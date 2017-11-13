Creating Katrina, Rebuilding Resilience
1st Edition
Lessons from New Orleans on Vulnerability and Resiliency
Description
Creating Katrina, Rebuilding Resilience: Lessons from New Orleans on Vulnerability and Resiliency presents a unique, integrative understanding of Hurricane Katrina in the New Orleans area, and the progression to disaster vulnerability as well as resilience pathways. The book integrates the understanding of vulnerability and resiliency by examining the relationships among these two concepts and theories.
The disaster knowledge of diverse disciplines and professions is brought together in this book, with authors from social work, public health, community organizing, sociology, political science, public administration, psychology, anthropology, geography and the study of religion. The editors offer both expert and an insider perspectives on Katrina because they have lived in New Orleans and experienced Katrina and the recovery. An improved understanding of the recovery and reconstruction phases of disaster is also presented, and these disaster stages have been the least examined in the disaster and emergency management literature.
Key Features
- Integrates multiple disciplines to study the long-term recovery of the worst non-terrorist disaster in U.S. history
- Provides a local perspective, with at least one co-contributor for each chapter living in New Orleans
- Examines vulnerability and resilience theory and application
Readership
Researchers, graduate students, disaster services professionals, and emergency management professionals
Table of Contents
PART I. INTRODUCTION AND THEORETICAL FRAMEWORK
1. Editors’ introduction: The voices of the barefoot Scholars
Michael J. Zakour, Nancy B. Mock and Paul Kadetz
2. Settlement shifts in the wake of catastrophe
Richard Campanella
3. Vulnerability-plus theory: The integration of community disaster vulnerability and resiliency theories
Michael J. Zakour and Charles M. Swager
4. A systems approach to vulnerability and resilience in post-Katrina New Orleans
Nancy B. Mock, Melissa Schigoda and Paul Kadetz
5. “Built-in” structural violence and vulnerability: A common threat to resilient disaster recovery
Shirley Laska, Susan Howell and Alessandra Jerolleman
PART II. DISASTER VULNERABILITY
6. Setting the Stage for the Katrina Catastrophe: Environmental Degradation, Engineering Miscalculation, Ignoring Science, and Human Mismanagement
Ivor L. van Heerden
7. Three centuries in the making: Hurricane Katrina from an historical perspective
Michael J. Zakour and Kayla Grogg
8. The resilience in the shadows of catastrophe: Addressing the existence and implications of vulnerability in New Orleans and Southeastern Louisiana
Regardt J. Ferreira and Charles R. Figley
9. Problematizing vulnerability: Unpacking gender, intersectionality, and the normative disaster paradigm
Paul Kadetz and Nancy B. Mock
PART III. DISASTER RESILIENCE
10. Culture and resilience: How music has fostered resilience in post-Katrina New Orleans
James R.G. Morris and Paul Kadetz
11. Resilience among vulnerable populations: The neglected role of culture
Mark VanLandingham
12. Faith-based organizations in Katrina: The United Methodist Church
Sarah Kreutziger, Ellen Blue and Michael J. Zakour
13. Collective efficacy, social capital and resilience: An inquiry into the relationship between social infrastructure and resilience after Hurricane Katrina
Paul Kadetz
14. Dynamics of early recovery in two historically low-income New Orleans’ neighborhoods: Treme´ and Central City
Nancy B. Mock, Paul Kadetz, Adam Papendieck and Jeffrey Coates
PART IV. CONCLUSION AND LESSONS LEARNED
15. The Katrina catastrophe and science: Does experiencing a catastrophe at “ground zero” have impacts on the professional performance/identity of social scientist survivors?
Shirley Laska
16. How barefoot scholars were deployed: The good, the bad, the ugly
Nancy B. Mock
17. Lessons learned from New Orleans on vulnerability, resilience, and their integration
Michael J. Zakour
Details
- No. of pages:
- 420
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2018
- Published:
- 13th November 2017
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128095621
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128095577
About the Editor
Michael Zakour
Dr. Michael J. Zakour, PhD, is Professor of Social Work at West Virginia University. He was Principal Investigator for the WVU research grant and sub-award “Evacuation of Persons with Disabilities,” funded by the US Department of Education through the National Institute for Disability and Rehabilitation Research. In 2013 he was author, with David Gillespie, of “Community Disaster Vulnerability: Theory, Research, and Practice” published by Springer Press. He was Editor of “Disaster and Traumatic Stress: Research and Intervention”, published by Tulane University School of Social Work, New Orleans, LA. He has also published in such journals as Social Work Research, Journal of Social Service Research, Social Work, Nonprofit and Voluntary Sector Quarterly, Social Development Issues, the Journal of Volunteer Administration, and Tulane Studies in Social Welfare. Dr. Zakour is founder (in 1995), and original chairperson of the Disaster & Traumatic Stress Symposium / Track, at the Council on Social Work Education, Annual Program Meeting. This organization is the accrediting body for the profession of social work, and the annual meetings are the major venue for social work educators in the world.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Social Work, West Virginia University
Nancy Mock
Dr. Nancy Mock has over 30 years of experience in the Humanitarian, Food Security and Public Health fields. She is a co-founding member of the Tulane Disaster Resilience Leadership Academy, an Associate Professor in International Health and International Development as well as past Interim Executive Director for the Newcomb College Center for Research on Women at Tulane University.
Dr. Mock was Associate Director of the Center for Disaster Management and Humanitarian Assistance (Latin American and Caribbean), a program funded through the Office of Naval Research to provide technical support to the United States Southern Command in the area of disaster preparedness and response. Dr. Mock co-led the development of INTERHANDS, a major training initiative, and provided mission support and lessons learned analysis. Additionally, as part of a separate USAID project, Dr. Mock co-directed the Complex Emergency Response and Transition Initiative (CERTI), a crisis coordination project that aims to prevent and mitigate conflict, improve timely and appropriate response, and offers support to populations affected by conflict in transition. She was a chief architect of the United States Agency for International Development’s (USAID) Famine Early Warning Systems Project (now FEWSNET) and serves on numerous advisory boards concerned with food security.
Other professional achievements include serving as a member of the Advisory Council for the World Vision Hurricane Relief Assistance Program and also as a member of the 2006 US Centers for Disease Control Expert Panel on Rapid Needs Assessment, Post-Disaster. She has also served as a technical advisor and course developer for international NGOs and other academic institutions in the area of public health in emergency settings. Dr. Mock continues to oversee the development and management of international projects valued at over $4.5 million dollars annually. She has been Principal and Co-Principal Investigator for multiple international programs and is currently involved in the development of a school of Public Health in Rwanda.
Affiliations and Expertise
Tulane University, New Orleans, LA, USA
Paul Kadetz
Paul Kadetz holds the Robert Fisher Oxnam Chair of Science and Society at Drew University. He is also a Senior Research Fellow at The University of Liverpool in China and an Associate and Lecturer of the China Centre for Health and Humanity, University College London. Paul has conducted research concerning: Post-disaster recovery, global health policy, the anthropology of safety, health care integration, the impact of foreign aid on healthcare systems and healthcare challenges in China, The Philippines, Cuba, Guatemala, and Madagascar. Over 40 of his research papers, book chapters and technical reports have been published. His co-edited volume, The Handbook of Welfare in China, was recently published by Edward Elgar.
Affiliations and Expertise
Drew University, Madison, New Jersey, USA
Reviews
"The audience of disaster, emergency, and crisis management professionals will gain insights into risk management. The authors present an academically rigorous discussion with resources to back them up. The text is appropriate for university courses and should become a mainstay of security professionals seeking to broaden their understanding of the complexities of a natural disaster within the context of modern society." --Security Management