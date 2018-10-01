Encyclopedia of Endocrine Diseases

Dr Ilpo Huhtaniemi is an Emeritus Professor of Reproductive Endocrinology in the Institute of Reproductive and Developmental Biology, Imperial College London (London, UK) and Emeritus Professor of Physiology at Department of Physiology, University of Turku (Turku, Finland). His clinical specialty is in chemical pathology. He is an author of about seven hundred peer-reviewed publications as well as several book chapters on basic and clinical reproductive endocrinology and laboratory diagnosis of endocrine diseases. He currently serves as an editorial board member for several academic journals, including as editor-in-chief of Molecular and Cellular Endocrinology (Elsevier). Dr. Huhtaniemi has also edited several books in the field of reproductive endocrinology and physiology. He has received many honours for his research activities, such as the NIH International Postdoctoral Research Fellow (Fogarty Foundation), Senior Fellowship of The Academy of Finland, Young Investigator Award of The American Society of Andrology, Matti Äyräpää Award of the Finnish Medical Society DUODECIM, Honorary Membership of The Romanian Academy of Medical Sciences, Doctor h.c. of Medical University of Lodz, Poland and Doctor h.c. of Albert Szent-György Medical University, Szeged, Hungary, The Egon Diczfalusy Foundation Lifetime Achievement Award, Iain McIntyre Medal (Queen Mary University, London), and Society for Endocrinology (UK), The European Medal. Named lectures: German Endocrine Society, The Berthold Medal and Prize Lecture; Australian Society for Reproductive Biology (The Goding Lecture); Nordic Association for Andrology (The Erik Blom Lecture); The American Society of Andrology (EAA Exchange Lecture). Dr. Huhtaniemi has been elected to The Finnish Academy of Science and Letters, The Academy of Medical Sciences, UK, and he is Knight, First Class, of the Order of the White Rose of Finland.