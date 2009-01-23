Comparative Plant Virology

Section I: Introduction to Plant Viruses

Chapter 1. What is a virus? I Introduction II History III Definition of a virus A How viruses differ from other plant pathogens B Are viruses alive? IV Classification and nomenclature of viruses A Virus classification B Families, genera and species C Naming of virus species D. Acronyms and abbreviations E Plant virus classification F Virus strains G Use of virus names V Viruses of other kingdoms VI Summary

Chapter 2. Overview of plant viruses I. Introduction II Economic losses due to plant viruses III Virus profiles IV Macroscopic symptoms A. Local symptoms B. Systemic symptoms

1. Effects on plant size 2. Mosaic patterns and related symptoms 3. Yellows diseases 4. Leaf rolling 5 Ring spot diseases 6 Necrotic diseases 7. Developmental abnormalities 8 Wilting 9. Recovery from disease 10. Genetic effects C. The cryptoviruses D. Diseases caused by viral complexes E. Agents inducing virus-like symptoms

V Histological changes A. Necrosis B. Hypoplasia C. Hyperplasia

1. Cells are larger than normal 2. Cell division in differentiated cells 3. Abnormal division in cambial cells

VI Cytopathological effects A. Effects on cell structures

1. Nuclei 2. Mitochondria 3. Chloroplasts 4. Cell walls 5. Cell death B. Virus induced structures in the cytoplasm 1. Accumulations of virus particles 2. Aggregates of virus-encoded proteins 3. Caulimovirus inclusions C. Why inclusion bodies? D. Cytoplasmic structures resembling those induced by viruses.

VII The host range of viruses A. Limitations in host range studies B. Patterns of host range C. The determinants of host range

1. Initial events 2. Expression and replication 3. Cell-to-cell movement 4. Stimulation of host-cell defences

VIII Viruses of other kingdoms IX Summary

Chapter 3. Agents that resemble or alter plant virus diseases I Viroids A Classification of viroids B. Pathology of viroids

1. Macroscopic disease symptoms 2. Cytopathic effects 3. Location of viroids in plants 4. Movement in the plant 5. Transmission 6. Epidemiology C Properties of viroid RNAs 1. Sequence and structure 2. Replication 3. Recombination between viroids D. Molecular basis for biological activity E. Diagnostic procedures for viroids

II Phytoplasma III Satellite viruses and satellite RNAs A Satellite plant viruses (A-type) B. Satellite RNAs (satRNAs)

Small circular satellite RNAs (D-type) Satellite-like RNAs a. A satellite RNA of Groundnut rosette virus (GRV). b Ancillary RNAs of Beet necrotic yellow vein virus (BNYVV) Molecular basis for symptom modulation C. Satellite DNAs D. Discussion IV Defective and defective-interfering nucleic acids Group 1: Single deletion D-RNAs Group 2: Multiple deletion D- and DI-RNAs Defective DNAs associated with DNA viruses V. Other kingdoms VI Summary

1. Large satellite RNAs (B-type) 2. Small linear satellite RNAs (C-type)

Chapter 4. Plant virus origins and evolution I. Introduction II Virus evolution

A Origins of viruses B Virus variation C Types of evolution

1. Microevolution and macroevolution 2. Sequence divergence or convergence 3. Modular evolution 4. Sources of viral genes a. Replicases i. RNA replicases ii. Reverse transcriptase iii DNA replicases b. Proteases c. Coat proteins d. Cell-to-cell movement proteins e. Suppressors of gene silencing D Selection pressures for evolution 1. Adaptation to niches 2. Maximizing the variation 3. Controlling the variation a. Muller’s ratchet b. Does Muller’s ratchet operate with plant viruses? 4. Role of selection pressure 5. Selection pressure by host plants E. Timeline for evolution 1. Non-constant rates of evolution 2. Estimated rates of evolution

III Evidence for virus evolution A. Geminiviruses B. Closteroviruses C. Luteoviruses IV Co-evolution of viruses with their hosts and vectors V Other kingdoms VI Summary

Section II: What is a Virus Made of?

Chapter 5. Architecture and assembly of virus particles I. Introduction II. Methods A Chemical and biochemical studies B. Methods for studying size and fine structure of viruses

1. Hydrodynamic measurements 2. Electron microscopy 3. X-ray crystallography 4. Neutron small-angle scattering 5. Atomic force microscopy 6. Mass spectrometry 7. Serological methods 8. Stabilizing bonds

III Architecture of rod-shaped viruses A. Introduction B. Structure of TMV

General features Virus structure C. Assembly of TMV Properties of the coat protein Assembly of TMV coat protein Assembly of the TMV rod a. Assembly in vitro b. Assembly in vivo IV Architecture of isometric viruses A. Introduction B. Possible icosahedra C. Clustering of subunits D. Quasiequivalence V Small icosahedral viruses A. Subunit structure B Virion structure T = 1 particles Other particles based on T = 1 symmetry a. Bacilliform particles based on T = 1 symmetry b. Geminiviruses T = 3 particles a. Bacilliform particles based on T = 3 symmetry b. Pseudo T = 3 symmetry T = 7 particles C The arrangement of nucleic acid within icosahedral viruses RNA structure Interactions between RNA and protein in small isometric viruses D. Stabilization of small isometric particles Protein-RNA stabilization Protein-protein stabilization Protein-protein + protein-RNA stabilization VI. More complex isometric viruses VII Enveloped viruses VIII Assembly of icosahedral viruses A Bromoviruses B. RNA selection during assembly of plant reoviruses IX General considerations X Viruses of other kingdoms XI Summary

Chapter 6. Plant viral genomes I. Introduction II. General properties of plant viral genomes A. Information content B Economy of use of genomic nucleic acids C. The functions of viral gene products

1. Functional proteins a. Proteins initiating infection b. Proteins that replicate the viral genome c. Proteins that process viral gene products d. Proteins that facilitate viral movement through the host e. Overcoming host defence systems f. Proteins that facilitate host to host movement D. Nucleic acids 1. Multipartite genomes 2. Nucleic acid structures 3. Non-coding regions a. Eng-group structures b. 5’ and 3’ non-coding regions c. Intergenic regions

III. Plant viral genome organization A. The structure of the genome B. Recognizing activities of viral genes

1. Location of spontaneous or artificially-induced mutations 2. Recombinant viruses 3. Expression of the gene in a transgenic plant 4. Hybrid arrest and hybrid select procedures 5. Sequence comparison with genes of known function 6. Functional regions within a gene

IV Other kingdoms V. Summary

Chapter 7. Expression of viral genomes I Stages in virus infection cycle II Virus entry and uncoating A. Virus entry B. Uncoating

Uncoating of TMV Uncoating of Brome mosaic virus and Southern bean mosaic virus Uncoating of Turnip yellow mosaic virus Uncoating other plant viruses III Initial translation of the viral genome IV Synthesis of mRNAs A. Negative-sense single-stranded RNA viruses B. Double-stranded RNA viruses C. DNA viruses Caulimoviridae Geminiviridae V Plant viral genome strategies A. The eukaryotic translation system constraint B. Virus strategies to overcome Eukaryotic translation constraints Strategy 1: Polyproteins Strategy 2: Sub-genomic RNAs Strategy 3: Multipartite genomes Strategy 4. Splicing Strategy 5: Translation of both viral and complementary strands (ambisense) Strategy 6: Internal initiation Strategy 7: Leaky scanning a. Two initiation sites on one ORF (two start) b. Overlapping ORFs c. Two or more consecutive ORFs Strategy 8: Non-AUG start codons Strategy 9: Transactivation Strategy 10: Translational (ribosome) shunt Strategy 11: Read-through proteins Strategy 12: Frameshift proteins C. Control of translation Cap but no Poly(A) tail Poly(A) tail but no cap Neither cap or Poly (A) tail Cap snatching 5’ UTR D. Discussion VI Other kingdoms VII Summary

Chapter 8 Virus replication I. Host functions used by plant viruses II. Methods for studying viral replication III. Replication of plus-sense single-stranded RNA viruses A. Viral templates B. Replicase

RNA-dependent RNA polymerase Helicases Methyl transferase activity Organization of functional domains in viral ORFs C. Sites of replication D. Mechanism of replication E. Discussion IV. Replication of negative-sense single-stranded RNA viruses V. Replication of double-stranded RNA viruses VI. Replication of reverse transcribing viruses A. Introduction B. Reverse transcriptase C. Replication of “caulimoviruses” Replication pathway Inclusion bodies VII. Replication of single-stranded DNA viruses A. Geminivirus replication B. Geminivirus Rep proteins VIII Faults in replication A. Mutation B. Recombination DNA virus recombination RNA virus recombination Recombination and integrated viral sequences IX Other kingdoms X Summary

Section III: How do Plant Viruses Work?

Chapter 9 Virus-host interactions: 1. Plant level I Movement and final distribution A. Intracellular movement B. Intercellular movement

1. Plasmodesmata 2. Movement proteins (MPs) 3. What actually moves 4. Cell-to-cell movement of viroids 5. Complementation 6. Rate of cell-to-cell movement C Systemic movement 1. Steps in systemic movement 2. Form in which virus is transported 3. Rate of systemic movement 4. Movement in the xylem D. Final distribution in the plant E. Outstanding questions on plant virus movement

II Effects on plant metabolism A. Nucleic acids and proteins B. Lipids C. Carbohydrates D. Photosynthesis E. Respiration F. Transpiration G. Low molecular weight compounds III Processes involved in symptom production A. Sequestration of raw materials B. Effects on growth C. Effects on chloroplasts D. Mosaic symptoms E. Role of membranes IV Other kingdoms V Summary

Chapter 10. Virus-plant interactions: 2. Molecular level I. Introduction II. Host response to inoculation A. Immunity B. Subliminal infection C. Non-permissive infection

Local infection a. Host protein changes in hypersensitive response b. Local acquired resistance Systemic infection Systemic acquired resistance Programmed cell death D. Permissive infection Systemic host response Virus genes involved III Interactions between viruses A. Interactions between related viruses B. Interactions between unrelated viruses Complete dependence for disease Incomplete dependence for disease Synergistic effects on viral replication Effects on virus movement C. Interactions between viruses and other plant pathogens IV Other kingdoms V. Summary

Chapter 11. Virus-plant interactions – 2. RNA silencing I. Introduction II. Mechanism of silencing A. The basic pathway B. Components of the system

dsRNA Dicer Products of Dicer RISC C. Results of the system III. Systemic silencing IV. Overcoming silencing A. Suppression of silencing Protein suppressors of silencing Nucleic acid suppressors of silencing B. Avoidance of silencing V. Silencing and symptoms A. Recovery B. Dark-green islands and mosaics C. miRNA D. siRNA effects E. Synergistic effects F. Other activities of silencing suppressors VI. Transcriptional and translational silencing VII. Evolutionary aspects VIII. RNA silencing in animal and other viruses IX. Summary

Section IV: Plant Viruses in Agriculture and Industry

Chapter 12. Plant to plant movement I. Introduction II. Transmission via plant material A. Mechanical transmission B. Seed transmission C. Pollen transmission D. Vegetative transmission E. Grafting III. Transmission by invertebrates A. Relationship between plant viruses and insects B. Non-persistent transmission by insects

Features of non-persistent transmission Virus-vector relationships a. Direct capsid interaction b. Indirect interaction involving helper components C. Persistent transmission by insects Circulative viruses a. Features of circulative virus-vector interaction b. Dependent transmission Propagative viruses Thrip transmission of Tospoviruses D. Transmission by beetles E. Nematode transmission of viruses Features of nematode transmission Virus-nematode relationships IV. Fungal transmission of viruses V. Other Kingdoms VI. Summary

Chapter 13. Plant viruses in the field: Diagnosis, epidemiology and ecology I. Diagnosis A. Introduction B. Methods involving biology of the virus

1. Indicator hosts 2. Host range 3. Methods of transmission 4. Cytological effects 5. Mixed infections. C. Methods depending on physical properties of the virus particle 1. Physical properties 2. Electron microscopy D. Methods depending on properties of viral proteins 1. Serology 2. Types of antisera 3. Methods for detecting antibody-virus combination a. ELISA procedures b. Serologically specific electron microscopy c. Electrophoretic procedures d. Dot blots E. Methods involving properties of the viral nucleic acid 1. Type and size of nucleic acid 2. Cleavage patterns of DNA 3. Hybridization procedures 4. Dot blots 5. Polymerase chain reaction 6. DNA microarray F. Decision making on diagnosis

II Epidemiology and ecology A. Epidemiology of viruses in agriculture

Primary infections Secondary spread B. Plant viruses in the natural environment C. Emergence of new viruses III Other kingdoms IV Summary

Chapter 14. Conventional control I Introduction II Avoiding infection A. Removal of sources of infection B. Virus-free seed C. Virus-free vegetative stocks D Modified agronomic practices E. Quarantine regulations III. Stopping the vector A. Airborne vectors

1. Insecticides 2. Insect deterrents 3. Agronomic techniques B. Soilborne vectors 1. Nematodes 2. Fungi

IV. Protecting the plant A. Protection by a plant pathogen B. Antiviral chemicals. V. Conventional resistance to plant viruses A. Introduction B. Genetics of resistance to viruses C. Tolerance D. Use of conventional resistance for control

1. Immunity 2. Field resistance 3. Tolerance

VI. Strategies for control VII. Other Kingdoms VII. Summary

Chapter 15. Transgenic plants and viruses I. Transgenic protection against plant viruses A. Introduction B. Natural resistance genes II Pathogen-derived resistance A. Protein-based protection

Transgenic plants expressing viral coat protein Other viral proteins B. Nucleic acid –based protection RNA-mediated protection Molecular basis of RNA-mediated protection Sequences for RNA-mediated protection Ribozymes Relationship between natural cross protection and protection in transgenic plants. Transgenic protection by satellite and DI nucleic acid C. Other forms of transgenic protection D. Field release of transgenic plants Potential risks Field performance III. Possible uses of plant viruses in gene technology A. DNA viruses as gene vectors Caulimoviruses Geminiviruses B. RNA viruses as gene vectors C. Viruses as sources of control elements for transgenic plants DNA promoters RNA promoters Translation enhancers D. Viruses for producing vaccines Vaccines using plant virus vectors Viruses for presenting heterologous peptides a. Cowpea mosaic virus b. Tobacco mosaic virus E. Viruses in plant functional genomics F. Plant viruses in nanotechnology IV. Other kingdoms V. Summary

Appendix – Profiles

Subject Index