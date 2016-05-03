Developing the Global Bioeconomy
1st Edition
Technical, Market, and Environmental Lessons from Bioenergy
Description
Developing the Global Bioeconomy: Technical, Market, and Environmental Lessons from Bioenergy brings together expertise from three IEA-Bioenergy subtasks on pyrolysis, international trade, and biorefineries to review the bioenergy sector and draw useful lessons for the full deployment of the bioeconomy.
Despite the vast amount of politically driven strategies, there is little understanding on how current markets will transition towards a global bioeconomy. The question is not only how the bioeconomy can be developed, but also how it can be developed sustainably in terms of economic and environmental concerns. To answer this question, this book’s expert chapter authors seek to identify the types of biorefineries that are expected to be implemented and the types of feedstock that may be used.
They also provide historical analysis of the developments of biopower and biofuel markets, integration opportunities into existing supply chains, and the conditions that would need to be created and enhanced to achieve a global biomass trade system that could support a global bioeconomy. As expectations that a future bioeconomy will rely on a series of tradable commodities, this book provides a central accounting of the state of the discussion in a multidisciplinary approach that is ideal for research and academic experts, and analysts in all areas of the bioenergy, biofuels, and bioeconomy sectors, as well as those interested in energy policy and economics.
Key Features
- Examines the lessons learned by the bioenergy industry and how they can be applied to the full development of the bioeconomy
- Explores different transition strategies and how the current fossil based and future bio-based economy are intertwined
- Reviews the status of current biomass conversion pathways
- Presents an historical analysis of the developments of biopower and biofuel markets, integration opportunities into existing supply chains, and the conditions that would need to be created and enhanced to achieve a global biomass trade system
Readership
Research and academic experts, students and analysts in all areas of the bioenergy, biofuels and bioeconomy sectors. Energy policy makers and analysts
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Disclaimer
- Financial and Competing Interests Disclosure
- List of Figures
- List of Contributors
- Biography
- Preface
- IEA Bioenergy
- Task 34
- Task 40
- Task 42
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 1. Bioeconomy Strategies
- Abstract
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 Status of Bioeconomy Strategies in IEA Bioenergy Member Countries
- 1.3 Scope, Objective, and Outline
- References
- Chapter 2. Development of Second-Generation Biorefineries
- Abstract
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Technology and Feedstock Matrix
- 2.3 Summary
- References
- Chapter 3. Biorefineries: Industry Status and Economics
- Abstract
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Economics
- 3.3 Demonstration and Full-Scale Plants
- 3.4 Summary and Outlook
- References
- Chapter 4. Sustainability Considerations for the Future Bioeconomy
- Abstract
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Overview of Methodologies and Sustainability Assessment Frameworks
- 4.3 Lessons Learned From First-Generation Biofuels and Bioenergy Crops
- 4.4 Sustainability Assessment Challenges
- 4.5 Considerations for Future Assessments in the Bioeconomy Sector
- 4.6 Conclusions and Recommendations
- References
- Chapter 5. Biomass Supply and Trade Opportunities of Preprocessed Biomass for Power Generation
- Abstract
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 International Trade and Supply Opportunities of Processed Stable Biomass Intermediates for Biopower Market
- 5.3 Local/Regional Trade and Supply Opportunities of Raw Biomass for Bioenergy Market
- 5.4 Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 6. Commodity-Scale Biomass Trade and Integration with Other Supply Chains
- Abstract
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Evolution of Commoditized Biomass
- 6.3 Current Commodity-Scale Biomass Trade
- 6.4 The Integration of Commoditized Biomass With Other Commodity Supply Chains
- 6.5 Future Trends, Recommendation, and Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 7. Commoditization of Biomass Markets
- Abstract
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Defining “Commodities”
- 7.3 Commoditization Example: The Case of the Crude Oil Market
- 7.4 Commoditization of Biomass Markets
- 7.5 Biomass Commoditization: The Way Forward
- Acknowledgment
- References
- Chapter 8. Transition Strategies: Resource Mobilization Through Merchandisable Feedstock Intermediates
- Abstract
- 8.1 Objective and Link to Previous Chapters
- 8.2 Challenges Within Large-Scale Biorefinery Feedstock Supply Chains
- 8.3 Feedstock Supply System Types: Conventional and Advanced
- 8.4 Depot Configurations and Evolvement
- 8.5 Depot Deployment
- 8.6 Market Transition
- 8.7 Conclusions
- References
- Conclusions
- Introduction
- Scope
- Lessons From Bioenergy
- References
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 220
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 3rd May 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128052907
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128051658
About the Editor
Patrick Lamers
Patrick Lamers is a Systems Analyst with the Idaho National Laboratory (INL), stationed at the National Bioenergy Center in Golden, Colorado. His work on feedstock logistics and trade for the US Department of Energy’s BioEnergy Technologies Office supports the deployment and scale-up of the US advanced biofuel industry. Patrick’s academic experience spans from Karlsruhe Institute of Technology, Germany, to Lund University, Sweden, and Utrecht University, the Netherlands. He has been working for over ten years as a senior researcher and consultant across North America and Europe, and published extensively in the areas of global biomass markets and trade dynamics. As a project manager and principal investigator, he worked for multiple clients, including international agencies (e.g., the International Energy Agency and the European Commission), national government and non-governmental agencies across North America and Europe, and the private industry. He serves as a reviewer to several academic journals and is engaged in multiple international working groups and reports including the IPCC, REN21, and the IEA Bioenergy.
Affiliations and Expertise
Systems Analyst, Idaho National Laboratory (INL), ID, USA
Erin Searcy
Erin Searcy is currently leading the Systems Analysis Platform at the INL. She originally joined INL in 2008 and has worked on a variety of biomass feedstock logistics projects since, primarily as a techno-economic analyst. Between 2012 and 2015, Erin was stationed at the US Department of Energy in Washington, DC, supporting the BioEnergy Technologies Office. Her academic degrees include a BS and MS in Engineering, as well as a Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Alberta, Canada. Prior to joing INL, Erin had worked as an Environmental Engineering consultant and acted as a sessional professor in the Faculty of Engineering at the University of Alberta, Canada.
Affiliations and Expertise
Analysis Platform Lead, Idaho National Laboratory (INL), ID, USA
J. Richard Hess
Richard Hess is the Director for the Idaho National Laboratory Energy Systems and Technologies Division, which division addresses critical national energy challenges in biofuels/bioenergy, renewable electrical systems/grid, and hybrid renewable-nuclear systems. He led the developed of a biomass feedstock preprocessing and logistics program at INL and continues to serve as the Laboratory Relationship Manager for that program. This program focuses on the cost-effective use of lignocellulosic biomass crops and residues in biorefining operations, including biomass harvesting, handling, storage and transportation; and preprocessing biomass into suitable industrial grade bioenergy commodities through enhanced feedstock formulation, densification, and packaging for transportation. He also managed the design and construction of one of DOE’s five biomass demonstration units. Richard holds a Doctorate in Plant Science from Utah State University, and Master’s and Bachelor’s Science Degrees in Botany from Brigham Young University. Following Graduate School, Richard served as an Agriculture Congressional Science Fellow in the Washington, D.C. Office of Senator Thomas Daschel. In this role, he worked on several national agricultural issues-including new and industrial uses of agricultural products, federal grain inspection standards, plant variety protection, and other agricultural R&D policy issues.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director INL Energy Systems and Technologies Division, ID, USA
Heinz Stichnothe
Heinz holds a B.Sc. in Chemical Engineering and a Ph.D. in Chemistry. He is senior scientist at the Thünen-Institute of Agricultural Technology and visiting lecture at the University of Applied Science in Hamburg. Heinz is member of the German delegation for developing ISO13065, acts as evaluator for EU-BBI-JU, is vice-chair of the SETAC Europe LCA steering committee and was involved in drafting the German Biorefinery Roadmap. He is national representative for IEA Bioenergy Task 42 (Biorefining).
Heinz’s research interests are in the area of engineering for sustainable development, which includes optimization of biotechnological and chemo-catalytic conversion processes of agricultural biomass and residues. He uses sustainability assessment, life cycle assessment and carbon footprint analysis of bio-based systems and products in order to steer the development of biomass conversion processes in the most promising direction already at an early development stage. His ultimate goal is to foster strategies for the sustainable use of biomass for non-food applications by providing advice to process developers but also policy makers.
Affiliations and Expertise
Thünen Institute (TI) of Agricultural Technology, Braunschweig, Germany