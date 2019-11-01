Dielectric Metamaterials

Dr. Igal Brener is a Distinguished Member of Technical Staff at Sandia National Laboratories in Albuquerque, NM. He received the B.Sc. degree in Electrical Engineering, the B.A. degree in Physics, and the D.Sc. degree in Physics from the Technion- Israel Institute of Technology, (Haifa, Israel), in 1983, 1983 and 1991, respectively. From 1983 to 1986 he worked for National Semiconductors in microprocessor VLSI design. He was with Bell Laboratories in NJ from 1991 until 2000, with Tellium Inc. from 2000 until 2002, and with Praelux/Amersham Biosciences/GE Healthcare from 2003 until 2004. He joined Sandia National Laboratories, Albuquerque, NM, in 2004 where he is active in nanophotonics, THz science, optoelectronics and metamaterials. In addition to his Sandia position, he is science leader for nanophotonics at the Center for Integrated Nanotechnologies (a nanoscience user facility for the Department of Energy) and research professor at the University of New Mexico. He has authored more than 200 refereed publications, and has received 19 patents. Dr. Brener is a fellow of the Optical Society of America and the IEEE. He currently serves as associate editor for Optics Express and Nature Scientific Reports. During the course of his research career, Dr. Brener has made pioneering contributions to semiconductor physics, Terahertz science and technology, fiber telecommunications and metamaterials. During his stay in industry he also worked in silicon VLSI, optical MEMs, microscopy and biophotonics. His current research activities center around combining semiconductors and other solid state materials with metamaterials to achieve novel behavior and improved functionality. He also maintains numerous collaborations with Academia, industry and other national labs in different areas of nanophotonics.