Creating Katrina, Rebuilding Resilience

PART I. INTRODUCTION AND THEORETICAL FRAMEWORK

1. Editors’ introduction: The voices of the barefoot Scholars

Michael J. Zakour, Nancy B. Mock and Paul Kadetz

2. Settlement shifts in the wake of catastrophe

Richard Campanella

3. Vulnerability-plus theory: The integration of community disaster vulnerability and resiliency theories

Michael J. Zakour and Charles M. Swager

4. A systems approach to vulnerability and resilience in post-Katrina New Orleans

Nancy B. Mock, Melissa Schigoda and Paul Kadetz

5. “Built-in” structural violence and vulnerability: A common threat to resilient disaster recovery

Shirley Laska, Susan Howell and Alessandra Jerolleman

PART II. DISASTER VULNERABILITY

6. Setting the Stage for the Katrina Catastrophe: Environmental Degradation, Engineering Miscalculation, Ignoring Science, and Human Mismanagement

Ivor L. van Heerden

7. Three centuries in the making: Hurricane Katrina from an historical perspective

Michael J. Zakour and Kayla Grogg

8. The resilience in the shadows of catastrophe: Addressing the existence and implications of vulnerability in New Orleans and Southeastern Louisiana

Regardt J. Ferreira and Charles R. Figley

9. Problematizing vulnerability: Unpacking gender, intersectionality, and the normative disaster paradigm

Paul Kadetz and Nancy B. Mock

PART III. DISASTER RESILIENCE

10. Culture and resilience: How music has fostered resilience in post-Katrina New Orleans

James R.G. Morris and Paul Kadetz

11. Resilience among vulnerable populations: The neglected role of culture

Mark VanLandingham

12. Faith-based organizations in Katrina: The United Methodist Church

Sarah Kreutziger, Ellen Blue and Michael J. Zakour

13. Collective efficacy, social capital and resilience: An inquiry into the relationship between social infrastructure and resilience after Hurricane Katrina

Paul Kadetz

14. Dynamics of early recovery in two historically low-income New Orleans’ neighborhoods: Treme´ and Central City

Nancy B. Mock, Paul Kadetz, Adam Papendieck and Jeffrey Coates

PART IV. CONCLUSION AND LESSONS LEARNED

15. The Katrina catastrophe and science: Does experiencing a catastrophe at “ground zero” have impacts on the professional performance/identity of social scientist survivors?

Shirley Laska

16. How barefoot scholars were deployed: The good, the bad, the ugly

Nancy B. Mock

17. Lessons learned from New Orleans on vulnerability, resilience, and their integration

Michael J. Zakour