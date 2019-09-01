Drought Challenges, Volume 2
1st Edition
Policy Options for Developing Countries
Table of Contents
1. Beyond Drought Early warning systems: what are the perspectives for policy?
2. Drought and the Gendered Livelihoods implications for smallholder farmers
3. Towards effective assessment and monitoring of vulnerability to drought: the case of ken river basin in India
4. The institutionalization of drought preparedness: The case of the USA: What are the lessons for Africa
5. The role of risk-based national drought policy in mitigating the impacts of droughts for smallholder farmers
6. Achieving policy coherence for drought resilient food security in SSA – lessons from the Horn of Africa
7. Lessons from the El Nino Induced Drought for the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC)
8. Drought, Migration, and conflict: What are the links and policy options?
9. Drought and the gender perspective: Evidence from Africa
10. The Role of Private Sector through Crop and Livestock Insurance schemes
11. Research and Policy implications
Description
Drought Challenges: Livelihood Implications in Developing Countries, Volume Two, provides an understanding of the occurrence and impacts of droughts for developing countries and vulnerable sub-groups, such as women and pastoralists. It presents tools for assessing vulnerabilities, introduces individual policies to combat the effects of droughts, and highlights the importance of integrated multi-sectoral approaches and drought networks at various levels. Currently, there are few books on the market that address the growing need for knowledge on these cross-cutting issues. As drought can occur anywhere, the systemic connections between droughts and livelihoods are a key factor in development in many dryland and agriculturally-dependent nations.
Key Features
- Connects the biophysical, social, economic, policy and institutional aspects of droughts across multiple regions in developing world
- Analyzes policy linkages between government agencies, public institutions, NGOs, the private sector and communities
- Includes a discussion of gender dimensions of drought and its impacts
- Presents a multi-sectoral perspective, including the human dimensions of drought in developing countries
Readership
Academics working on drought management challenges and policy responses, policy makers, Climatologists, meteorologists, food scientists/ agriculturalists/ environmental engineers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2019
- Published:
- 1st September 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128148204
About the Editors
Everisto Mapedza Editor
Mr. Mapedza is a Senior Researcher with the International Water Management Institute (IWMI) based in the West Africa office in Accra, Ghana. He has a PhD from Edinburgh University, UK and a BSc and MSc from the University of Zimbabwe. Mr. Mapedza coordinated the Dryland Systems Integrated Agricultural Production Systems for the Poor and Vulnerable in Dry Areas with IWMI’s research focusing on South Asia, Central Asia, West Africa, East and Southern Africa. Mr. Mapedza has published just over 20 peer reviewed journal and book chapters. Prior to joining IWMI in 2006, he was a Research Fellow at the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE). Mr. Mapedza has just been elected as an Executive Council Member for the International Association for the Study of the Commons (IASC). Mr. Mapedza is leading a Water Assessment and Drought Early Warning System Project covering seven countries within the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) area.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Researcher, International Water Management Institute (IWMI), Accra, Ghana
Daniel Tsegai Editor
Mr. Tsegai is a Programme Officer on drought policy and related thematic priorities in the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD). Prior to joining the UNCCD, he was a Programme Officer at the UN-Water Decade Programme on Capacity Development (UNW-DPC) where he coordinated an initiative on Capacity development to support National Drought Management Policies. Mr. Tsegai was lecturer and Senior Researcher at the University of Bonn. His areas of expertise include drought risk reduction, water scarcity, sustainable water and land management, migration and food security. Mr. Tsegai holds a Ph.D. in Development Economics from the University of Bonn, and M.Sc. in Agricultural Economics from the University of Göttingen, Germany.
Affiliations and Expertise
Programme Officer, United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification, Germany
Michael Bruntrup Editor
Mr. Brüntrup is agricultural engineer and holds a PhD in agricultural economy. After some years in academics and as a freelance consultant, since 2003 he works at the German Development Institute / Deutsches Institut für Entwicklungspolitik (DIE). His interests cover topics related to agriculture and rural development, trade policy and food security with a geographical focus on Subsahara Africa. More recent work deals with bioenergy production, large scale land acquisitions, and large scale agro-industries and their relations with smallholder farmers and rural areas, as well as food security in a broader sense. Since 2017, he is Germany's "Science and Technology Correspondent" for the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification, UNCCD.
Affiliations and Expertise
German Development Institute (DIE), Bonn, Germany
Robert McLeman Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Geography and Environmental Studies (Laurier), University of Waterloo, Canada