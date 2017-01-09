Congenital and Acquired Bone Marrow Failure

Carlo Dufour graduated from the medical school university in Genova. He specialized in pediatrics and afterwards in clinical and research hematology. He attended the Department of Hematology of the Hammersmith Hospital, London, UK, (nowadays part of the Imperial College Heatltcare NHS) where he achieved the MsC degree in Haematology by the Royal Postgraduate Medical School, University of London. Within the G.Gaslini Children’s Hospital, Genova, Italy, the largest, multi specialist pediatric hospital of the country, he chairs the Hematology Unit where have seat the national Registry of Neutropenia, the national Registry of Alps and related disorders and the national Data Base of Fanconi Anemia. He founded the Marrow Failure Syndromes Study Group within the Italian Pediatric Hemato- Oncology Association. He is author or co-author of about 150 international publications and of various hematology textbook chapters. He acts as reviewer for top ranking international journals including New Englanf Journal of Medicine, Journal of Clinical Oncology, Clinical Immunology and Blood. He serves as expert evaluator for different institutions including the French Registry for Rare Diseases, the Fanconi Anemia Research Fund INC (US), the Leukemia and Lymphoma Research Foundation (UK), the American Society of Hematology Education Program. He is currently the chairman of the Working Party of the Severe Aplastic Anemia (WPSAA) and a Board member of the European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation (EBMT). He also serves as the chairman of the Scientific Working Group on Granulocyte and Monocyte Disorders of the European Hematology Association (EHA). He was recently part of the commission for the attribution of professorship position in molecular medicine by the University of London. In 2015 he received by the Fanconi Anemia Research Fund. INC the discovery award for participating to the identification of gene FANCT.