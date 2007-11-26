Contemporary Implant Dentistry
3rd Edition
Description
Turn to this new third edition for consistent outcomes on even your most complex implant cases! World-renowned dental implantologist Carl E. Misch gives you expert advice and guidance on the various surgical approaches to placing implants in the revision of his best-selling classic. Over 1,000 full-color illustrations depict details of implants, related materials, and surgical procedures, while well-known contributors (Mohamed Sharawy, Martha Warren Bidez, Adriano Piatelli, and others) share a wealth of knowledge in their respective fields. This third edition provides an excellent opportunity for you to develop and refine your skills and experience more consistent, predictable clinical outcomes.
Key Features
- Thorough explanations of the rationale for implants and their specific characteristics discuss why different options work better for different patients; the rationale behind implant materials and sizes; and the overall science of osteointegrated implants – providing a full understanding of how implants behave under certain circumstances and how to make the best choices for implant patients.
- Chapter on Diagnostic Imaging and Techniques focuses on the latest technology available to determine patient conditions, familiarizing you with recent advances and how they apply to treatment planning principles.
- Section on Treatment Planning discusses the rationales for implant placement, variables in implants and patient conditions, and the four degrees of jaw bone density, Dr. Misch’s best-known criterion for successful implant placement.
- Prepares you for actual treatment by reviewing scientific fundamentals such as applied anatomy, biomechanical principles, current biomaterials, prevention and management of dental infections, and pharmacologic considerations.
- Surgical procedure chapters are of benefit to the implant surgeon and are critical to the restoring dentist who wants to better understand and appreciate surgical concepts.
Table of Contents
Part I: Diagnosis and Rationale
1. Rationale for Dental Implants
2. Generic Root Form Component Terminology
3. Diagnostic Imaging and Techniques
4. A Stress Theorem for Implant Dentistry
5. Prosthetic Options in Implant Dentistry
6. Treatment Planning: Force Factors Related to Patient Conditions
7. Bone Density: A Key Determinant for Treatment Planning
8. Treatment Plans Related to Key Implant Positions and Implant Number
9. Implant Body Size: A Biomechanical and Esthetic Rationale
10. Available Bone and Dental Implant Treatment Plans
11. Scientific Rationale for Implant Design
Part II: Treatment Planning
12. Pre-Implant Prosthodontics for the Partially Edentulous Patient: (1) Overall Evaluation, (2) Specific Criteria, and (3) Pretreatment Prostheses
13. Diagnostic Casts and Surgical Templates
14. The Edentulous Mandible: An Organized Approach from Implant Supported Overdenture to Fixed Prosthesis
15. The Completely Edentulous Mandible: Treatment Plans for Fixed Restorations
16. Single Tooth Replacement: Treatment Options
17. Maxillary Arch Implant Considerations: Fixes and Overdenture Prosthesis
18. Treatment Planning for the Edentulous Posterior Maxilla
19. Classifications of Edentulous Arches
Part III: Fundamental Science
20. Medical Evaluation of the Dental Implant Patient
21. Pharmacologic Considerations / Oral Sedation
22. Applied Anatomy
23. Spread of Dental Infection – Head and Neck
24. Biomaterials
25. Biomechanics
26. Bone Physiology and Metabolism
27. Dental Implant Surfaces: A Review
28. Tissue Engineering Bone Response to Mechanical Loads
Part IV: Implant Surgery
29. Density of Bone: Effect on Surgical Approach and Healing
30. Posterior Single Tooth Replacement: Surgical Guidelines
31. Root Form Surgery in the Edentulous Anterior and Posterior Mandible: Implant Insertion
32. Stage II Surgery
33. Single Tooth Replacement: Surgical Considerations
34. Premaxilla Surgery
35. Immediate Load/Restoration in Implant Dentistry: Rationale and Treatment
Part V: Soft and Hard Tissue Rehabilitation
36. Keys to Bone Grafting Materials: Socket Grafting
37. Tooth Extraction, Socket Grafting, and Barrier Membrane Bone Regeneration
38. Sinus Lift and Sinus Graft Surgery
39. Intraoral Block Bone Grafts
40. Extraoral Block Bone Grafts
Part VI: Implant Maintenance
41. An Implant is Not a Tooth
42. Maintenance of Dental Implants
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1120
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2008
- Published:
- 26th November 2007
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323167956
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323079013
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323043731
About the Author
Carl Misch
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Professor and Director, Oral Implant Dentistry, Temple University, Kornberg School of Dentistry, Department of Periodontics and Implant Dentistry, Philadelphia, PA; Clinical Professor, University of Michigan, School of Dentistry, Department of Periodontics/Geriatrics, Ann Arbor, MI; Adjunct Professor, University of Detroit, School of Dentistry, Department of Restorative Dentistry, Detroit, MI; Adjunct Professor, University of Alabama at Birmingham, School of Engineering, Birmingham, AL; Founder, Misch International Implant Institute, Beverly Hills, MI