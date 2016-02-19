Membrane Fluidity in Biology, Volume 1: Concepts of Membrane Structure covers membrane properties influenced by alterations in membrane lipid compositions and/or other organizational parameters that are encompassed by the term fluidity. This book is composed of eight chapters that discuss significance of fluidity changes in both normal and pathological cellular functions. This book starts by describing membrane structural organization and composition and arrangement of the molecular components of cell membranes. This is followed by discussions on structural properties of lipids and role of nonbilayer lipid structures in membrane fusion. The methodological approaches in study of cellular membrane structural diversity and fluid mosaic model for accurate representation of membrane fluidity are also discussed. This volume then describes the phenomenon of reversed or ""negative"" membrane images, as viewed with transmission electron microscope. Chapters 6 and 7 explain the interaction of cytochrome P-450 with phospholipids and proteins in the endoplasmic reticulum and steps in the derivation of membrane structure and packing principles. Finally, the concluding chapter focuses on the membrane of the human red blood cell and presents relatively simple arguments concerning its physical properties. The book will serve as a primary source for research scientists and teachers interested in cellular membrane fluidity phenomena.