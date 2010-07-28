Embedded Systems Design with Platform FPGAs - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123743336, 9780080921785

Embedded Systems Design with Platform FPGAs

1st Edition

Principles and Practices

Authors: Ronald Sass Andrew Schmidt
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123743336
eBook ISBN: 9780080921785
Imprint: Morgan Kaufmann
Published Date: 28th July 2010
Page Count: 408
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
61.99
43.39
43.39
43.39
49.59
43.39
43.39
49.59
96.32
67.42
67.42
67.42
77.06
67.42
67.42
77.06
89.95
62.97
62.97
62.97
71.96
62.97
62.97
71.96
68.95
48.27
48.27
48.27
55.16
48.27
48.27
55.16
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
53.99
37.79
37.79
37.79
43.19
37.79
37.79
43.19
67.95
47.56
47.56
47.56
54.36
47.56
47.56
54.36
88.95
62.27
62.27
62.27
71.16
62.27
62.27
71.16
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Resources

Instructor Ancillary Support Materials

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Embedded Systems Design with Platform FPGAs introduces professional engineers and students alike to system development using Platform FPGAs. The focus is on embedded systems but it also serves as a general guide to building custom computing systems.

The text describes the fundamental technology in terms of hardware, software, and a set of principles to guide the development of Platform FPGA systems. The goal is to show how to systematically and creatively apply these principles to the construction of application-specific embedded system architectures. There is a strong focus on using free and open source software to increase productivity. Each chapter is organized into two parts. The white pages describe concepts, principles, and general knowledge. The gray pages provide a technical rendition of the main issues of the chapter and show the concepts applied in practice. This includes step-by-step details for a specific development board and tool chain so that the reader can carry out the same steps on their own.

Rather than try to demonstrate the concepts on a broad set of tools and boards, the text uses a single set of tools (Xilinx Platform Studio, Linux, and GNU) throughout and uses a single developer board (Xilinx ML-510) for the examples.

Key Features

  • Explains how to use the Platform FPGA to meet complex design requirements and improve product performance
  • Presents both fundamental concepts together with pragmatic, step-by-step instructions for building a system on a Platform FPGA
  • Includes detailed case studies, extended real-world examples, and lab exercises

Readership

Embedded Software, Hardware and Systems Engineers, Designers, Developers and Architects, Field Application Engineers, Digital Designers, Upper-level Undergraduate and Graduate Students in Electrical & Computer Engineering

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Introduction
1.1 Embedded Systems
1.2 Design Challenges
1.3 Platform FPGAs
1.A Spectrometer Example
1.B Introducing the Platform FPGA Tool Chain

Chapter 2: The Target
2.1 CMOS Transistor
2.2 Programmable Logic Devices
2.3 Field-Programmable Gate Array
2.4 Hardware Description Languages
2.5 From HDL to Configuration Bit stream
2.A Xilinx Virtex 5
2.B Xilinx Integrated Software Environment

Chapter 3: System Design
3.1 Principles of System Design
3.2 Control Flow Graph
3.3 Hardware Design
3.4 Software Design

Chapter 4: Partitioning
4.1 Overview of Partitioning Problem
4.2 Analytical Solution to Partitioning
4.3 Communication
4.4 Practical Issues
4.A Profiling with Gprof
4.B Linux Kernel

Chapter 5: Spatial Design
5.1 Principles of Parallelism
5.2 Identifying Parallelism
5.3 Spatial Parallelism with Platform FPGAs
5.A Useful VHDL Topics for Spatial Design
5.B Debugging Platform FPGA Designs

Chapter 6: Managing Bandwidth
6.1 Balancing Bandwidth
6.2 Platform FPGA Bandwidth Techniques
6.3 Scalable Designs

Chapter 7: Outside World
7.1 Point-to-Point Communication
7.2 Inter-Networking Communication

Details

No. of pages:
408
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Morgan Kaufmann 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Morgan Kaufmann
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123743336
eBook ISBN:
9780080921785

About the Author

Ronald Sass

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, University of North Carolina at Charlotte

Andrew Schmidt

Awards


Intel Recommended Reading List for Developers, 1st Half 2013 – Books for Embedded Developers, Intel

Intel Recommended Reading List for Developers, 2nd Half 2013 – Books for Embedded Developers, Intel

Intel Recommended Reading List for Developers, 1st Half 2014 – Books for Embedded Developers, Intel

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.