Concentrating Solar Power Technology
1st Edition
Principles, Developments and Applications
Table of Contents
Contributor contact details and author biographies
Woodhead Publishing Series in Energy
Foreword
Part I: Introduction
Chapter 1: Introduction to concentrating solar power (CSP) technology
Abstract:
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Approaches to concentrating solar power (CSP)
1.3 Future growth, cost and value
1.4 Organization of this book
Chapter 2: Fundamental principles of concentrating solar power (CSP) systems
Abstract:
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Concentrating optics
2.3 Limits on concentration
2.4 Focal region flux distributions
2.5 Losses from receivers
2.6 Energy transport and storage
2.7 Power cycles for concentrating solar power (CSP) systems
2.8 Maximizing system efficiency
2.9 Predicting overall system performance
2.10 Economic analysis
2.11 Conclusion
Chapter 3: Solar resources for concentrating solar power (CSP) systems
Abstract:
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Solar radiation characteristics and assessment of solar resources
3.3 Measuring solar irradiance
3.4 Deriving solar resources from satellite data
3.5 Annual cycle of direct normal irradiance (DNI)
3.6 Auxiliary meteorological parameters
3.7 Recommendations for solar resource assessment for concentrating solar power (CSP) plants
3.8 Summary and future trends
Chapter 4: Site selection and feasibility analysis for concentrating solar power (CSP) systems
Abstract:
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Overview of the process of site selection and feasibility analysis
4.3 Main aspects considered during the pre-feasibility and feasibility phases
4.4 Boundary conditions for a concentrating solar power (CSP) project
4.5 Detailed analysis of a qualifying project location
4.6 Summary and future trends
Chapter 5: Socio-economic and environmental assessment of concentrating solar power (CSP) systems
Abstract:
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Environmental assessment of concentrating solar power (CSP) systems
5.3 Socio-economic impacts of concentrating solar power (CSP) systems
5.4 Future trends
5.4.2 Projections of socio-economic impacts
5.5 Summary and conclusions
Part II: Technology approaches and potential
Chapter 6: Linear Fresnel reflector (LFR) technology
Abstract:
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Historical background
6.3 Areva Solar (formerly Ausra, Solar Heat and Power)
6.4 Solar Power Group (formerly Solarmundo, Solel Europe)
6.5 Industrial Solar (formerly Mirroxx, PSE)
6.6 Novatec Solar (formerly Novatec-Biosol, Turmburg Anlagenbau)
6.7 LFR receivers and thermal performance
6.8 Future trends
6.9 Conclusions
Chapter 7: Parabolic-trough concentrating solar power (CSP) systems
Abstract:
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Commercially available parabolic-trough collectors (PTCs)
7.3 Existing parabolic-trough collector (PTC) solar thermal power plants
7.4 Design of parabolic-trough concentrating solar power (CSP) systems
7.5 Operation and maintenance (O&M) of parabolic-trough systems
7.6 Thermal storage systems
7.7 Future trends
7.8 Conclusions
Chapter 8: Central tower concentrating solar power (CSP) systems
Abstract:
8.1 Introduction
8.2 History of central receivers
8.3 Activities since 2005
8.4 Design and optimization of central receiver systems
8.5 Heliostat factors
8.6 Receiver considerations
8.7 Variants on the basic central receiver system
8.8 Field layout and land use
8.9 Future trends
8.11 Acknowledgements
Chapter 9: Parabolic dish concentrating solar power (CSP) systems
Abstract:
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Basic principles and historical development
9.3 Current initiatives
9.4 Energy conversion, power cycles and equipment
9.5 System performance
9.6 Optimization of manufacture
9.7 Future trends
9.8 Conclusion
Chapter 10: Concentrating photovoltaic (CPV) systems and applications
Abstract:
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Fundamental characteristics of concentrating photovoltaic (CPV) systems
10.3 Characteristics of high concentration photovoltaic (HCPV) and low concentration photovoltaic (LCPV) devices and their applications
10.4 Design of concentrating photovoltaic (CPV) systems
10.5 Examples of concentrating photovoltaic (CPV) systems
10.6 Future trends
10.7 Conclusions
Chapter 11: Thermal energy storage systems for concentrating solar power (CSP) plants
Abstract:
11.1 Introduction: relevance of energy storage for concentrating solar power (CSP)
11.2 Sensible energy storage
11.3 Latent heat storage concepts
11.4 Chemical energy storage
11.5 Selecting a storage system for a particular concentrating solar power (CSP) plant
11.6 Future trends
11.7 Conclusion
11.8 Acknowledgement
Chapter 12: Hybridization of concentrating solar power (CSP) with fossil fuel power plants
Abstract:
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Solar hybridization approaches
12.3 Fossil boosting and backup of solar power plants
12.4 Solar-aided coal-fired power plants
12.5 Integrated solar combined cycle (ISCC) power plants
12.6 Advanced hybridization systems
12.7 Conclusions and future trends
12.8 Acknowledgements
Chapter 13: Integrating a Fresnel solar boiler into an existing coal-fired power plant: a case study
Abstract:
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Description of options considered as variables selected for the case study
13.3 Assessment of the solar add-on concept
13.4 Conclusions
Chapter 14: The long-term market potential of concentrating solar power (CSP) systems
Abstract:
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Factors impacting the market penetration of concentrating solar power (CSP)
14.3 Long-term concentrating solar power (CSP) market potential
14.4 Summary and future trends
14.5 Sources of further information and advice
14.6 Acknowledgements
Part III: Optimisation, improvements and applications
Chapter 15: Absorber materials for solar thermal receivers in concentrating solar power (CSP) systems
Abstract:
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Characterization of selective absorber surfaces
15.3 Types of selective absorbers
15.4 Degradation and lifetime
15.5 Examples of receivers for linearly concentrating collectors
15.6 Conclusion
Chapter 16: Optimisation of concentrating solar power (CSP) plant designs through integrated techno-economic modelling
Abstract:
16.1 Introduction
16.2 State-of-the-art in simulation and design of concentrating solar power (CSP) plants
16.3 Multivariable optimisation of concentrating solar power (CSP) plants
16.4 Case study definition: optimisation of a parabolic trough power plant with molten salt storage
16.5 Case study results
16.6 Discussion of case study results
16.7 Conclusions and future trends
16.8 Acknowledgements
Chapter 17: Heliostat size optimization for central receiver solar power plants
Abstract:
17.1 Introduction
17.2 Heliostat design issues and cost analysis
17.3 Category 1: costs constant per unit area irrespective of heliostat size and number
17.4 Category 2: size dependent costs
17.5 Category 3: fixed costs for each heliostat and other costs
17.6 Cost analysis as a function of area: the case of the 148 m2 Advanced Thermal Systems (ATS) glass/metal heliostat
17.7 Additional considerations in analysis of cost as a function of area for the 148 m2 Advanced Thermal Systems (ATS) glass/metal heliostat
17.8 Conclusion
Chapter 18: Heat flux and temperature measurement technologies for concentrating solar power(CSP)
Abstract:
18.1 Introduction
18.2 Heat flux measurement
18.3 Flux mapping system case studies
18.4 High temperature measurement
18.5 Conclusions
Chapter 19: Concentrating solar technologies for industrial process heat and cooling
Abstract:
19.1 Introduction
19.2 Technology overview
19.3 Components and system configuration
19.4 Case studies
19.5 Future trends and conclusion
Chapter 20: Solar fuels and industrial solar chemistry
Abstract:
20.1 Introduction
20.2 Solar chemistry
20.3 Hydrogen production using solar energy
20.4 Solar-thermochemical reactor designs
20.5 Solar-derived fuels
20.6 Other applications of industrial solar chemistry
20.7 Conclusions
20.8 Acknowledgements
Index
Description
Concentrating solar power (CSP) technology is poised to take its place as one of the major contributors to the future clean energy mix. Using straightforward manufacturing processes, CSP technology capitalises on conventional power generation cycles, whilst cost effectively matching supply and demand though the integration of thermal energy storage. Concentrating solar power technology provides a comprehensive review of this exciting technology, from the fundamental science to systems design, development and applications.
Part one introduces fundamental principles of concentrating solar power systems. Site selection and feasibility analysis are discussed, alongside socio-economic and environmental assessments. Part two focuses on technologies including linear Fresnel reflector technology, parabolic-trough, central tower and parabolic dish concentrating solar power systems, and concentrating photovoltaic systems. Thermal energy storage, hybridization with fossil fuel power plants and the long-term market potential of CSP technology are explored. Part three goes on to discuss optimisation, improvements and applications. Topics discussed include absorber materials for solar thermal receivers, design optimisation through integrated techno-economic modelling, heliostat size optimisation, heat flux and temperature measurement technologies, concentrating solar heating and cooling for industrial processes, and solar fuels and industrial solar chemistry.
With its distinguished editors and international team of expert contributors, Concentrating solar power technology is an essential guide for all those involved or interested in the design, production, development, optimisation and application of CSP technology, including renewable energy engineers and consultants, environmental governmental departments, solar thermal equipment manufacturers, researchers and academics.
Key Features
- Provides a comprehensive review of concentrating solar power (CSP) technology, from the fundamental science to systems design, development and applications
- Reviews fundamental principles of concentrating solar power systems, including site selection and feasibility analysis and socio-economic and environmental assessments
- Provides an overview of technologies such as linear Fresnel reflector technology, parabolic-trough, central tower and parabolic dish concentrating solar power systems, and concentrating photovoltaic systems
Readership
Students, researchers, and all those involved solar thermal and other associated plant and components, from development to operation
Details
- No. of pages:
- 704
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2012
- Published:
- 19th October 2012
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857096173
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781845697693
Reviews
The book is a valuable reference reflecting the current state of concentrating solar power technology. ...it is a must as a comprehensive reference to students, researchers and all those involved in the development, installation and operation of solar thermal and other associated plant and components., Solar Progress magazine
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
K Lovegrove Editor
Dr Keith Lovegrove is Head of Solar Thermal for the UK-based renewable energy consulting group, IT Power. Wes Stein is the Manager of the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation’s National Solar Energy Centre, Australia.
Affiliations and Expertise
IT Power Group, UK