Concepts of Membrane Structure - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120530014, 9780323155212

Concepts of Membrane Structure

1st Edition

Editors: Ronald Aloia
eBook ISBN: 9780323155212
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th December 1982
Page Count: 340
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Membrane Fluidity in Biology, Volume 1: Concepts of Membrane Structure covers membrane properties influenced by alterations in membrane lipid compositions and/or other organizational parameters that are encompassed by the term fluidity. This book is composed of eight chapters that discuss significance of fluidity changes in both normal and pathological cellular functions. This book starts by describing membrane structural organization and composition and arrangement of the molecular components of cell membranes. This is followed by discussions on structural properties of lipids and role of nonbilayer lipid structures in membrane fusion. The methodological approaches in study of cellular membrane structural diversity and fluid mosaic model for accurate representation of membrane fluidity are also discussed. This volume then describes the phenomenon of reversed or ""negative"" membrane images, as viewed with transmission electron microscope. Chapters 6 and 7 explain the interaction of cytochrome P-450 with phospholipids and proteins in the endoplasmic reticulum and steps in the derivation of membrane structure and packing principles. Finally, the concluding chapter focuses on the membrane of the human red blood cell and presents relatively simple arguments concerning its physical properties. The book will serve as a primary source for research scientists and teachers interested in cellular membrane fluidity phenomena.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

1. Nonrandom Lateral Organization in Bilayers and Biomembranes

Introduction

Domains of One Phase in Single Component Bilayers

Coexistence of Solid and Liquid Phases at the Main Transition

Domains of Monotectic and Eutectic Phases in Multicomponent Bilayers

Induction of Isothermal Phase Change

Lateral Organization in Biomembranes

Patching and Capping of Cell Surface Receptors in Response to Ligand Binding

Epilog

References

2. Structural Properties of Lipids and Their Functional Roles in Biological Membranes

Introduction

Structural Preferences of Membrane Lipids

Isothermal Modulation of Membrane Lipid Structure

Potential Roles of Nonbilayer Lipid Structure in Membranes

A Rationale for Lipid Diversity—The Shape Concept

Closing Remarks

References

3. Diversity in the Observed Structure of Cellular Membranes

Introduction

The Approach and the Methods

The Crista Membrane in Mitochondria

Surface Membranes in Mitochondria

Mitochondrial Membranes: Conclusions

Outer Segment Disks in Photoreceptor Cells

Plasma Membrane of the Outer Segment

Outer Segment of Photoreceptor Cells: Conclusions

References

4. Correlation of Membrane Models with Transmission Electron Microscopic Images

Introduction: The Unit Membrane Model and the Unit Membrane Image

Problems of Adequate Fixation for Erythrocyte Ghosts

Fixation in Other Membrane Systems

New Techniques

References

5. Negative Images and the Interpretation of Membrane Structure

Introduction

Preparative Procedures Which Result in a Negative Membrane Image

Negative Images in Chloroplast Granal Membranes

Conclusions

References

6. Interactions of Cytochrome P-450 with Phospholipids and Proteins in the Endoplasmic Reticulum

Protein-Lipid Interactions of Intrinsic Membrane Proteins

Lipid-Protein Interactions of Cytochrome P-450 in Reconstituted

Vesicles

References

7. Membrane Composition, Structure, and Function

Introduction

Steps in the Derivation of Membrane Structure and Packing Principles

Graphic Analysis and Membrane Structure

Packing of Cholesterol, Gangliosides, and Ceramide Polyhexosides in Membranes

References

8. Mechanoelastic Properties of Biological Membranes

Introduction

Special Problems of Biconcave Membranes

Calculation of Elastic Strain Energy

Conclusion

References

Index




Details

No. of pages:
340
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1983
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323155212

About the Editor

Ronald Aloia

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.