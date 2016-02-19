Concepts of Membrane Structure
1st Edition
Description
Membrane Fluidity in Biology, Volume 1: Concepts of Membrane Structure covers membrane properties influenced by alterations in membrane lipid compositions and/or other organizational parameters that are encompassed by the term fluidity. This book is composed of eight chapters that discuss significance of fluidity changes in both normal and pathological cellular functions. This book starts by describing membrane structural organization and composition and arrangement of the molecular components of cell membranes. This is followed by discussions on structural properties of lipids and role of nonbilayer lipid structures in membrane fusion. The methodological approaches in study of cellular membrane structural diversity and fluid mosaic model for accurate representation of membrane fluidity are also discussed. This volume then describes the phenomenon of reversed or ""negative"" membrane images, as viewed with transmission electron microscope. Chapters 6 and 7 explain the interaction of cytochrome P-450 with phospholipids and proteins in the endoplasmic reticulum and steps in the derivation of membrane structure and packing principles. Finally, the concluding chapter focuses on the membrane of the human red blood cell and presents relatively simple arguments concerning its physical properties. The book will serve as a primary source for research scientists and teachers interested in cellular membrane fluidity phenomena.
Table of Contents
1. Nonrandom Lateral Organization in Bilayers and Biomembranes
Introduction
Domains of One Phase in Single Component Bilayers
Coexistence of Solid and Liquid Phases at the Main Transition
Domains of Monotectic and Eutectic Phases in Multicomponent Bilayers
Induction of Isothermal Phase Change
Lateral Organization in Biomembranes
Patching and Capping of Cell Surface Receptors in Response to Ligand Binding
Epilog
2. Structural Properties of Lipids and Their Functional Roles in Biological Membranes
Introduction
Structural Preferences of Membrane Lipids
Isothermal Modulation of Membrane Lipid Structure
Potential Roles of Nonbilayer Lipid Structure in Membranes
A Rationale for Lipid Diversity—The Shape Concept
Closing Remarks
3. Diversity in the Observed Structure of Cellular Membranes
Introduction
The Approach and the Methods
The Crista Membrane in Mitochondria
Surface Membranes in Mitochondria
Mitochondrial Membranes: Conclusions
Outer Segment Disks in Photoreceptor Cells
Plasma Membrane of the Outer Segment
Outer Segment of Photoreceptor Cells: Conclusions
4. Correlation of Membrane Models with Transmission Electron Microscopic Images
Introduction: The Unit Membrane Model and the Unit Membrane Image
Problems of Adequate Fixation for Erythrocyte Ghosts
Fixation in Other Membrane Systems
New Techniques
5. Negative Images and the Interpretation of Membrane Structure
Introduction
Preparative Procedures Which Result in a Negative Membrane Image
Negative Images in Chloroplast Granal Membranes
Conclusions
6. Interactions of Cytochrome P-450 with Phospholipids and Proteins in the Endoplasmic Reticulum
Protein-Lipid Interactions of Intrinsic Membrane Proteins
Lipid-Protein Interactions of Cytochrome P-450 in Reconstituted
Vesicles
7. Membrane Composition, Structure, and Function
Introduction
Steps in the Derivation of Membrane Structure and Packing Principles
Graphic Analysis and Membrane Structure
Packing of Cholesterol, Gangliosides, and Ceramide Polyhexosides in Membranes
8. Mechanoelastic Properties of Biological Membranes
Introduction
Special Problems of Biconcave Membranes
Calculation of Elastic Strain Energy
Conclusion
