Energy Positive Neighborhoods and Smart Energy Districts - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128099513, 9780128103982

Energy Positive Neighborhoods and Smart Energy Districts

1st Edition

Methods, Tools, and Experiences from the Field

Editors: Antonello Monti Dirk Pesch Keith Ellis Pierluigi Mancarella
eBook ISBN: 9780128103982
Paperback ISBN: 9780128099513
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 26th September 2016
Page Count: 300
Description

Energy Positive Neighborhoods and Smart Energy Districts: Methods, Tools, and Experiences from the Field is a comprehensive guide to this highly interdisciplinary topic. Monti et. al’s combined experience make them the most qualified team of editors to explore the processes and tools involved in creating Energy Positive Neighborhoods and Smart Energy Districts in an urban setting. Tools include:

  • A complete simulation library to quickly support the implementation of a model of the scenario
  • A set of possible approaches to neighborhood energy optimization
  • An open, extensible information model for neighbourhood asset description

The structure of this book offers different reading paths to appeal to the very varied audience it addresses. It describes the process of adaption and the challenges faced by the decision makers, and also how simulation, optimisation, ICT approaches and business models are combined in a holistic and pragmatic way. It also offers possible business models and a means to quantify them to complete the development process. This book is suitable for students on muti-disciplinary energy engineering courses, energy practitioners, ICT vendors aiming to develop new services to target the building industry, and decision makers aiming to structure an urban renovation program.

Key Features

  • Delivers a significant amount of exclusive knowledge on the topics of energy positive neighborhoods and smart energy districts
  • Allows readers to grasp the complexity of this interdisciplinary topic by providing access to well-structured processes and tools
  • Includes real life examples of the transformation of two demonstration sites that illustrate the concepts discussed to add context and value to their implementation

Readership

Energy engineers, Energy efficiency decision makers, Energy Practitioners, ICT vendors in the building industry, Energy students and researchers

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Energy positivity and flexibility in districts

Chapter 3: Description of the process needed to achieve EPN, Roadmap

Chapter 4: Simulation and Optimisation

Chapter 5: ICT infrastructure implementation

Chapter 6: Business cases

Chapter 7: Real life experience

Chapter 8 : Future –Gaps, Barriers, Challenges and Opportunities related to development of Energy Positive Neighbourhoods and Smart Energy Districts (conclusion)

About the Editor

Antonello Monti

During his time at the University of South Carolina before joining RWTH, Professor Monti was Associate Director of the Virtual Test Bed (VTB) project, which focusesd on computational simulation and visualisation of modern power distribution systems. His 4 main areas of research are Simulation of Complex Systems with focus on Real Time and Hardware in the Loop, Distributed Intelligence for Grid Automation, Advanced Monitoring Solution for Distribution Grids and Development of solution for Smart Home/Smart Cities applications

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Institute Director, RWTH Aachen University, Germany

Dirk Pesch

PhD from the University of Strathclyde in Electrical & Electronic Engineering

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, NIMBUS Center, Cork Institute of Technology, Ireland

Keith Ellis

Affiliations and Expertise

IoT Systems Research lab, Intel Labs, Intel Corporation

Pierluigi Mancarella

Affiliations and Expertise

Reader in Future Energy Networks, University of Manchester, UK

