Cross-Border Resource Management

3rd Edition

Authors: Rongxing Guo
Published Date: 23rd October 2017
Description

Cross-Border Resource Management, Third Edition covers theoretical and analytical issues relating to cross-border resource management. This book holistically explores issues when two entities share a border, such as sovereign countries, dependent states and others, where each seeks to maximize their political and economic interests regardless of impacts on the environment. This new edition has been completely revised to reflect current issues, with new cases from North America and Europe and discussions and issues regarding air and space. Users will find a single resource that explores the many facets of managing and utilizing natural resources when they extend across defined borders.

Key Features

  • Presents a thoroughly updated edition with new cases and coverage on cross-border management
  • Contains new content on geopolitical issues, environmental impacts of armed conflicts, dividing and managing shared natural resources, exploitation, competition and depletion of border resources
  • Includes new cases from North America and Europe and discussions and issues regarding air and space

Readership

Regional Planning and Sustainable Development Policymakers, Natural and Environmental Resource Scientists, Cross-border Relations Experts, Resource Management Specialists, Emergency Management specialists

Table of Contents

1. Border, Boundary and Frontier: Concepts
2. Globalization, Natural Resources and Borders
3. Studying Borders, Evaluating Border Effects
4. Cross-Border Resource Management: Institutions
5. Cross-Border Resource Management: Methods
6. Exploiting Natural Resources in Cross-Border Areas
7. Air and Space Resources and Cross-Border Cooperation
8. Cross-Border Ecological Preservation and Biosafety
9. Cross-Border Environmental Pollution and Management
10. Territorial Discontinuity and Cross-Border Cooperation
11. Territorial Disputes and Cross-Border Management
12. Cross-Border Conflict Prevention and Management

About the Author

Rongxing Guo

Rongxing Guo has served with the OECD in Paris and at the Brookings Institute in Washington, DC. He has taught at the Australian National University, the China University of Mining and Technology, and Korea University, and Gakushuin University in Tokyo. He has an Amazon author's page.

