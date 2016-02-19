Complex function theory - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123379504, 9780080873404

Complex function theory, Volume 28

1st Edition

Series Editors: Maurice Heins
eBook ISBN: 9780080873404
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1968
Page Count: 413
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
121.00
102.85
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
413
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1968
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080873404

Ratings and Reviews

About the Series Editors

Maurice Heins Series Editor

DEPARTMENT OF MATHEMATICS, UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.