Digital Control Engineering
3rd Edition
Analysis and Design
Description
Digital Control Engineering: Analysis and Design, Third Edition, covers the fundamental principles and applications of digital control engineering, with an emphasis on engineering design. Fadali and Visioli cover the analysis and design of digitally controlled systems and describe applications of digital controls in a wide range of fields. With worked examples, MATLAB applications in every chapter, and end-of-chapter assignments, this text provides both theory and practice for those coming to digital control engineering for the first time, whether as a student or practicing engineer.
As controllers are part of nearly all modern personal, industrial and transportation systems, this book is a valuable resource. Every senior or graduate student of electrical, chemical or mechanical engineering should therefore be familiar with the basic theory of digital controllers.
Key Features
- Includes more illustrations, simple examples and intermediate mathematical steps in derivations
- Provides a companion website with resources for instructors, including PowerPoint slides and solutions
- Covers extensive CAD Packages, with MATLAB and Simulink sections at the end of each that show implementation
- Contains review material to help readers understand digital control analysis and design
Readership
Undergraduate and graduate students in digital controls. Control engineers
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to Digital Control
2. Discrete-Time Systems
3. Modeling of Digital Control Systems
4. Stability of Digital Control Systems
5. Analog Control System Design
6. Digital Control System Design
7. State–Space Representation
8. Properties of State–Space Models
9. State Feedback Control
10. Optimal Control
11. Elements of Nonlinear Digital Control Systems
12. Practical Issues
APPENDIX
I: Table of Laplace and z-Transforms
II: Properties of the z-Transform
III: Review of Linear Algebra
Details
- No. of pages:
- 700
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st November 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128144336
About the Author
M. Sami Fadali
Professor and Chair of Department of Electrical & Biomedical Engineering, College of Engineering, University of Nevada, Reno, NV, USA. M. Sami Fadali earned a BS in Electrical Engineering from Cairo University in 1974, an MS from the Control Systems Center, UMIST, England, in 1977 and a Ph. D. from the University of Wyoming in 1980. He was an Assistant Professor of Electrical Engineering at the University of King Abdul Aziz in Jeddah , Saudi Arabia 1981-1983. From 1983-85, he was a Post Doctoral Fellow at Colorado State University. In 1985, he joined the Electrical Engineering Dept. at the University of Nevada, Reno, where he is currently Professor of Electrical Engineering. In 1994 he was a visiting professor at Oakland University and GM Research and Development Labs. He spent the summer of 2000 as a Senior Engineer at TRW, San Bernardino. His research interests are in the areas of fuzzy logic stability and control, state estimation and fault detection, and applications to power systems, renewable energy, and physiological systems
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chair of Department of Electrical & Biomedical Engineering, College of Engineering, University of Nevada, Reno, NV, USA.
Antonio Visioli
Full Professor in Control Systems at the Department of Mechanical and Industrial Engineering of the University of Brescia, Brescia, Italy He received the Laurea degree in Electronic Engineering from the University of Parma in 1995. From September 1994 to February 1995 he was an ERASMUS student at the Electrical and Electronic Department of the Loughborough University of Technology (now Loughborough University), UK. From September 1995 to November 2012 he was with the Department of Information Engineering (formerly, Department of Electronics for Automation) of the Faculty of Engineering of the University of Brescia . In 1999 he received the Ph.D. degree in Applied Mechanics from the University of Brescia. He is a senior member of IEEE, a member of the IFAC Technical Commitee on Education, a member of the Technical Committee on Education of the IEEE Control Systems Society, a member of the subcommittees on Event-Based Control & Signal and on Industrial Automated Systems and Control of the IEEE Industrial Electronics Society Technical Committee on Factory Automation, and a member of the national board of Anipla (Italian Association for Automation).
Affiliations and Expertise
Full Professor in Control Systems, Department of Mechanical and Industrial Engineering, University of Brescia, Brescia, Italy