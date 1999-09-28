Encyclopedia of Food Microbiology
1st Edition
Description
The Encyclopedia of Food Microbiology, Three-Volume Set is the largest comprehensive reference source of current knowledge available in the field of food microbiology. Consisting of nearly 400 articles, in three volumes, written by the world's leading scientists, the Encyclopedia presents a highly structured distillation of the whole field--from Acetobacter to Zymomonas. Each article in the Encyclopedia is approximately 4000 words in length and contains tables, line drawings, black-and-white photographs, or electron micrographs, where appropriate. The articles critically review the current state of knowledge of the topic in question. A list of suggested further reading is provided at the end of each article allowing the interested reader to research the subject more closely.
The Encyclopedia is written at the research/technician level and could be used as a coursebook. Practitioners in industry, analysts, and similar professionals will especially be interested in the methodologies and techniques theme.
Key Features
Includes 358 articles in the following areas of Food Microbiology:
- Food-borne organisms: their characteristics and importance
- Micro-organisms in action
- Detection and enumeration
Key Features:
- Provides an alphabetical article listing and a listing arranged according to subject area
- Offers further reading lists in each article which allows easy access to the primary literature
- Contains extensive cross-referencing and complete subject index in each volume
- Includes many figures and tables illustrating the text and color plate sections in each volume
Articles cover:
- All the major genera/groups of food spoilage and food-borne disease organisms
- The beneficial activities of bacteria and fungi in the food industry
- Industrial aspects of microbiology
- The microbiology of specific commodities
- Classical methods for the enumeration of bacteria and fungi
- Total colony counts for the detection and/or enumeration of specific genera/species
- MPN procedures, dye reduction tests, and direct microscopic counts
- Recent methods for examining foods, e.g. automated PCR and ELISAs
- Current tests for individual genera such as API carbohydrate strips
Readership
Academic and professional/industrial microbiologists, industry and public analysts, undergraduate students, postgraduate students, teachers, lecturers, and academic and industrial libraries
Table of Contents
Acetobacter. Acinetobacter. Adenylate Kinase. Aeromonas. Alcaligenes. Alternaria. Arcobacter. Arthrobacter. Aspergillus. Aspergillus. ATP Bioluminescence. Aureobasidium. Bacillus. Bacteria. Bacteriocins. Bacteriodes. Bacteriophage-Based Techniques For Detection of Foodborne Pathogens. Bifidobacterium. Biochemical Identification Techniques--Modern Techniques. Biofilms. Biophysical Techniques For Enhancing Microbiological Analysis. Biosensors. Botrytis. Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy (Bse). Bread. Brettanomyces. Brevibacterium. Brochothrix. Brucella. Byssochlamys. Campylobacter. Candida. Cellulomonas. Cheese. Chilled Storage of Foods. Cider (Hard Cider). Citrobacter. Clostridium. Cocoa and Coffee Fermentations. Confectionery Products. Corynebacterium. Costs/Benefits of Microbial Origin. Cryptosporidium. Culture Collections. Cyclospora. Debaryomyces. Desulfovibrio. Direct (and Indirect) Conductimetric/Impedimetric Techniques. Direct Epifluorescent Filter Techniques (Deft). Dried Foods. Ecology of Bacteria and Fungi In Foods. Eggs. Electrical Techniques. Enrichment Serology. Enterobacter. Enterobacteriaceae, Coliforms and E. Coli. Enterococcus. Enzyme Immunoassays. Epidemiological Typing Techniques. Escherichia Coli. Escherichia Coli 0157. External Proficiency Testing--A European Perspective. Fermentation (Industrial). Fermented Foods. Fermented Milks. Fish. Flavobacterium. Flow Cytometry. Food Poisoning Outbreaks. Freeze-Drying. Freezing of Foods. Fungi. Fusarium. Genetic Engineering. Genetics of Micro-Organisms. Geotrichum. Giardia. Gluconobacter. Good Manufacturing Practice. Hafnia. Hansenula. Hazard Appraisal (HACCP). Heat Treatment of Foods. Helicobacter. Helminthes and Nematodes. High Pressure Treatment of Foods. History of Food Microbiology. Hurdle Concept. Hydrophobic Grid Membrane Filtration Techniques (Hgmf). Ice Cream. Immunology. Immunomagnetic Particle-Based Techniques. Intermediate Moisture Foods. International Control of Microbiology. Irradiation of Foods. Klebsiella. Kluveromyces. Laboratory Design. Laboratory Management. Lactobacillus. Lactococcus. Lager. Lasers. Leuconostoc. Listeria. Meat and Poultry. Metabolic Pathways. Methanogens. Microbiological Media--Future Developments. Microbiology of Sous-Vide Products. Micrococcus. Microflora of the Intestine. Microscopy. Milk and Milk Products. Minimal Methods of Processing. Molecular Biology--In Microbiological Analysis. Monascus. Moraxella. Mucor. Mycobacterium. Mycotoxins. National Legislation, Guidelines & Standards Governing Microbiology. Natural Anti-Microbial Systems. Neisseria. Neurospora and Rhizopus. Nocardia. Nucleic Acid-Based Assays. Packaging of Foods. Pantoea. Pcr-Based Commercial Tests For Pathogens. Pediococcus. Penicillium. Petrifilm--An Enhanced Cultural Technique. Phycotoxins. Physical Removal of Microfloras. Pichia. Polymer Technologies For Control of Bacterial Adhesion. Predictive Microbiology & Food Safety. Preservatives. Probiotic Bacteria. Process Hygiene. Propionibacterium. Proteus. Pseudomonas. Psychrobacter. Quantitative Risk Analysis. Rapid Methods--A Regulatory Agency View. Rapid Methods For Food Hygiene Inspection. Reference Materials. Rhodotorula. Saccharomyces. Salmonella. Sampling Regimes & Statistical Evaluation of Microbiological Results. Schizosaccharomyces. Serratia. Shellfish (Molluscs and Crustacea). Shewanella. Shigella. Single Cell Protein. Spoilage of Plant Products. Spoilage Problems. Staphylococcus. Starter Cultures. Streptococcus. Streptomyces. Thermus. Torulopsis. Total Counts. Total Viable Counts. Trichinella. Trichoderma. Trichothecium. Ultrasonic Imaging. Ultrasonic Standing Waves. Ultra-Violet Light. Vagococcus. Verotoxigenic E. Coli. Verotoxigenic E. Coli and Shigella Spp.. Vibrio. Vinegar. Viruses. Water Quality Assessment. Waterborne Parasites. Wines. Xanthomonas. Xeromyces. Yeasts. Yersinia. Zygosaccharomyces. Zymomonas.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 2372
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2000
- Published:
- 28th September 1999
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080523590
About the Editor
Carl Batt
Editor-in-Chief of Academic Press Food Microbiology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Cornell University, Department of Food Science, Ithaca, New York, U.S.A.
Carl A. Batt
Affiliations and Expertise
Leatherhead Food Research Association, Surrey, U.K.
About the Editor-in-Chief
Richard Robinson
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Food Science and Technology, The University of Reading, Berkshire, U.K.
Reviews
"...a well-researched, up-to-date compilation that serves as a reference source for understanding both the scope of food microbiology and the complexities of the food industry...Summing Up: Highly recommended." --CHOICE
"...a multi-author comprehensive treatise on the very specific field of food microbiology--the preparation of fermented foods, food preservation, and the analysis and prevention of food spoiling. Substantial articles or groups of articles are devoted to each of the different groups of microorganisms involved, each of the various analytical and preparative techniques, and each of the various foods...Clear and authoritative presentations cover the expected topics..." --D. Goodman in CHOICE, September 2000
"The Encyclopedia of Food Microbiology is comprehensive, topical, up-to-date and written by authors who are enthusiastic and masters of their chosen fields." --Roland Davies, University of Reading, UK
"The index is very extensive... There is an exceptional thoroughness in each of the articles. ...Overall, the content and organization are excellent. This encyclopedia is highly recommended for academic libraries." --John Laurence Kelland, CHOICE, September 2000
"...this marvelous, comprehensive, bang up-to-date publication sets a new standard for text books and is a must for any library...it will be an invaluable resource for microbiologists and students everywhere...If you are a food microbiologist, seriously consider obtaining this book. Seemingly expensive, the amount of use it will get compared with other books makes it good value." --Michael Hurst, MICROBIOLOGY TODAY, May 2000
"Food microbiology is a topic of increasing concern to the general public; everything from the genetic modification of crops to food safety in packing plants is now in the news. This three-volume encyclopedia pulls it all together for those with a casual interest in how cheese is produced to those looking for information on the effectiveness of ultrasound in killing salmonella on chicken skin...Essential for any library supporting the food industry or related research fields; larger public libraries that have the budget should also acquire." --Eric D. Albright, Duke Medical Center Library, LIBRARY JOURNAL, April 2000
"If you have been searching for an authoritative general resource on topics within the realm of food microbiology, then look no further. The newly published Encyclopedia of Food Microbiology by Academic Press is just what you have been looking for. It is a three-volume work that covers the universe of food microbiology. Topics ranging from food safety to food fermentation to microbial food spoilage are addressed by internationally recognized microbiologists from throughout the world. Each chapter provides a timely treatise of the general state of the knowledge about a specific microbe or microbial process. The beauty of the Encyclopedia is that the essential elements of each article are presented concisely and in language understandable to a general microbiologist. One need not have a degree in food microbiology to comprehend the information provided. Furthermore, for those interested in learning more about a specific topic, a list of general references is provided at the end of each article. The Encyclopedia is a unique reference focused on one of today's most important disciplines related to food. I would highly recommend this resource to anyone who has limited knowledge about the microbiology of foods and is looking for a relevant, up-to-date overview of specific topics related to food microbiology." --Michael P. Doyle Director, Center For Food Safety And Quality Enhancement, University Of Georgia, U.S.A.
"Essential for any library supporting the food industry or related research fields; larger public libraries that have the budget should also acquire." --LIBRARY JOURNAL