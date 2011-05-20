Clinical Neuroanatomy and Neuroscience - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9780702037382, 9781455704071

Clinical Neuroanatomy and Neuroscience

6th Edition

Authors: Estomih Mtui Gregory Gruener M. J. T. FitzGerald
eBook ISBN: 9781455704071
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 20th May 2011
Page Count: 432
Description

Clinical Neuroanatomy and Neuroscience by Drs. M. J. T. FitzGerald, Gregory Gruener, and Estomih Mtui, already known as the most richly illustrated book available to help you through the complexity of neuroscience, brings you improved online resources with this updated edition. You’ll find the additional content on Student Consult includes one detailed tutorial for each chapter, 200 USMLE Step I questions, and MRI 3-plane sequences. With clear visual images and concise discussions accompanying the text’s 30 case studies, this reference does an impressive job of integrating clinical neuroanatomy with the clinical application of neuroscience.

Key Features

  • Aid your comprehension of this challenging subject by viewing more than 400 explanatory illustrations drawn by the same meticulous artists who illustrated Gray’s Anatomy for Students.

  • Get a complete picture of different disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease and brain tumors by reading about the structure, function, and malfunction of each component of the nervous system.

  • Grasp new concepts effortlessly with this book’s superb organization that arranges chapters by anatomical area and uses Opening Summaries, Study Guidelines, Core Information Boxes, Clinical Panels, and 23 "flow diagrams," to simplify the integration of information.

  • Use this unique learning tool to help you through your classes and prep for your exams, and know that these kind of encompassing tutorials are not usually available for self-study.

Table of Contents

1 Embryology

2 Cerebral topography

3 Midbrain, hindbrain, spinal cord

4 Meninges

5 Blood supply of the brain

6 Neurons and neuroglia: overview

7 Electrical events

8 Transmitters and receptors

9 Peripheral nerves

10 Innervation of muscles and joints

11 Innervation of skin

12 Electrodiagnostic examination

13 Autonomic nervous system and visceral afferents

14 Nerve roots

15 Spinal cord: ascending pathways

16 Spinal cord: descending pathways

17 Brainstem

18 The lowest four cranial nerves

19 Vestibular nerve

20 Cochlear nerve

21 Trigeminal nerve

22 Facial nerve

23 Ocular motor nerves

24 Reticular formation

25 Cerebellum

26 Hyplthalamus

27 Thalamus, epithalamus

28 Visual pathways

29 Cerebral cortex

30 Electroencephalography

31 Evoked potentials

32 Hemispheric asymmetries

33 Basal ganglia

34 Olfactory and limbic systems

35 Cerebrovascular disease

Details

About the Author

Estomih Mtui

Associate Professor of Clinical Anatomy in Neurology and Neuroscience, Director, Program in Anatomy and Visualization, Weill Cornell Medical College, New York, NY

Gregory Gruener

Director, Leischner Institute for Medical Education, Leischner Professor of Medical Education, Senior Associate Dean, Stritch School of Medicine, Professor of Neurology, Associate Chair of Neurology, Loyola University Chicago, Maywood, IL

M. J. T. FitzGerald

Emeritus Professor, Department of Anatomy, University College, Galway, Ireland

