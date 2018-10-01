Encyclopedia of Endocrine Diseases
2nd Edition
Description
Encyclopedia of Endocrine Diseases, Second Edition, comprehensively reviews the extensive spectrum of diseases and disorders that can occur within the endocrine system. It serves as a useful and comprehensive source of information spanning the many and varied aspects of the endocrine end metabolic system. Students will find a concise description of the physiology and pathophysiology of endocrine and metabolic functions, as well as their diseases. Each article provides a comprehensive overview of the selected topic to inform a broad spectrum of readers, from advanced undergraduate students, to research professionals.
Chapters explore the latest advances and hot topics that have emerged in recent years, such as the molecular basis of endocrine and metabolic diseases (mutations, epigenetics, signaling), the pathogenesis and therapy of common endocrine diseases (e.g. diabetes and endocrine malignancies), new technologies in endocrine research, new methods of treatment, and endocrine toxicology/disruptors.
Key Features
- Covers all aspects of endocrinology and metabolism
- Incorporates perspectives from experts working within the domains of biomedicine (e.g. physiology, pharmacology and toxicology, immunology, genetics) and clinical sciences to provide readers with reputable, multi-disciplinary content from domain experts
- Provides a ‘one-stop’ resource for access to information as written by world-leading scholars in the field, with easy cross-referencing of related articles to promote understanding and further research
Readership
Students, clinicians, and researchers in the field of endocrinology seeking specific information on topics outside their immediate area of expertise, as well as help with diagnosing and treating endocrine patients. The Encyclopedia will be of interest to laboratories, pharmaceutical companies, and graduate, departmental and medical school libraries
Table of Contents
Adrenal Cortex, Development
Pheochromocytoma
Hypertension, Overview
Angiogenesis
Hypertension, and Renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system
Normetanephrine and Metanephrine
Renal Vein Renin Measurement
Renin and Prorenin
ACTH, Melanocortin Receptors and Accessory Proteins
Family of peptides: Corticotropin-Releasing Hormone
Glucocorticoid Receptor
Glucocorticoid Resistance Syndromes and States
Incidentaloma, Adrenal
Adrenergic Mechanisms
Novel insights in beta adrenergic receptor signaling
Hypertension, Endocrine
Hypertension, Neurogenic
Hyporeninemic Hypoaldosteronism
Kininases
Ouabain
Stroke in metabolic and endocrine diseases
Tissue ACE-Angiotensin-AT1 Receptor Axis and Repair in the Heart
Baroreceptor Responses
Primary Adrenal Hypoplasia and ACTH Resistance Syndromes
Adrenal Insufficiency: Etiology and Diagnosis
X-Linked Adrenoleukodystrophy/Adrenomyeloneuropathy
Aldosterone in Congestive Heart Failure
Hyperreninemia
Adrenal Surgery
Adrenocortical carcinoma genetics and molecular markers
Post-operative evaluation of CD remission/relapse
Somatic mutations of Gsa in adrenal tumors
Bilateral Adrenalectomy for Cushing's Disease
Glucocorticoid metabolism and activation
Long term complications of hypercortisolism
Steroid replacement adrenal insufficiency
Licorice and 11bHSD2
Somatic mutations B-catenin and WNT signaling in adrenal tumors
Pituitary surgery for Cushing's disease
GENETICS OF FAMILIAL HYPERALDOSTERONISM
Mineralocorticoid receptor antagonists
Hypertension,Target Organ Damage
Effects of glucocorticoids on the brain
Aldosteronism, primary:epidemiology and screening
Phaechromocytoma/Paraganglioma: genetic and clinical follow up
Apparent mineralocorticoid excess (AME)
Molecular genetics of Cushing's disease
Adrenal Cortex, Physiology
Adrenal Venous Sampling For Primary Aldosteronism
Liddle's syndrome
PSEUDOHYPOALDOSTERONISM TYPE 1
Cushing's syndrome unilateral adrenal adenoma
Regulation of POMC and ACTH secretion
Adrenocortical carcinoma: diagnosis and therapy
Aldosterone: synthesis and metabolism
Bartter's and Gitelman's syndromes
Impact of glucocorticoid receptor polymorphisms on glucocorticoid action
Renin-angiotensin system,inhibitors
Phaechromocytoma/Paraganglioma: diagnosis and treatment
Mineralocorticoids and Mineralocorticoid Excess Syndromes: Clinical Aspects
Regulation of Potassium Homeostasis
Radiotherapy for Cushing's disease
PHEOCHROMOCYTOMA: MALIGNANT
Hypothalamic Pituitary Adrenal Suppression
Cushing's Syndrome screening and differential diagnosis
Angiotensinogen and angiotensins
Diuretics
Aldosterone: action and function
CAH 21 hydroxylase deficiency in adults
Glucocorticoids and Immunity
Adrenal steroidogenesis
Bone Structure and Biomechanics
Chondrodysplasias
Kidney Stones
Bone Mass Measurement
Bone Remodeling, Dynamics of
Calcitonin Gene-Related Peptide (CGRP)
Physiology of Calcitonin and Its Therapeutic Uses
Paget's Disease of Bone
Skeletal Development during Childhood and Adolescence, Peak bone mass
Bone as an endocrine organ
Hypercalcemia, other causes than primary hyperparathyroidism
Bone Cells: Osteoblast / Osteoclast / Osteocyte
Pathogenesis of Osteoporosis
Bone Metastases, clinical aspects
The Epidemiology of Fractures
Vitamin D
PTHrP
Bone Turnover Markers
Nutrition and bone
Bone Metastases, medical treatment
Hyperparathyroidism, primary
Regulation of Calcium
Osteoporosis, Treatment: anabolics (teriparatide,romosozumab, aboloparatide)
Osteoporosis, Prevention/Treatment: Ca - Vitamin D
Myeloma bone disease
Diabetes and bone
Osteoporosis / bone loss: role of sex steroids
X-ray based Imaging Methods to Assess Bone Quality
Osteoporosis in premenopausal women
Osteoporosis, secondary causes (including GIOP)
Calcium-sensing receptor
Bone Muscle Interactions and Exercise
Hypoparathyroidism and other causes of hypocalcemia
Phosphate metabolism, HypoP and HyperP
Osteoporosis, Treatment: sequential and combination therapy
Ossification, calcifications, heterotopic
Bone and bone marrow, interactions
Osteoporosis: Treatment gaps and health economics
Glucose metabolism and hormonal regulation
Diabetes, Type 1
Glucose Physiology, Normal
Glycation- and/or Polyol Pathway-Inducing Complications
Hypoglycemia
Cardiovascular Disease in Diabetes
Diabetes, Type 2
Ocular Manifestations Associated With Diabetes
Hypertension and Diabetes
Hypoglycemic State, Non-Diabetic
Insulin Action, Post-Receptor Mechanisms
Kidney Disease in Diabetes
Insulin Secretion: Functional and Biochemical Aspects
Neurological Disease and Diabetes, Autonomic
Carbohydrate Metabolism: Diabetes Mellitus, Genomic Aberrations
Pregnancy and diabetes
Treatment: Alpha glucosidase inhibitors
Insulin pumps and artificial pancreas
Classification and diagnosis of diabetes mellitus
Transplantation: pancreatic and islet cells
Pancreas/beta cells
Male reproductive system
Behavior
Adipose tissue/obesity
Neuroendocrine disruption
Animal Models for Aging
Aging, Immunology and
Lipid Disorders in the Elderly
Body Weight, Body Composition, and Aging
Premature Aging Syndromes
Ageing and the Thyroid Gland
Oxidative Stress and Aging
Sexual function in aging men
Osteoporosis in the oldest old
Hormonal circadian rhythms and sleep in aging
Abnormalities in water homeostasis in the elderly
Somatotropic axis in human aging
Hypogonadism and testosterone therapy in elderly men
Memory and Epigenetics: Role of Estrogen
Placental Epigenetics and Outcomes in Children
Epigenetics of Endometriosis
Parental Diet/Obesity, Epigenetics and Offspring Metabolism
Epigenetics, the Vascular Wall and Atherosclerosis
Endocrine Epigenetics, Epigenetic Profiling and Biomarkers
Implantation
Ovarian Androgen-Producing Tumors
Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS)
Endometriosis
Ovarian Failure Treatment Strategies: Egg Donation
Ovarian Hyperstimulation Syndrome
Ovarian Stimulation: Clomiphene Citrate
Polycystic Ovary Syndrome: Implications for Cardiovascular, Endometrial, and Breast Disease
Premature ovarian insufficiency
Premenstrual Syndrome (PMS)
Fertility preservation
Hormonal treatment of breast cancer
Adult care of Turner syndrome
Menopause diagnosis
Folliculogenesis
Menopausal treatment
AMH in the adults
Environmental factors and female reproduction
Uterine fibroids and infertility
SPRM : definition and uses (female contraception, fibromas and interruption of pregnancies)
Sport and menses
Miscarriages
Initial evaluation of an infertile couple
Ovulation induction with gonadotropins
Fertility and pregnancy in patients with 21 hydroxylase deficiency
Female Hormonal Contraception
Hormonal treatment of transgender male to female
Obesity and reproduction
Glucagon and Glucagon-like Peptides
Gastrin
GI Hormones Outside the Gut: Central and Peripheral Nervous Systems
GI Tract, General Pathology of Endocrine Growths
Pancreatic Polypeptide (PP)
Pancreatic Islet Cell Tumors
Gastrinomas
GI Hormones in Cancer
GI Tract, General Anatomy (Cells)
Glucagon-like Peptide 2 (GLP-2)
Substance P
GI Hormone Development (Families and Phylogeny)
Peptide Neurotransmitters and Smooth Muscle in the Gut
Peptide YY (PYY)
ECL Cells
Roles of plasma binding proteins in modulation of hormone action and metabolism
Evolution of hormonal mechanisms
Endocrine rhythms
Protein and peptide hormone synthesis
Protein and peptide hormone action
Primary Bilateral Macronodular Adrenal Hyperplasia
History of Endocrinology
Leptin
Low HDL/High HDL Syndromes
Life style and nutrition
Binge-eating, bulimia and other disorders
The adipose tissue as endocrine organ
Treatment-bariatric surgery
Lipodistrophy
Body composition
CNS and hypothalamic control of food intake and energy homeostasis
Primary mixed dyslipidemias
Hypercholesterolemias
Obesity and Food Addiction
Classification of hyperlipemias, dislipidemias
Bariatric surgery
Gastro-intestinal hormones and regulation
Hypertriglyceridemias and treatment
Regulation of food intake
Androgen Biosynthesis and Gene Defects
Defective Spermatogenesis and Male Infertility
Germ Cell Differentiation Signaling Events, Male
Gynecomastia
Gonadotropin-Releasing Hormone (GnRH) Actions
Genes and Gene Defects Affecting Gonadal Development and Sex Determination
Prostate Cancer
Gonadotropin-Releasing Hormone Receptor Gene, Mutation of
Testes Embryology of: Cellular Molecular Changes
Spermatogenesis, Endocrine Control of
Androgens and Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia
Estrogen and the Male
Testicular Tumors
Male Germ Cell and germ cell transplantation
Male sexual dysfunction
INSL3
Infertility Male: Genetics
Oncoinfertility, Male
Neurotensin
Catecholamines
Melatonin
Pineal Tumors
Brain, Effects of Steroid Hormones
Neurotransmitters, Overview
Somatostatin receptor expression in gastrointestinal tumors
VIPoma, Glucagonoma and Somatostatinoma
Vasopressin
Insulinoma
Carcinoid syndrome
Delayed Puberty and Hypogonadism, Female
Anorexia Nervosa
Gender Assignment and Psychosocial Care
Abnormal growth: GH insensitivity
McCuneâ€“Albright Syndrome
Hyperthyroidism, Childhood and Adolescence
Turner Syndrome
Delayed Puberty, Male
Gonadotrophin-Dependent Precocious Puberty
Body Proportions
Androgen insensitivity: Complete AIS
P450-Oxidoreductase deficiency
Congenital hyperinsulinism
Growth and Chronic Disease
Androgen biosynthetic defects: 17beta-HSD and 5alpha-RD deficiencies
Genetic control of fetal sex development
21-hydroxylase deficiency: clinical and biochemical aspects
HUMAN AROMATASE DEFICIENCY
Prenatal diagnosis and treatment
AMH deficiency and resistance
Generic and epigenetic control of puberty
Organ-specific paediatric endocrine disorders, Pituitary: Craniopharyngioma
NR5A1
Hypercalcaemia in Childhood
Abnormal growth: Excess GH and other causes of tall stature
Cushingâ€™s syndrome management
Undescended Testes
Endocrine Late Effects in Childhood Cancer Survivors
Normal puberty: Hormonal control
The hypospadiac genital tubercle (GT)
Small for gestational age
Hormonal control of fetal sex development
Diabetes Insipidus in Children
Calcium physiology in fetus and infant
Rickets and Osteomalacia
45,X/46,XY gonadal dysgenesis, 46,XX/46,XY chimerism (and variants) and 46,XX testicular and ovotesticular DSD
11b-Hydroxylase deficiency
Growth hormone deficiency in children
Noonan Syndrome
Skeletal Dysplasias
Diabetes Insipidus
Pituitary Tumors, ACTH-Secreting
Acromegaly, Clinical Features of
Acromegaly, Diagnosis of
Hypothalamic Disease
Natural and Synthetic Growth Hormone Secretagogues
Pituitary Tumors, Surgery
Growth Hormone (GH)
Prolactin: Regulation of secretion and Action
Pituitary Tumors, Molecular Pathogenesis
Therapy for Acromegaly
Genetic causes of familial pituitary tumors
Traumatic Brain Injury
Hynotraemia
Classifications of Pituitary neuroendocrine tumors (PitNet)
Non-functioning tumors of pituitary, clinical features, diagnosis and management
Hypopituitarism, causes, diagnosis, management and mortality
LH (Luteinizing Hormone)
FSH (Follicle-Stimulating Hormone)
Diagnosis and Clinical Management of Aggressive Pituitary Tumors
Pituitary radiotherapy
Hypophysitis
Prolactinoma, Clinical Manifestations and Therapy
Diagnosis of Prolactinoma and Causes of Hyperprolactinaemia
Pituitary Radiology
Statistics in endocrinology: meta-analysis advantages and pitfalls
Surgical Treatment of Non-Functioning Pituitary Tumors
Parathyroid Cancer
TSH Function and Secretion
Antithyroid Drugs
Myxedema Coma
Thyroid Fine Needle Aspiration Cytology
Thyrotoxic Storm
TSH (Thyroid-Stimulating Hormone; Thyrotropin)
Medullary Thyroid Carcinoma
Parathyroid Surgery
Pseudohypoparathyroid States
Thyroid Disorders in the Elderly
Thyroid Disease and Pregnancy
Amiodarone and Thyroid
Thyroid Function and Depression
Drug Effects and Thyroid Function
Hypothyroidism, Causes of
Hypothyroidism, Diagnosis of
Iodine, Radioactive
Irradiation, Thyroid and
Nontoxic Goiter
Resistance to Thyroid Hormone (RTH)
Smoking and the Thyroid
Sodium Iodide Symporter
Thyroglobulin
Thyroid Disease, Epidemiology of
Thyroid Disease, Genetic Factors in
Thyroid Gland, Anatomy and Physiology
Thyroid Gland Development, Molecular Biology
Thyroid Hormone Action
Thyroid Hormone-Binding Proteins
Thyroid Hormone Receptors
Thyroiditis, Infectious and Subacute
Thyroid Nodule
Thyroid Peroxidase
Thyrotoxicosis: Diagnosis
Thyrotoxicosis, Overview of Causes
Thyrotoxicosis, Systemic Manifestations
Thyrotoxicosis, Treatment
Toxic Adenoma
Toxic Multinodular Goiter
TSH Receptor (Thyrotropin Receptor)
Graves' Disease
Graves' Disease, Hyperthyroidism in
Graves' Ophthalmopathy
Lithium
Central Hypothyroidism
Thyroid Function Tests
Postpartum Thyroid Dysfunction
TSH-Producing Adenomas and Resistance to Thyroid Hormones
Systemic Manifestations of Hypothyroidism
Hypothyroidism, Subclinical
QoL in thyroid disease
Thyroid and infertility
Thyroid imaging
Hypothalamus-Pituitary-Thyroid Axis
Graves' Dermopathy
Thyroid and bones
Details
- No. of pages:
- 4252
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 1st October 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128122006
- Book ISBN:
- 9780128121993
About the Editor-in-Chief
Ilpo Huhtaniemi
Dr Ilpo Huhtaniemi is an Emeritus Professor of Reproductive Endocrinology in the Institute of Reproductive and Developmental Biology, Imperial College London (London, UK) and Emeritus Professor of Physiology at Department of Physiology, University of Turku (Turku, Finland). His clinical specialty is in chemical pathology. He is an author of about seven hundred peer-reviewed publications as well as several book chapters on basic and clinical reproductive endocrinology and laboratory diagnosis of endocrine diseases. He currently serves as an editorial board member for several academic journals, including as editor-in-chief of Molecular and Cellular Endocrinology (Elsevier). Dr. Huhtaniemi has also edited several books in the field of reproductive endocrinology and physiology. He has received many honours for his research activities, such as the NIH International Postdoctoral Research Fellow (Fogarty Foundation), Senior Fellowship of The Academy of Finland, Young Investigator Award of The American Society of Andrology, Matti Äyräpää Award of the Finnish Medical Society DUODECIM, Honorary Membership of The Romanian Academy of Medical Sciences, Doctor h.c. of Medical University of Lodz, Poland and Doctor h.c. of Albert Szent-György Medical University, Szeged, Hungary, The Egon Diczfalusy Foundation Lifetime Achievement Award, Iain McIntyre Medal (Queen Mary University, London), and Society for Endocrinology (UK), The European Medal. Named lectures: German Endocrine Society, The Berthold Medal and Prize Lecture; Australian Society for Reproductive Biology (The Goding Lecture); Nordic Association for Andrology (The Erik Blom Lecture); The American Society of Andrology (EAA Exchange Lecture). Dr. Huhtaniemi has been elected to The Finnish Academy of Science and Letters, The Academy of Medical Sciences, UK, and he is Knight, First Class, of the Order of the White Rose of Finland.
Affiliations and Expertise
Imperial College London, UK