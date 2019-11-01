Dielectric Metamaterials
1st Edition
Fundamentals, Designs and Applications
Table of Contents
- Historical overview: Ed and Chris
2. Fundamentals of Mie Scattering
3. Controlling Scattering from Isolated Particles
4. Spontaneous emission control
5. Nonlinear and ultrafast effects
6. Fundamentals of Dielectric Metamaterials (3D) and Metasurfaces
7. Tailoring Transmission and Reflection Using Metasurfaces
8. Techniques for Wavefront Control
9. Applications of Wavefront Control
10. Tunable Dielectric Metasurfaces & Metadevices
11. Non-resonant Dielectric Effective Media
12: Recent Developments and Outlook
Description
Dielectric Metamaterials: Fundamentals, Designs and Applications links fundamental Mie scattering theory with the latest dielectric metamaterial research, providing a valuable reference for new and experienced researchers in the field. The book begins with a historical, evolving overview of Mie scattering theory. Next, the authors describe how to apply Mie theory to analytically solve the scattering of electromagnetic waves by subwavelength particles. Later chapters focus on Mie resonator-based metamaterials, starting with microwaves where particles are much smaller than the free space wavelengths.
In addition, several chapters focus on wave-front engineering using dielectric metasurfaces and the nonlinear optical effects, spontaneous emission manipulation, active devices, and 3D effective media using dielectric metamaterials.
Key Features
- Highlights a crucial link in fundamental Mie scattering theory with the latest dielectric metamaterial research spanning materials, design and applications
- Includes coverage of wave-front engineering and 3D metamaterials
- Provides computational codes for calculating and simulating Mie resonances
Readership
Academic: from graduate students to senior professors in Materials Science, EE and Physics departments who are researching metamaterials. Industry: scientists and engineers in semiconductor and photonics industry
Details
- No. of pages:
- 425
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2020
- Published:
- 1st November 2019
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081024034
About the Editors
Igal Brener Editor
Dr. Igal Brener is a Distinguished Member of Technical Staff at Sandia National Laboratories in Albuquerque, NM. He received the B.Sc. degree in Electrical Engineering, the B.A. degree in Physics, and the D.Sc. degree in Physics from the Technion- Israel Institute of Technology, (Haifa, Israel), in 1983, 1983 and 1991, respectively. From 1983 to 1986 he worked for National Semiconductors in microprocessor VLSI design. He was with Bell Laboratories in NJ from 1991 until 2000, with Tellium Inc. from 2000 until 2002, and with Praelux/Amersham Biosciences/GE Healthcare from 2003 until 2004. He joined Sandia National Laboratories, Albuquerque, NM, in 2004 where he is active in nanophotonics, THz science, optoelectronics and metamaterials. In addition to his Sandia position, he is science leader for nanophotonics at the Center for Integrated Nanotechnologies (a nanoscience user facility for the Department of Energy) and research professor at the University of New Mexico. He has authored more than 200 refereed publications, and has received 19 patents. Dr. Brener is a fellow of the Optical Society of America and the IEEE. He currently serves as associate editor for Optics Express and Nature Scientific Reports. During the course of his research career, Dr. Brener has made pioneering contributions to semiconductor physics, Terahertz science and technology, fiber telecommunications and metamaterials. During his stay in industry he also worked in silicon VLSI, optical MEMs, microscopy and biophotonics. His current research activities center around combining semiconductors and other solid state materials with metamaterials to achieve novel behavior and improved functionality. He also maintains numerous collaborations with Academia, industry and other national labs in different areas of nanophotonics.
Affiliations and Expertise
Distinguished Member of Technical Staff, Sandia National Laboratories, Albuquerque, NM, USA
Sheng Liu Editor
Dr. Sheng Liu received the Ph.D. degree in applied physics from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County in 2011. He joined Sandia National Laboratories, Albuquerque, NM, USA in 2011 as a postdoctoral appointee. Currently, he is a senior member of technical staff, has authored over 30 peer-reviewed journal articles and 3 submitted patents. His research interests are in the areas of nanophotonics, metamaterials, III-V semiconductors, nonlinear optical phenomena and silicon photonics.
Affiliations and Expertise
Sandia National Laboratories, Albuquerque, NM, USA
Isabelle Staude Editor
Dr. Isabelle Staude joined the Institute of Applied Physics and the Abbe Center of Photonics at Friedrich-Schiller-University Jena in July 2015, where she leads a junior research group on functional photonic nanostructures. Before moving to Jena, she coordinated the experimental activities on optical nanoantennas at the Nonlinear Physics Centre, Australian National University, where she also served the nanoplasmonics stream in the Australian Centre of Excellence CUDOS as deputy project leader. She received her Ph.D. degree from the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology, Germany. Her research interests include nanoantennas, hybrid quantum systems, and metasurfaces, with a focus on Mie-resonant all-dielectric implementations.
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Applied Physics and the Abbe Center of Photonics, Friedrich-Schiller-University Jena
Jason Valentine Editor
Professor Jason Valentine received a B.S. in mechanical engineering from Purdue University in 2004 and a Ph.D. in mechanical engineering from UC Berkeley in 2010. In 2010 he joined the faculty in the Mechanical Engineering Department at Vanderbilt University as an Assistant Professor. His lab focuses on investigating optical metamaterials and nanophotonics for next generation optical materials and devices. His work on metamaterials was selected by Time Magazine as one of the "Top 10 Scientific Discoveries in 2008" and he is the recipient of an NSF CAREER Award and the Office of Naval Research Young Investigator Award.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Mechanical Engineering Department, Vanderbilt University
Christopher Holloway Editor
Christopher L. Holloway is a Fellow of the IEEE and received the B.S. degree from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, and the M.S. and Ph.D. degrees from the University of Colorado at Boulder. Since 2000 he has been with the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), Boulder, CO, where he works on electromagnetic theory. He is also on the Graduate Faculty at the University of Colorado at Boulder. His research interests include electromagnetic field theory, wave propagation, guided wave structures, remote sensing, numerical methods, metamaterials, measurement techniques, EMC/EMI issues, and atom based metrology. Dr. Holloway has received numerous awards for his work on electromagnetic theory and radio wave propagation including most recently the 2013 IEEE APS Society Edward E. Altshuler Award. He holds U.S. Patents on electromagnetic absorbing materials, radar systems and antennas for atmospheric radars, and on volume measurements devices. He served as chair for US Commission A of the International Union of Radio Science (2012-2015) and is an Associate Editor for the IEEE Transactions on Electromagnetic Compatibility. He has published over 200 technical articles including: 115 refereed journal articles, 120 conference papers, 2 book chapter, and 31 technical reports.
Affiliations and Expertise
National Institute for Standards and Technology, USA