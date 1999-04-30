Ecotoxicology
3rd Edition
The Study of Pollutants in Ecosystems
Description
Ecotoxicology, Third Edition discusses the ecological effects of pollutants: the ways in which ecosystems can be affected, and current attempts to predict and monitor such effects. The emphasis is on ecosystems; therefore toxicological approaches are critically assessed.
Following a brief introduction to the principal characteristics of both pollutants and ecosystems, the various ecosystem components are considered in more detail. Populations, communities and gene pools are examined with an emphasis on the ways in which pollutants affect them specifically. The indirect effects of pollution are considered separately in a new chapter with particular attention paid to the mechanisms and biological effects of global warming. A discussion of the methods used to predict and to monitor the effects of pollutants, some illustrative examples of pollution problems and a final summary discussion, complete the book.
Key Features
- A classic proven by its second edition
- Still the only book to properly integrate ecological principles with chemistry/biochemistry
- Focuses on the interaction between ecology and toxicology
- Designed for use by toxicologists with no ecology training, and for ecologists with no toxicology training
- There is a new chapter on pollutants in habitats and global warming
Readership
Undergraduate and graduate students in ecology, toxicology, and environmental studies; policy makers in environmental health, ecology, and industrial safety
Table of Contents
Population Dynamics.
Communities.
Genetics of Populations.
Effects on Habitats.
Effects on Individual Organisms.
Predictions of Ecological Effects.
Monitoring and Assessment.
Case Studies.
Conclusions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 347
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1999
- Published:
- 30th April 1999
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080924908
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780125067638
About the Author
Frank Moriarty
Frank Moriarty, Ph.D., has spent over 25 years researching the ecological effects of pollution. For over 8 years he was part of a research unit working on plant-parasitic nematodes at the University of Cambridge. He also joined the Nature Conservancy, and later became part of the Natural Environmental Research Council.
Reviews
"...this is one of the most absorbing books on any subject I have read in recent times. This book will especially be useful for students in ecology, biochemistry, environmental studies, pollution science and industry. ...I would fully recommend this book to everyone who wants to know more about this exciting new branch." —Anil Aggrawal for ANIL AGGRAWAL'S INTERNET JOURNAL OF FORENSIC MEDICINE AND TOXICOLOGY (2002)
"The book on the whole is written lucidly, rendering a complicated area of toxicology easy to comprehend and assimilate. The presentation of the subject is flawless and the list of references at the end of the book is impressively exhaustive. ...All in all, this book could serve as an individual addition to any library stocking books on toxicology, as well as an asset to all students and professionals dealing with any aspect of the subject." —V.V. Pillay for ANIL AGGRAWAL'S INTERNET JOURNAL OF FORENSIC MEDICINE AND TOXICOLOGY (2002)
"... it contains a wealth of ecotoxicological reference data, so as a sourcebook it has considerable utility. It certainly has a place on the bookshelf of all toxicologists and ecotoxicologists." --JOURNAL OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY