Digital Control Engineering: Analysis and Design, Third Edition, covers the fundamental principles and applications of digital control engineering, with an emphasis on engineering design. Fadali and Visioli cover the analysis and design of digitally controlled systems and describe applications of digital controls in a wide range of fields. With worked examples, MATLAB applications in every chapter, and end-of-chapter assignments, this text provides both theory and practice for those coming to digital control engineering for the first time, whether as a student or practicing engineer.

As controllers are part of nearly all modern personal, industrial and transportation systems, this book is a valuable resource. Every senior or graduate student of electrical, chemical or mechanical engineering should therefore be familiar with the basic theory of digital controllers.