Concentrating Solar Power Technology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781845697693, 9780857096173

Concentrating Solar Power Technology

1st Edition

Principles, Developments and Applications

Editors: K Lovegrove W Stein
eBook ISBN: 9780857096173
Hardcover ISBN: 9781845697693
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 19th October 2012
Page Count: 704
Table of Contents

Contributor contact details and author biographies

Woodhead Publishing Series in Energy

Foreword

Part I: Introduction

Chapter 1: Introduction to concentrating solar power (CSP) technology

Abstract:

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Approaches to concentrating solar power (CSP)

1.3 Future growth, cost and value

1.4 Organization of this book

Chapter 2: Fundamental principles of concentrating solar power (CSP) systems

Abstract:

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Concentrating optics

2.3 Limits on concentration

2.4 Focal region flux distributions

2.5 Losses from receivers

2.6 Energy transport and storage

2.7 Power cycles for concentrating solar power (CSP) systems

2.8 Maximizing system efficiency

2.9 Predicting overall system performance

2.10 Economic analysis

2.11 Conclusion

Chapter 3: Solar resources for concentrating solar power (CSP) systems

Abstract:

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Solar radiation characteristics and assessment of solar resources

3.3 Measuring solar irradiance

3.4 Deriving solar resources from satellite data

3.5 Annual cycle of direct normal irradiance (DNI)

3.6 Auxiliary meteorological parameters

3.7 Recommendations for solar resource assessment for concentrating solar power (CSP) plants

3.8 Summary and future trends

Chapter 4: Site selection and feasibility analysis for concentrating solar power (CSP) systems

Abstract:

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Overview of the process of site selection and feasibility analysis

4.3 Main aspects considered during the pre-feasibility and feasibility phases

4.4 Boundary conditions for a concentrating solar power (CSP) project

4.5 Detailed analysis of a qualifying project location

4.6 Summary and future trends

Chapter 5: Socio-economic and environmental assessment of concentrating solar power (CSP) systems

Abstract:

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Environmental assessment of concentrating solar power (CSP) systems

5.3 Socio-economic impacts of concentrating solar power (CSP) systems

5.4 Future trends

5.4.2 Projections of socio-economic impacts

5.5 Summary and conclusions

Part II: Technology approaches and potential

Chapter 6: Linear Fresnel reflector (LFR) technology

Abstract:

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Historical background

6.3 Areva Solar (formerly Ausra, Solar Heat and Power)

6.4 Solar Power Group (formerly Solarmundo, Solel Europe)

6.5 Industrial Solar (formerly Mirroxx, PSE)

6.6 Novatec Solar (formerly Novatec-Biosol, Turmburg Anlagenbau)

6.7 LFR receivers and thermal performance

6.8 Future trends

6.9 Conclusions

Chapter 7: Parabolic-trough concentrating solar power (CSP) systems

Abstract:

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Commercially available parabolic-trough collectors (PTCs)

7.3 Existing parabolic-trough collector (PTC) solar thermal power plants

7.4 Design of parabolic-trough concentrating solar power (CSP) systems

7.5 Operation and maintenance (O&M) of parabolic-trough systems

7.6 Thermal storage systems

7.7 Future trends

7.8 Conclusions

Chapter 8: Central tower concentrating solar power (CSP) systems

Abstract:

8.1 Introduction

8.2 History of central receivers

8.3 Activities since 2005

8.4 Design and optimization of central receiver systems

8.5 Heliostat factors

8.6 Receiver considerations

8.7 Variants on the basic central receiver system

8.8 Field layout and land use

8.9 Future trends

8.11 Acknowledgements

Chapter 9: Parabolic dish concentrating solar power (CSP) systems

Abstract:

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Basic principles and historical development

9.3 Current initiatives

9.4 Energy conversion, power cycles and equipment

9.5 System performance

9.6 Optimization of manufacture

9.7 Future trends

9.8 Conclusion

Chapter 10: Concentrating photovoltaic (CPV) systems and applications

Abstract:

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Fundamental characteristics of concentrating photovoltaic (CPV) systems

10.3 Characteristics of high concentration photovoltaic (HCPV) and low concentration photovoltaic (LCPV) devices and their applications

10.4 Design of concentrating photovoltaic (CPV) systems

10.5 Examples of concentrating photovoltaic (CPV) systems

10.6 Future trends

10.7 Conclusions

Chapter 11: Thermal energy storage systems for concentrating solar power (CSP) plants

Abstract:

11.1 Introduction: relevance of energy storage for concentrating solar power (CSP)

11.2 Sensible energy storage

11.3 Latent heat storage concepts

11.4 Chemical energy storage

11.5 Selecting a storage system for a particular concentrating solar power (CSP) plant

11.6 Future trends

11.7 Conclusion

11.8 Acknowledgement

Chapter 12: Hybridization of concentrating solar power (CSP) with fossil fuel power plants

Abstract:

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Solar hybridization approaches

12.3 Fossil boosting and backup of solar power plants

12.4 Solar-aided coal-fired power plants

12.5 Integrated solar combined cycle (ISCC) power plants

12.6 Advanced hybridization systems

12.7 Conclusions and future trends

12.8 Acknowledgements

Chapter 13: Integrating a Fresnel solar boiler into an existing coal-fired power plant: a case study

Abstract:

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Description of options considered as variables selected for the case study

13.3 Assessment of the solar add-on concept

13.4 Conclusions

Chapter 14: The long-term market potential of concentrating solar power (CSP) systems

Abstract:

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Factors impacting the market penetration of concentrating solar power (CSP)

14.3 Long-term concentrating solar power (CSP) market potential

14.4 Summary and future trends

14.5 Sources of further information and advice

14.6 Acknowledgements

Part III: Optimisation, improvements and applications

Chapter 15: Absorber materials for solar thermal receivers in concentrating solar power (CSP) systems

Abstract:

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Characterization of selective absorber surfaces

15.3 Types of selective absorbers

15.4 Degradation and lifetime

15.5 Examples of receivers for linearly concentrating collectors

15.6 Conclusion

Chapter 16: Optimisation of concentrating solar power (CSP) plant designs through integrated techno-economic modelling

Abstract:

16.1 Introduction

16.2 State-of-the-art in simulation and design of concentrating solar power (CSP) plants

16.3 Multivariable optimisation of concentrating solar power (CSP) plants

16.4 Case study definition: optimisation of a parabolic trough power plant with molten salt storage

16.5 Case study results

16.6 Discussion of case study results

16.7 Conclusions and future trends

16.8 Acknowledgements

Chapter 17: Heliostat size optimization for central receiver solar power plants

Abstract:

17.1 Introduction

17.2 Heliostat design issues and cost analysis

17.3 Category 1: costs constant per unit area irrespective of heliostat size and number

17.4 Category 2: size dependent costs

17.5 Category 3: fixed costs for each heliostat and other costs

17.6 Cost analysis as a function of area: the case of the 148 m2 Advanced Thermal Systems (ATS) glass/metal heliostat

17.7 Additional considerations in analysis of cost as a function of area for the 148 m2 Advanced Thermal Systems (ATS) glass/metal heliostat

17.8 Conclusion

Chapter 18: Heat flux and temperature measurement technologies for concentrating solar power(CSP)

Abstract:

18.1 Introduction

18.2 Heat flux measurement

18.3 Flux mapping system case studies

18.4 High temperature measurement

18.5 Conclusions

Chapter 19: Concentrating solar technologies for industrial process heat and cooling

Abstract:

19.1 Introduction

19.2 Technology overview

19.3 Components and system configuration

19.4 Case studies

19.5 Future trends and conclusion

Chapter 20: Solar fuels and industrial solar chemistry

Abstract:

20.1 Introduction

20.2 Solar chemistry

20.3 Hydrogen production using solar energy

20.4 Solar-thermochemical reactor designs

20.5 Solar-derived fuels

20.6 Other applications of industrial solar chemistry

20.7 Conclusions

20.8 Acknowledgements

Index

Description

Concentrating solar power (CSP) technology is poised to take its place as one of the major contributors to the future clean energy mix. Using straightforward manufacturing processes, CSP technology capitalises on conventional power generation cycles, whilst cost effectively matching supply and demand though the integration of thermal energy storage. Concentrating solar power technology provides a comprehensive review of this exciting technology, from the fundamental science to systems design, development and applications.

Part one introduces fundamental principles of concentrating solar power systems. Site selection and feasibility analysis are discussed, alongside socio-economic and environmental assessments. Part two focuses on technologies including linear Fresnel reflector technology, parabolic-trough, central tower and parabolic dish concentrating solar power systems, and concentrating photovoltaic systems. Thermal energy storage, hybridization with fossil fuel power plants and the long-term market potential of CSP technology are explored. Part three goes on to discuss optimisation, improvements and applications. Topics discussed include absorber materials for solar thermal receivers, design optimisation through integrated techno-economic modelling, heliostat size optimisation, heat flux and temperature measurement technologies, concentrating solar heating and cooling for industrial processes, and solar fuels and industrial solar chemistry.

With its distinguished editors and international team of expert contributors, Concentrating solar power technology is an essential guide for all those involved or interested in the design, production, development, optimisation and application of CSP technology, including renewable energy engineers and consultants, environmental governmental departments, solar thermal equipment manufacturers, researchers and academics.

Key Features

  • Provides a comprehensive review of concentrating solar power (CSP) technology, from the fundamental science to systems design, development and applications
  • Reviews fundamental principles of concentrating solar power systems, including site selection and feasibility analysis and socio-economic and environmental assessments
  • Provides an overview of technologies such as linear Fresnel reflector technology, parabolic-trough, central tower and parabolic dish concentrating solar power systems, and concentrating photovoltaic systems

Readership

Students, researchers, and all those involved solar thermal and other associated plant and components, from development to operation

The book is a valuable reference reflecting the current state of concentrating solar power technology. ...it is a must as a comprehensive reference to students, researchers and all those involved in the development, installation and operation of solar thermal and other associated plant and components., Solar Progress magazine

About the Editors

K Lovegrove Editor

Dr Keith Lovegrove is Head of Solar Thermal for the UK-based renewable energy consulting group, IT Power. Wes Stein is the Manager of the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation’s National Solar Energy Centre, Australia.

IT Power Group, UK

W Stein Editor

