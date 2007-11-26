Contemporary Implant Dentistry - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780323043731, 9780323167956

Contemporary Implant Dentistry

3rd Edition

Authors: Carl Misch
eBook ISBN: 9780323167956
eBook ISBN: 9780323079013
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323043731
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 26th November 2007
Page Count: 1120
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Turn to this new third edition for consistent outcomes on even your most complex implant cases! World-renowned dental implantologist Carl E. Misch gives you expert advice and guidance on the various surgical approaches to placing implants in the revision of his best-selling classic. Over 1,000 full-color illustrations depict details of implants, related materials, and surgical procedures, while well-known contributors (Mohamed Sharawy, Martha Warren Bidez, Adriano Piatelli, and others) share a wealth of knowledge in their respective fields. This third edition provides an excellent opportunity for you to develop and refine your skills and experience more consistent, predictable clinical outcomes.

Key Features

  • Thorough explanations of the rationale for implants and their specific characteristics discuss why different options work better for different patients; the rationale behind implant materials and sizes; and the overall science of osteointegrated implants – providing a full understanding of how implants behave under certain circumstances and how to make the best choices for implant patients.
  • Chapter on Diagnostic Imaging and Techniques focuses on the latest technology available to determine patient conditions, familiarizing you with recent advances and how they apply to treatment planning principles.
  • Section on Treatment Planning discusses the rationales for implant placement, variables in implants and patient conditions, and the four degrees of jaw bone density, Dr. Misch’s best-known criterion for successful implant placement.
  • Prepares you for actual treatment by reviewing scientific fundamentals such as applied anatomy, biomechanical principles, current biomaterials, prevention and management of dental infections, and pharmacologic considerations.
  • Surgical procedure chapters are of benefit to the implant surgeon and are critical to the restoring dentist who wants to better understand and appreciate surgical concepts.

Table of Contents

Part I: Diagnosis and Rationale

1. Rationale for Dental Implants

2. Generic Root Form Component Terminology

3. Diagnostic Imaging and Techniques

4. A Stress Theorem for Implant Dentistry

5. Prosthetic Options in Implant Dentistry

6. Treatment Planning: Force Factors Related to Patient Conditions

7. Bone Density: A Key Determinant for Treatment Planning

8. Treatment Plans Related to Key Implant Positions and Implant Number

9. Implant Body Size: A Biomechanical and Esthetic Rationale

10. Available Bone and Dental Implant Treatment Plans

11. Scientific Rationale for Implant Design

Part II: Treatment Planning

12. Pre-Implant Prosthodontics for the Partially Edentulous Patient: (1) Overall Evaluation, (2) Specific Criteria, and (3) Pretreatment Prostheses

13. Diagnostic Casts and Surgical Templates

14. The Edentulous Mandible: An Organized Approach from Implant Supported Overdenture to Fixed Prosthesis

15. The Completely Edentulous Mandible: Treatment Plans for Fixed Restorations

16. Single Tooth Replacement: Treatment Options

17. Maxillary Arch Implant Considerations: Fixes and Overdenture Prosthesis

18. Treatment Planning for the Edentulous Posterior Maxilla

19. Classifications of Edentulous Arches

Part III: Fundamental Science

20. Medical Evaluation of the Dental Implant Patient

21. Pharmacologic Considerations / Oral Sedation

22. Applied Anatomy

23. Spread of Dental Infection – Head and Neck

24. Biomaterials

25. Biomechanics

26. Bone Physiology and Metabolism

27. Dental Implant Surfaces: A Review

28. Tissue Engineering Bone Response to Mechanical Loads

Part IV: Implant Surgery

29. Density of Bone: Effect on Surgical Approach and Healing

30. Posterior Single Tooth Replacement: Surgical Guidelines

31. Root Form Surgery in the Edentulous Anterior and Posterior Mandible: Implant Insertion

32. Stage II Surgery

33. Single Tooth Replacement: Surgical Considerations

34. Premaxilla Surgery

35. Immediate Load/Restoration in Implant Dentistry: Rationale and Treatment

Part V: Soft and Hard Tissue Rehabilitation

36. Keys to Bone Grafting Materials: Socket Grafting

37. Tooth Extraction, Socket Grafting, and Barrier Membrane Bone Regeneration

38. Sinus Lift and Sinus Graft Surgery
39. Intraoral Block Bone Grafts

40. Extraoral Block Bone Grafts

Part VI: Implant Maintenance

41. An Implant is Not a Tooth

42. Maintenance of Dental Implants

Details

No. of pages:
1120
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323167956
eBook ISBN:
9780323079013
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323043731

About the Author

Carl Misch

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Professor and Director, Oral Implant Dentistry, Temple University, Kornberg School of Dentistry, Department of Periodontics and Implant Dentistry, Philadelphia, PA; Clinical Professor, University of Michigan, School of Dentistry, Department of Periodontics/Geriatrics, Ann Arbor, MI; Adjunct Professor, University of Detroit, School of Dentistry, Department of Restorative Dentistry, Detroit, MI; Adjunct Professor, University of Alabama at Birmingham, School of Engineering, Birmingham, AL; Founder, Misch International Implant Institute, Beverly Hills, MI

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.