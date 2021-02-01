Emery's Elements of Medical Genetics and Genomics - 16th Edition - ISBN: 9780702079665, 9780702080524

Emery's Elements of Medical Genetics and Genomics

16th Edition

Authors: Peter Turnpenny Sian Ellard Ruth Cleaver
Paperback ISBN: 9780702079665
eBook ISBN: 9780702080524
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st February 2021
Page Count: 436
Description

Long recognized as a leading textbook in this fast-moving field, Emery's Elements of Medical Genetics and Genomics offers current, complete information with a strong basis in practical clinical genetics and genomics for medical school and beyond. The 16th Edition of this award-winning text has been thoroughly updated throughout and includes case-based and multiple-choice questions, end-of-chapter summaries, an extensive glossary, and convenient online access, making it an ideal choice for all medical undergraduates as well as postgraduates seeking to improve their understanding and knowledge.

Details

About the Authors

Peter Turnpenny

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Clinical Geneticist, Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital Senior Clinical Lecturer, Peninsula Medical School, Exeter, UK

Sian Ellard

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Clinical Molecular Geneticist, Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital Professor of Human Molecular Genetics, Peninsula Medical School, Exeter, UK

Ruth Cleaver

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Genetics Royal Devon and Exeter NHS Foundation Trust Exeter, United Kingdom

