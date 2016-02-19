Computers in Analytical Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080240084, 9781483285627

Computers in Analytical Chemistry

1st Edition

Editors: R Belcher
eBook ISBN: 9781483285627
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 28th March 1983
Table of Contents

(partial) What is analysis? Analytical techniques. Instrumentation. Computers: large, medium and small. Data collection. Interfaces and principles of interfacing. Communication channels. Automation in the laboratory. Data processing methods. Data bases and data centres. Information services. Computer networks and the future. Author index. Subject index.

Description

This text is primarily intended for readers who have some background in chemistry and who wish to find out more about the ways in which computers and electronics are influencing the techniques of observing chemical systems, the acquisition of data, its storage, and its transmission from one location to another. Many important concepts - such as interfacing, data collection, data bases, information services and computer networks - are covered in an easily assimilated and comprehensive way.

Readership

For final year undergraduate and post-graduate students in analytical chemistry and a reference work for advanced chemistry courses in schools. Also for research workers in the fields of general chemistry, analytical science, computer science and chemical engineering.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1983
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483285627

