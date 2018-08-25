Computational Intelligence for Multimedia Big Data on the Cloud with Engineering Applications
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. A Cloud-Based Big Data System To Support Visually Impaired People
Huseyin Temucin, Ali Seydi Keceli, Aydin Kaya, Hamdi Yalin Yalic, Bedir Tekinerdogan
2. Computational Intelligence in Smart Grid Environment
Viera Rozinajová, Anna Bou Ezzeddine, Marek Lóderer, Jaroslav Loebl, Róbert Magyar, Petra Vrablecová
3. Patient Facial Emotion Recognition and Sentiment Analysis Using Secure Cloud With Hardware Acceleration
Alex D. Torres, Hao Yan, Armin Haj Aboutalebi, Arun Das, Lide Duan, Paul Rad
4. Novel Computational Intelligence Techniques for Automatic Pain Detection and Pain Intensity Level Estimation From Facial Expressions Using Distributed Computing for Big Data
A. Sherly Alphonse, Dejey Dharma
5. Computational Intelligence Enabling the Development of Efficient Clinical Decision Support Systems: Case Study of Heart Failure
Oluwarotimi Williams Samuel, Grace Mojisola Asogbon, Arun Kumar Sangaiah, Guanglin Li
6. Aspect Oriented Modeling of Missing Data Imputation for Internet of Things (IoT) Based Healthcare Infrastructure
Senthil Murugan Balakrishnan, Arun Kumar Sangaiah
7. A Hybrid Computational Intelligence Decision Making Model for Multimedia Cloud Based Applications
Chinu Singla, Sakshi Kaushal, Amandeep Verma, Harish Kumar
8. Energy-Constrained Workflow Scheduling in Cloud Using E-DSOS Algorithm
Megha Sharma, Amandeep Verma, Arun Kumar Sangaiah
9. Producing Better Disaster Management Plan in Post-Disaster Situation Using Social Media Mining
Sounak Sadhukhan, Soumya Banerjee, Prasun Das, Arun Kumar Sangaiah
10. Metaheuristic Algorithms: A Comprehensive Review
Mohamed Abdel-Basset, Laila Abdel-Fatah, Arun Kumar Sangaiah
11. Unsupervised Anomaly Detection for High Dimensional Data—an Exploratory Analysis
Anitha Ramchandran, Arun Kumar Sangaiah
12. Fog – Driven Healthcare Framework for Security Analysis
Shalini Parasuraman, Arun Kumar Sangaiah
13. Medical Quality of Service Optimization Over Internet of Multimedia Things
Ali Hassan Sodhro, Arun Kumar Sangaiah, Gul Hassan Sodhro, Mir Muhammad Lodro, Aicha Sekhari, Yacine Ouzrout, Sandeep Pirbhulal, Kaneez Fatima
14. Energy-Efficiency of Tools and Applications on Internet
Ali Hassan Sodhro, Arun Kumar Sangaiah, Gul Hassan Sodhro, Aicha Sekhari, Yacine Ouzrout, Sandeep Pirbhulal
15. Transforming Healthcare Via Big Data Analytics
S.S. Blessy Trencia Lincy, N. Suresh Kumar
Description
Computational Intelligence for Multimedia Big Data on the Cloud with Engineering Applications covers timely topics, including the neural network (NN), particle swarm optimization (PSO), evolutionary algorithm (GA), fuzzy sets (FS) and rough sets (RS), etc. Furthermore, the book highlights recent research on representative techniques to elaborate how a data-centric system formed a powerful platform for the processing of cloud hosted multimedia big data and how it could be analyzed, processed and characterized by CI. The book also provides a view on how techniques in CI can offer solutions in modeling, relationship pattern recognition, clustering and other problems in bioengineering.
It is written for domain experts and developers who want to understand and explore the application of computational intelligence aspects (opportunities and challenges) for design and development of a data-centric system in the context of multimedia cloud, big data era and its related applications, such as smarter healthcare, homeland security, traffic control trading analysis and telecom, etc. Researchers and PhD students exploring the significance of data centric systems in the next paradigm of computing will find this book extremely useful.
Key Features
- Presents a brief overview of computational intelligence paradigms and its significant role in application domains
- Illustrates the state-of-the-art and recent developments in the new theories and applications of CI approaches
- Familiarizes the reader with computational intelligence concepts and technologies that are successfully used in the implementation of cloud-centric multimedia services in massive data processing
- Provides new advances in the fields of CI for bio-engineering application</LI></UL>
Readership
Researchers and PhD who want to understand and explore the application of computational intelligence aspects for design and development of data centric system in the context of multi-media cloud, big data era and its related applications such as smarter health care, homeland security, bioengineering systems, robotics and intelligent assistance etc.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 362
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 25th August 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128133279
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128133149
About the Editors
Arun Kumar Sangaiah Editor
Michael Sheng is a full Professor and Deputy Head of the School of Computer Science at the University of Adelaide. Michael holds a PhD degree in computer science from the University of New South Wales (UNSW) and has 6-yearexperience as a senior software engineer in industries. Prof Sheng has more than 265 publications as edited books and proceedings, refereed book chapters, and refereed technical papers in leading journals and conferences. He is one of the top-ranked authors in the "World Wide Web" research area by Microsoft Academic Search. Prof Michael Sheng is the recipient of the ARC (Australian Research Council) Future Fellowship (2014), Chris Wallace Award for Outstanding Research Contribution (2012), and Microsoft Research Fellowship (2003).
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Computer Science, The University of Adelaide, Australia
Zhiyong Zhang Editor
Prof. Zhiyong Zhang received his Master, Ph.D. degrees in Computer Science from Dalian University of Technology and Xidian University, respectively. He was a Post-Doctoral Research Fellow at Xi'an Jiaotong University, China. He is currently a full Henan Province Distinguished Professor and Dean with Department of Computer Science, College of Information Engineering, Henan University of Science & Technology. Prof. Zhang is a visiting professor of Computer Science Department, Iowa State University. He is an ACM Senior Member, IEEE Senior Member, IEEE Systems, Man, Cybernetics Society Technical Committee on Soft Computing, World Federation on Soft Computing Young Researchers Committee, Membership for Digital Rights Management Technical Specialist Workgroup Attached to China National Audio, Video, Multimedia System and Device Standardization Technologies Committee. Prof. Zhang’s research interests include multimedia social networks and digital rights management, applied soft computing, trusted computing, as well as security risk management. He has published over 80 scientific papers and four books on the above research fields, and held 8 granted patents.
Affiliations and Expertise
Dean, Department of Computer Science, Henan University of Science and Technology, China
Michael Sheng Editor
Quan Z. (Michael) Sheng is currently a full Professor and Head of Department of Computing, at Macquarie University. Prof. Sheng has more than 10 years' research and development experience in the Internet of Things (IoT) and related areas such as service-oriented computing, radio frequency identification (RFID), sensor networks, and big data analytics. He has published more than 280 publications in these areas and is one of the top-ranked authors in the "World Wide Web" research area according to Microsoft Academic Search. Prof. Michael Sheng is the recipient to a number of prestigious awards including ARC Future Fellowship in 2014, Chris Wallace Award for Outstanding Research Contribution (2012), and Microsoft Research Fellowship (2003).
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Head of Department of Computing, Macquarie University, Sydney, Australia