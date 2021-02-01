Emery's Elements of Medical Genetics and Genomics
16th Edition
Description
Long recognized as a leading textbook in this fast-moving field, Emery's Elements of Medical Genetics and Genomics offers current, complete information with a strong basis in practical clinical genetics and genomics for medical school and beyond. The 16th Edition of this award-winning text has been thoroughly updated throughout and includes case-based and multiple-choice questions, end-of-chapter summaries, an extensive glossary, and convenient online access, making it an ideal choice for all medical undergraduates as well as postgraduates seeking to improve their understanding and knowledge.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 436
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2022
- Published:
- 1st February 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702079665
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702080524
About the Authors
Peter Turnpenny
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Clinical Geneticist, Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital Senior Clinical Lecturer, Peninsula Medical School, Exeter, UK
Sian Ellard
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Clinical Molecular Geneticist, Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital Professor of Human Molecular Genetics, Peninsula Medical School, Exeter, UK
Ruth Cleaver
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Genetics Royal Devon and Exeter NHS Foundation Trust Exeter, United Kingdom
