic Beams

IV. Segmented Columns

V. Prestressed Plates

VI. Recommended Research

VII. Summary

Appendix A. Segmented Beams with Arbitrary Cross Sections and Multiple Tendons

Appendix B. Eccentrically Loaded Segmented Beam Columns

Symbols

References

Chapter 6. Design of Attachments and Connections with Brittle Materials

I. Introduction

II. Design Considerations

III. Representative Attachment Configurations

IV. Analytical Procedures

V. Experimental Results

VI. Recommended Research

VII. Summary and Conclusions

Symbols

References

Chapter 7. Effects of Residual Stress on Brittle Fracture

I. Introduction

II. Welding Residual Stresses

III. Residual Stress Effects on Brittle Fracture in Welded Structures

IV. Analysis of Residual Stress Effects in Notched and Welded Wide Plates by Fracture Mechanics

V. Separation of Residual Stress and Metallurgical Damage Effects at Crack Initiation

VI. Function and Conduct of Stress Relief Treatments

VII. Recommended Research

VIII. Summary

Symbols

References

Chapter 8. Brittle Fracture in Weldments

I. Introduction

II. Phenomenological Aspects of Brittle Fracture in Weldments

III. Materials and Weldments

IV. Embrittlement in Weldments

V. Fabrication of Weldments

VI. Loading and Environment

VII. Designing Against Brittle Fracture

VIII. Recommended Research

IX. Summary

References

Author Index

Subject Index

