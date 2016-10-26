Encyclopedia of Spectroscopy and Spectrometry
3rd Edition
This third edition of the Encyclopedia of Spectroscopy and Spectrometry provides authoritative and comprehensive coverage of all aspects of spectroscopy and closely related subjects that use the same fundamental principles, including mass spectrometry, imaging techniques and applications. It includes the history, theoretical background, details of instrumentation and technology, and current applications of the key areas of spectroscopy.
The new edition will include over 80 new articles across the field. These will complement those from the previous edition, which have been brought up-to-date to reflect the latest trends in the field. Coverage in the third edition includes:
- Atomic spectroscopy
- Electronic spectroscopy
- Fundamentals in spectroscopy
- High-Energy spectroscopy
- Magnetic resonance
- Mass spectrometry
- Spatially-resolved spectroscopic analysis
- Vibrational, rotational and Raman spectroscopies
The new edition is aimed at professional scientists seeking to familiarize themselves with particular topics quickly and easily. This major reference work continues to be clear and accessible and focus on the fundamental principles, techniques and applications of spectroscopy and spectrometry.
- Incorporates more than 150 color figures, 5,000 references, and 300 articles for a thorough examination of the field
- Highlights new research and promotes innovation in applied areas ranging from food science and forensics to biomedicine and health
- Presents a one-stop resource for quick access to answers and an in-depth examination of topics in the spectroscopy and spectrometry arenas
Professional spectroscopists working in academia or industry (e.g., in pharmaceutical, chemical, and engineering industries), relevant libraries and individual research groups
Atomic Absorption, Theory
Atomic Emission and Fluorescence Theory
Atomic Emission, Methods and Instrumentation
Atomic Fluorescence, Methods and Instrumentation
Laser Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy
Environmental and Agricultural Applications of Atomic Spectroscopy
Food and Dairy Products, Applications of Atomic Spectroscopy
Forestry and Wood Products, Applications of Atomic Spectroscopy
Geology and Mineralogy Applications of Atomic Spectroscopy
Pharmaceutical Applications of Atomic Spectroscopy
Nonlinear Optical Properties
Hole-Burning Spectroscopy Methods
Optical Frequency Conversion
Surface Plasmon Resonance, Instrumentation
Induced Circular Dichroism
Surface Plasmon Resonance, Applications
Symmetry in Spectroscopy, Effects of
Tensor Representations
Calibration and Reference Systems (Regulatory Authorities)
MÃ¶ssbauer Spectroscopy, Theory
Photoelectron Spectroscopy
X-Ray Spectroscopy, Theory
Zero Kinetic Energy Photoelectron Spectroscopy, Theory
MÃ¶ssbauer Spectrometers
X-Ray Emission Spectroscopy, Methods
MÃ¶ssbauer Spectroscopy, Applications
X-Ray Emission Spectroscopy, Applications
X-Ray Fluorescence Spectroscopy, Applications
Zero Kinetic Energy Photoelectron Spectroscopy, Applications
Magnetic Resonance, Historical Perspective
Contrast Mechanisms in MRI
EPR Spectroscopy, Theory
MRI Instrumentation
Magnetic Resonance: NQR Technique and Instruments
Solid State NMR, Methods
Sonically Induced NMR Methods
Chemical Applications of EPR
CIDNP Applications
Drug Metabolism Studied Using NMR Spectroscopy
EPR Imaging
19F NMR, Applications, Solution State
Heteronuclear NMR Applications (Y|Cd)
High Resolution Solid State NMR, 13C
In Vivo NMR, Applications, Other Nuclei
Labelling Studies in Biochemistry Using NMR
MRI Applications, Clinical
Nitrogen NMR
Rigid Solids Studied Using MRI
Spin Trapping and Spin Labelling Studied Using EPR Spectroscopy
Structural Chemistry Using NMR Spectroscopy, Pharmaceuticals
Ion Structures in Mass Spectrometry
Mass Spectrometry, Ionization Theory
Statistical Theory of Mass Spectra
Chromatography-MS, Methods
Multiphoton Excitation in Mass Spectrometry
Photoionization and Photodissociation Methods in Mass Spectrometry
Sector Mass Spectrometers
Biometallics/Metallomics Techniques and Applications
Cluster Ions Measured Using Mass Spectrometry
Medical Applications of Mass Spectrometry
Organometallics Studied Using Mass Spectrometry
Overview of Biochemical Applications of Mass Spectrometry
Proteomics
Spectroscopy of Ions
Stereochemistry Studied Using Mass Spectrometry
Neutron Diffraction, Theory
PET, Theory
Scanning Probe Microscopy, Theory
PET, Methods and Instrumentation
Applications of Single Photon Imaging
Vibrational, Rotational and Raman Spectroscopy, Historical Perspective
IR Spectroscopy, Theory
Nonlinear Raman Spectroscopy, Theory
Vibrational CD, Theory
High Resolution Gas Phase IR Spectroscopy Instrumentation
Nonlinear Raman Spectroscopy, Instruments
Raman Spectrometers
Medical Science Applications of IR
Surface Studies by IR Spectroscopy
Chiroptical Spectroscopy, General Theory
Scattering Theory
Chiroptical Spectroscopy, Oriented Molecules and Anisotropic Systems
Photoelectron Spectrometers
X-Ray Absorption Spectrometers
X-Ray Fluorescence Spectrometers
Chemical Exchange Effects in NMR
NMR Pulse Sequences
13C NMR, Methods
NMR Data Processing
Enantiomeric Purity Studied Using NMR
Heteronuclear NMR Applications (Sc|Zn)
Xenon NMR Spectroscopy
Ion Collision, Theory
Hyphenated Techniques, Applications of in Mass Spectrometry
Isotope Ratio Studies Using Mass Spectrometry
Small Molecule X-Ray Crystallography, Theory and Workflow
Biomedical Applications of Atomic Spectroscopy
Ion Dissociation Kinetics in Mass Spectrometry
MS|MS and MSn
SIFT Applications in Mass Spectrometry
Structure Refinement (Solid State Diffraction)
Matrix Isolation Studies by IR and Raman Spectroscopies
Atomic Spectroscopy, Forensic Science Applications
Chiroptical Spectroscopy, Emission Theory
Colorimetry, Theory
Fluorescence Theory
Hole-Burning Spectroscopy
Laser Spectroscopy Theory
Magnetic Circular Dichroism, Theory
Optical Spectroscopy, Linear Polarization Theory
Photoacoustic Spectroscopy, Theory
Surface Plasmon Resonance, Theory
Colorimetry, Methods
Fluorescent Molecular Probes
Linear Dichroism, Instrumentation
ORD and Polarimetry Instruments
Particle Light Scattering Methods and Applications
Reflectance Methods and Applications
Scanning Near-Field Optical Microscopy and Related Techniques
Spectroelectrochemistry, Methods and Instrumentation
Zeeman and Stark Methods in Spectroscopy, Instrumentation
Applications of Circular Dichroism
Biochemical Applications of Fluorescence Spectroscopy
Biomacromolecular Applications of UV-Visible Absorption Spectroscopy
Chemical Reactions Studied by Electronic Spectroscopy
Circularly Polarized Luminescence and Fluorescence Detected Circular Dichroism
Dyes and Indicators, Applications of UV-Visible Absorption Spectroscopy
Environmental Applications of Electronic Spectroscopy
Fibre Optic Probes in Optical Spectroscopy, Clinical Applications
Inorganic Condensed Matter, Applications of Luminescence Spectroscopy
Interstellar Molecules, Spectroscopy of
Linear Dichroism, Applications
Organic Applications of UV-Visible Absorption Spectroscopy
Scattering and Particle Sizing Applications
Spectroelectrochemistry, Applications
Stars, Spectroscopy of
Zeeman and Stark Methods in Spectroscopy, Applications
Analytical Methodology Standards for Metabolomics
Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS)
Multivariate Statistical Methods
Spectroscopic Methods in Drug Quality Control and Development
Spectroscopy for Process Analytical Technology (PAT)
Spectroscopy in Biotechnology Research and Development
MRI Theory
NMR in Anisotropic Systems, Theory
NMR Principles
NMR Relaxation Rates
Nuclear Overhauser Effect
Nuclear Quadrupole Resonance, Theory
Product Operator Formalism in NMR
Radiofrequency Field Gradients in NMR, Theory
Diffusion Studied Using NMR Spectroscopy
EPR, Methods
Functional MRI (fMRI)
Hyperpolarization Methods and Applications in NMR
Hyperpolarized Gases in NMR, Methods and Applications
Hyphenated NMR, Methods and Applications
In Vivo 1H MRS Methods
In Vivo NMR Methods, Overview of Methods
Laser Magnetic Resonance
MRI Using Stray Fields
n-Dimensional NMR Methods
NMR Microscopy
NMR Relaxometers
NMR Spectrometers
31P NMR
Quantitative NMR, Methods and Applications
29Si NMR
Solid State NMR Using Quadrupolar Nuclei
Two-Dimensional NMR
Biofluids Studied by NMR Spectroscopy
Carbohydrates Studied by NMR
Cells Studied by NMR
Food and Nutritional Science, Applications of Magnetic Resonance
Food Properties, Applications of NMR
Gas Phase Applications of NMR Spectroscopy
1H MAS NMR Spectroscopy of Tissues
Halogen NMR Spectroscopy (Excluding 19F)
Heteronuclear NMR Applications (As, Sb, Bi)
Heteronuclear NMR Applications (Ge, Sn, Pb)
High Pressure Studies Using NMR Spectroscopy
High Resolution Solid State NMR, 1H, 19F
HPLC|NMR, Pharmaceutical Applications
In Vivo NMR, Applications, 31P
Ligand-Protein Binding and Screening Using NMR Spectroscopy
Membranes Studied by NMR Spectroscopy
Metabonomics in Food Science
MRI Applications, Clinical Flow Studies
Muon Spin Resonance Spectroscopy, Applications
15N NMR Applications
Nuclear Quadrupole Resonance, Applications
Nucleic Acids Studied by NMR Spectroscopy
Plant Science Applications of NMR
Polymer Applications of NMR
Polymorphism Studied by Solid-State NMR
Proteins Studied by NMR
Solid State NMR, Rotational Resonance
Structural Chemistry Using NMR Spectroscopy, Inorganic Molecules
Structural Chemistry Using NMR Spectroscopy, Organic Molecules
Structural Chemistry Using NMR Spectroscopy, Peptides
Accelerator Mass Spectrometry (AMS)
Atmospheric Pressure Ionization in Mass Spectrometry
Chemical Ionization in Mass Spectrometry
Computer Methods in Mass Spectrometry for Chemical Structure Assignment
Electrospray Ionization in Mass Spectrometry
Fast Atom Bombardment Ionization in Mass Spectrometry
Field Ionization Kinetics in Mass Spectrometry
Fourier-Transform Ion Cyclotron Resonance Mass Spectrometry
Glow Discharge Mass Spectrometry
Ion Mobility Spectrometry (IMS) and Mass Spectrometry (MS)
Ion Trap Mass Spectrometers
Laser Ablation ICP-MS
Modern Atmospheric Pressure Surface Sampling/Ionization Techniques in Mass Spectrometry
Neutralization|Reionization in Mass Spectrometry
Plasma Desorption Ionization Using 252Cf in Mass Spectrometry
Pyrolysis Mass Spectrometry, Methods
Quadrupoles, Use of in Mass Spectrometry
Surface Ionization and Soft Landing Techniques in Mass Spectrometry
Surface Induced Dissociation in Mass Spectrometry
Time of Flight Mass Spectrometers
Cosmochemical Applications Using Mass Spectrometry
ICPMS Applications
Molecular Reaction Dynamics Using Ion Imaging and Mass Spectrometry
MS Based Metabonomics
Nucleic Acids and Nucleotides Studied Using Mass Spectrometry
Peptides and Proteins Studied Using Mass Spectrometry
Proton Affinities Determined Using Mass Spectrometry
Electron Diffraction Theory and Methods
Biomolecular X-Ray Crystallography, Structure Determination Methods
Magnetic Force Microscopy
Magnetic Particle Imaging
Neutron Diffraction, Instrumentation
Scanning Probe Microscopes
Single Photon Imaging and Instrumentation
Electron Diffraction Applications
Fibres and Films Studied Using X-Ray Diffraction
Inelastic Neutron Scattering, Applications
Inorganic Compounds and Minerals Studied Using X-Ray Diffraction
Materials Science Applications of X-Ray Diffraction
Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Applications
Powder X-Ray Diffraction, Applications
Scanning Probe Microscopy, Applications
X-Ray Tomography Methods and Applications
Raman Optical Activity, Theory
Vibrational CD, Theory and Application to Determination of Absolute Configuration
Computational Methods and Chemometrics in Near Infrared Spectroscopy
IR Spectrometers
Near-IR Spectrometers
Vibrational CD Spectrometers
ATR and Reflectance IR Spectroscopy, Applications
Biological Applications of IR
Chromatography-IR, Applications
Flame and Temperature Measurement Using Vibrational Spectroscopy
FT-Raman Spectroscopy, Applications
High Resolution Electron Energy Loss Spectroscopy, Applications
Industrial Applications of IR and Raman Spectroscopy
IR and Raman Spectroscopy of Inorganic, Coordination and Organometallic Compounds
IR Spectral Group Frequencies of Organic Compounds
Nonlinear Raman Spectroscopy, Applications
Raman Optical Activity, Applications
Resonance Raman Applications
Multiphoton Spectroscopy, Applications
Laser Applications in Electronic Spectroscopy
Ion Energetics in Mass Spectrometry
Art Works Studied Using IR and Raman Spectroscopy
Ellipsometry
Fragmentation in Mass Spectrometry
Chromatography-IR, Methods and Instrumentation
High Temperature Chemistry Applications of Mass Spectrometry
Low Field NMR Methods and Applications
Far Infrared Spectroscopy Applications
Solvent Suppression Methods in NMR Spectroscopy
Chemical Shift and Relaxation Reagents in NMR
Laser Induced Optoacoustic Spectroscopy
High-Energy Ion Beam Analysis
Ionâ€“Molecule Reactions in Mass Spectrometry
Biochemical Applications of Raman Spectroscopy
Electromagnetic Radiation
Exciton Coupling
Heteronuclear NMR Applications (B, Al, Ga, In, Tl)
Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry, Methods
Inelastic Neutron Scattering, Instrumentation
IR Spectroscopy Sample Preparation Methods
Isotopic Labelling in Mass Spectrometry
Metastable Ions
Microwave and Radiowave Spectroscopy, Applications
Photoacoustic Spectroscopy, Applications
Photoacoustic Spectroscopy, Methods and Instrumentation
Photoelectron|Photoion Coincidence Methods in Mass Spectrometry, (PEPICO)
Polymer Applications of IR and Raman Spectroscopy
Rayleigh Scattering and Raman Effect, Theory
Small Molecule Applications of X-Ray Diffraction
Surface-Enhanced Raman Scattering (SERS), Applications
MALDI Techniques in Mass Spectrometry Imaging
Circular Dichroism Spectrometers
Secondary Ion Mass Spectrometry
X-Ray Crystallography of Macromolecules, Theory and Methods
Raman Optical Activity, Small Molecule Applications
Inorganic Chemistry Applications of UV-Visible Absorption and Circular Dichroism Spectroscopy
Fluorescence Polarization and Anisotropy
UV-Visible Absorption Spectrometers
UV-Visible Fluorescence Spectrometers
Vibrational CD, Applications
Raman Optical Activity, Macromolecule and Biological Molecule Applications
Atomic Spectroscopy, Historical Perspective
Tritium NMR, Applications
Liquid Crystals and Liquid Crystal Solutions Studied by NMR
Mass Spectrometry, Historical Perspective
Thermospray Ionization in Mass Spectrometry
NMR Spectroscopy of Nucleic Acids, Historical Overview
Electronic Components, Applications of Atomic Spectroscopy
SPECT, Methods and Instrumentation
Hydrogen Bonding and Other Physicochemical Interactions Studied by IR and Raman Spectroscopy
Overview of NMR-Based Metabonomics
Raman and Infrared Microspectroscopy
Raman Optical Activity, Spectrometers
In Vivo 1H MRS Applications
NMR Spectroscopy of Alkali Metal Nuclei in Solution
Biomacromolecular Applications of Circular Dichroism and ORD
13C NMR, Parameter Survey
Fluorescence Microscopy, Applications
Forensic Science, Applications of IR Spectroscopy
Forensic Science, Applications of Mass Spectrometry
Fourier Transformation and Sampling Theory
Heteronuclear NMR Applications (La - Hg)
Macromolecule-Ligand Interactions Studied by NMR
Microwave Spectrometers
MRI Applications, Biological
Negative Ion Mass Spectrometry, Methods
Organic Chemistry Applications of Fluorescence Spectroscopy
Parameters in NMR Spectroscopy, Theory of
Perfused Organs Studied Using NMR Spectroscopy
Quantitative Analysis
High Resolution Gas Phase IR Spectroscopy Applications
Laser Microprobe Mass Spectrometers
Food Science, Applications of Mass Spectrometry
Heteronuclear NMR Applications (O, S, Se, Te)
Light Sources and Optics
Luminescence, Theory
Magnetic Field Gradients in High Resolution NMR
MRI of Oil/Water in Rocks
NMR of Solids
Proton Microprobe (Method and Background)
Rotational Spectroscopy, Theory
Atomic Absorption, Methods and Instrumentation
LIBS applications and methods
Terahertz spectroscopy theory
Far-UV spectroscopy, methods & applications
Plasmon-controlled flourescence method & applications
Fluorescence up-conversion methods & applications
Calculation of electronic spectroscopy
Refractive index measurements
Chiroptical sensors
Terahertz spectroscopy methods and instrumentation
Single molecule spectroscopy
Terahertz spectroscopy applications
Spectroscopy of rare-earth ions in the solid state
Thermoluminescence methods & applications
Group theory
Statistics for spectroscopy
Protein structure analysis by spectroscopies (CD,FTIR, Raman)
RoHS and spectroscopy
X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy, Applications
Nuclear singlet spin states
Radiation damping
Computational design of NMR pulse sequences
Covariance NMR
Fast n-dimensional data acquisition methods
f-MRI methods
Natural abundance 2H NMR spectroscopy
Non-uniform sampling methods in NMR data acquisition
Coherent computing with photons
Statistical spectroscopy
Standardised NMR protocols for metabonomics
Absolute stereochemistry by NMR spectroscopy
Biological applications of hyperpolarised 13C NMR spectroscopy
Counterfeit drugs studied by NMR
EPR of membrane proteins
Fragment based drug design by NMR
Hyperpolarisation applications
23Na MRI
NMR metabolic phenotyping in clinical studies
NMR metabolic phenotyping in drug toxicity
NMR of nanoparticles
NMR of paramagnetic species
Para-hydrogen applications
Residual dipolar couplings in small molecule NMR
Solid-state NMR: applications to bio-macromolecules
In situ NMR applied to batteries and supercapacitors
Solid-state NMR: surface science applications
Three-dimensional protein structure calculations from NMR data
Coupled separation methods for MS based metabonomics
DESI
Standardised protocols for MS based metabonomics
MS Imaging Applications
MS in drug metabolism
Aerosol/particulate MS
Top down MS for proteomics
Symmetry in crystallography
Atomic force microscopy, methods and applications
Combined PET-MRI
Far-field optical nanoscopy
Spatially-resolved IR spectroscopy
Terahertz imaging and spectroscopy methods and instrumentation
Super-resolution fluorescence microscopy II , Localisation microscopy
High pressure IR
IR spectroscopic data processing
NIR FT-Raman
Spatially offset Raman spectroscopy (SORS), methods & applications
Transmission Raman, methods & applications
Femtosecond stimulated Raman spectroscopy
Analysis of minerals by IR & Raman
Applications of AFM-Raman
Food, applications of IR and Raman spectroscopies
FTIR of aqueous solutions
Gemstone analysis by spectroscopy
Medical applications of Raman spectroscopy
Polymorphism by Raman and FT-IR spectroscopies
Surface enhanced Raman Optical activity applications
Surface -enhanced Raman scattering (SERS) biochemical applications
Near Infrared (NIR) applications
Gas phase Raman, methods and applications
Time-resolved Raman spectroscopy (TRRS)
Interpretation of NIR Spectra
Forensic Science, Applications of Raman Spectroscopy to Fibre Analysis
NMR of soil organic matter
Soil analysis, applications of FTIR spectroscopy
Soil analysis, applications of Raman spectroscopy
Vibrational spetroscopy applications in drug analysis
- No. of pages:
- 3584
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 26th October 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Book ISBN:
- 9780128032244
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128032251
John Lindon
Dr. John C. Lindon is a professor and senior research investigator in the Division of Computational and Systems Medicine, part of the Department of Surgery and Cancer, Imperial College London. He is also a founder, director of, and a consultant to Metabometrix Ltd, a company spun out of Imperial College to exploit the commercial possibilities of metabolic phenotyping. He is editor in chief of the Encyclopedia of Spectroscopy and Spectrometry and is on the editorial board of several journals. His major research interest is the use of NMR and other analytic methods coupled with multivariate statistics to study biofluids and tissues, a field now termed metabolic phenotyping.
Imperial College London, London, UK
George E. Tranter
George Tranter is a Director of Chiralabs Ltd., a company he co-founded in 2002, focussing on investigative R&D and analysis of materials and phenomena ranging from drug substances and chemicals through to engineering components, industrial processes and consumer products.
He obtained his BSc and PhD at the Chemistry Department of King’s College, University of London, UK (1977-83), then joined the Theoretical Chemistry Department of the University of Oxford, specializing in chiral phenomena and optical spectroscopies. From 1987 he held senior R&D positions in the pharmaceutical industry (the Wellcome Foundation and GlaxoWellcome), before returning to academia in 2000. Until 2006 he led the Biospectroscopy Centre of Imperial College London and subsequently was Senior Research Fellow of the Department of Chemistry, University of Oxford, maintaining strong collaborative links with the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries throughout.
He is a recognised authority in chirality, optical & chiroptical spectroscopy and the physicochemical features of drugs and biopharmaceuticals, and a co-inventor of the internationally award-winning rational crystallisation screening technology for pharmaceuticals, CrystalGEM®. He is a named inventor on drug patents, has published widely in the scientific literature, is co-editor of the Encyclopedia of Spectroscopy and Spectrometry, editor of the Separations & Analysis volume of Comprehensive Chirality (Elsevier), has been a member of scientific journal editorial boards and appeared on radio and television programmes in the UK and abroad discussing scientific topics. He has been a member of various scientific advisory panels, a Visiting Fellow of the National Physical Laboratory (UK), and a key partner in collaborations that bring together the biopharmaceutical industry, academia and governmental institutions to investigate and validate biopharmaceutical structure and function. He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry, a Chartered Chemist and a Chartered Scientist (Europe).
His particular interests are in the rational discovery of new therapeutics, with a passion for the role chirality plays in nature, from the molecular level through to macroscopic structures and beyond. Research and development activities include the generation of novel technologies to help rationalise poorly understood phenomena, particularly using optical spectroscopies coupled with megavariate pattern recognition. He is also an enthusiastic underwater spectroscopist-photographer studying the unusual spectroscopic characteristics of marine creatures.
Chiralabs Ltd., Oxford, UK
David Koppenaal
David W. Koppenaal is Chief Technology Officer at the Enviromental Molecular Sciences Center (EMSL) at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory in Richland, WA. Dr. Koppenaal’s research interests include the development of new instrumental and spectroscopic techniques for metallomics applications and the metallomic study of cyanobacterial systems. Dr. Koppenaal was an early proponent of metallomics as a new science discipline, serving as an advocate and speaker on this topic since 2000, organizing the first symposia focused on this topic in the US, and serving as co-chair of the 2nd International Metallomics Symposium (2009). Dr. Koppenaal is well-known for his fundamental science investigations and innovations in atomic mass spectrometry, including the initial development and demonstration of effective reaction cell technology and associated ion molecule reaction approaches for interference reduction in ICPMS. More recently he has developed and applied ultra-high resolution orbital trapping MS techniques to metallomics applications.
Dr. Koppenaal has also served as Editorial Board member of JAAS, and as Chair of the Analytical Division of the American Chemical Society. He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry, the American Association for the Advancement of Science, and the American Chemical Society.
Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, Richland, WA, USA
Reviews of the first edition:
"There are many professionals . . . who would profit from this set in their libraries." --Choice
"Outstanding effort . . . the entries [are] authoritative, with many written by the best-known workers in the field. A good balance of both breadth and depth of coverage." --Applied Spectroscopy
"This opus of more than 3,300 pages covers an extraordinary range of topics relating to spectroscopy and mass spectrometry. Editors Lindon, Tranter, and Koppenaal are specialists in biological NMR spectroscopy, chiral analytical methods, and atomic mass spectrometry, respectively. This edition represents a major update; though the majority of entries are reprinted verbatim from the first edition (CH, Dec'00, 38-2171; edited by Lindon, Tranter, and J. L. Holmes), the second edition features many new entries focused mainly on technologies that emerged in the last decade. These include proteomics and NMR studies on biofluids. Entries in the encyclopedia are classified as theory, methods/instrumentation, applications, historical perspectives, or overviews and are written in the style of a review journal article, ranging from about 5 to 15 pages. Clearly written and containing numerous figures (some in full color), tables, and extensive references, entries are mostly understandable to a typical working chemist, though a minority are quite specialized. The alphabetical arrangement is usable, but a subject-based arrangement might be more convenient for researching related topics.
This encyclopedia is unique in its scope and depth. It aims to assemble a comprehensive, balanced collection of information about both established and cutting-edge spectroscopic and spectrometric science, covering theoretical and practical aspects while maintaining readability and accessibility. Inevitably, in such an ambitious work, some important topics in rapidly evolving fields will be overlooked; e.g., little mention is made of the electron-transfer dissociation technique in mass spectrometry. Entries reprinted from the first edition were not updated at all. While newer entries often bring the information up-to-date, some of the older entries remain outdated, particularly in their bibliographies. Overall, this encyclopedia gathers vast amounts of information into a single work. Though imperfect, it is useful for working chemists and for others, including advanced students, as a reference in spectroscopy and spectrometry from ATR to Zeeman.
Summing Up: Recommended. Upper-division undergraduates through professionals/practitioners." --E. J. Chang, York College, Choice, 2011