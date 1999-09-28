"...a well-researched, up-to-date compilation that serves as a reference source for understanding both the scope of food microbiology and the complexities of the food industry...Summing Up: Highly recommended." --CHOICE

"...a multi-author comprehensive treatise on the very specific field of food microbiology--the preparation of fermented foods, food preservation, and the analysis and prevention of food spoiling. Substantial articles or groups of articles are devoted to each of the different groups of microorganisms involved, each of the various analytical and preparative techniques, and each of the various foods...Clear and authoritative presentations cover the expected topics..." --D. Goodman in CHOICE, September 2000

"The Encyclopedia of Food Microbiology is comprehensive, topical, up-to-date and written by authors who are enthusiastic and masters of their chosen fields." --Roland Davies, University of Reading, UK

"The index is very extensive... There is an exceptional thoroughness in each of the articles. ...Overall, the content and organization are excellent. This encyclopedia is highly recommended for academic libraries." --John Laurence Kelland, CHOICE, September 2000

"...this marvelous, comprehensive, bang up-to-date publication sets a new standard for text books and is a must for any library...it will be an invaluable resource for microbiologists and students everywhere...If you are a food microbiologist, seriously consider obtaining this book. Seemingly expensive, the amount of use it will get compared with other books makes it good value." --Michael Hurst, MICROBIOLOGY TODAY, May 2000

"Food microbiology is a topic of increasing concern to the general public; everything from the genetic modification of crops to food safety in packing plants is now in the news. This three-volume encyclopedia pulls it all together for those with a casual interest in how cheese is produced to those looking for information on the effectiveness of ultrasound in killing salmonella on chicken skin...Essential for any library supporting the food industry or related research fields; larger public libraries that have the budget should also acquire." --Eric D. Albright, Duke Medical Center Library, LIBRARY JOURNAL, April 2000

"If you have been searching for an authoritative general resource on topics within the realm of food microbiology, then look no further. The newly published Encyclopedia of Food Microbiology by Academic Press is just what you have been looking for. It is a three-volume work that covers the universe of food microbiology. Topics ranging from food safety to food fermentation to microbial food spoilage are addressed by internationally recognized microbiologists from throughout the world. Each chapter provides a timely treatise of the general state of the knowledge about a specific microbe or microbial process. The beauty of the Encyclopedia is that the essential elements of each article are presented concisely and in language understandable to a general microbiologist. One need not have a degree in food microbiology to comprehend the information provided. Furthermore, for those interested in learning more about a specific topic, a list of general references is provided at the end of each article. The Encyclopedia is a unique reference focused on one of today's most important disciplines related to food. I would highly recommend this resource to anyone who has limited knowledge about the microbiology of foods and is looking for a relevant, up-to-date overview of specific topics related to food microbiology." --Michael P. Doyle Director, Center For Food Safety And Quality Enhancement, University Of Georgia, U.S.A.

"Essential for any library supporting the food industry or related research fields; larger public libraries that have the budget should also acquire." --LIBRARY JOURNAL