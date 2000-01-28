Dynamic Surface Tensiometry in Medicine, Volume 8

Theory of Protein Adsorption and Model Experiments. Thermodynamics of protein adsorption at the liquid/fluid interfaces. Adsorption kinetics. Experimental studies of model biological liquids. Influence of additives. Summary. References.

Experimental Technique and Analysis of Tensiograms. Experimental methods. The design of maximum bubble pressure tensiometer. Theory of the maximum bubble pressure method. Experimental technique. Analysis of tensiograms. Summary. References.

Dynamic Interfacial Tensiometry of Biological Liquids for Healthy Persons. Dependence of dynamic surface tension on sex and age of patients. Dynamic surface tension of serum and amniotic liquid for pregnant women. Summary. References.

Application of Surface Tensiometry in Nephrology. Glomerulonephrites. Variation in surface tensiometric parameters for various forms of the disease. Influence of particular serum and urine components on dynamic surface tension. Effect of treatment on variations in surface tensiometric parameters. Primary pyelonephritis and urolithiasis. Diabetic nephropathy. Other renal diseases. Summary. References.

Surface Tensiometry in Rheumatology. Pathogenesis of rheumatic diseases. Systemic lupus erythematosus. Rheumatism. Sclerodermia systematica. Rheumatoid arthritis. Reiter's disease. Psoriasis. Gout. Osteoarthrosis. Effect of glucocorticoid therapy and plasmapheresis. Summary. References.

Surface Tensiometry in Pulmonology. Pathogenesis of respiratory diseases. Bronchitis. Bronchial asthma and other pulmonary diseases. Dust pathology of respiratory organs. Summary. References.

Surface Tensiometry in Neurology. Tensiogram parameters for diseases of the nervous system. Influence of the nosological form of an infection disease. Role of patient's age and duration of a disease. Correlation between surface tension parameters and amount of proteins and other components. Role of tensiometry in therapy, diagnosis and prognosis. Summary. References.

Interfacial Tensiometry in Oncology. Pathogenesis of oncological disease. Serum tensiograms for different tumour localisations. Correlation between surface tensions and biological liquid's composition. Influence of &ggr;-therapy on dynamic surface tensions. Effects of operative treatments. Summary. References.

List of symbols. Subject index.