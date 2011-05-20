Clinical Neuroanatomy and Neuroscience
6th Edition
With STUDENT CONSULT Access
Description
Clinical Neuroanatomy and Neuroscience by Drs. M. J. T. FitzGerald, Gregory Gruener, and Estomih Mtui, already known as the most richly illustrated book available to help you through the complexity of neuroscience, brings you improved online resources with this updated edition. You’ll find the additional content on Student Consult includes one detailed tutorial for each chapter, 200 USMLE Step I questions, and MRI 3-plane sequences. With clear visual images and concise discussions accompanying the text’s 30 case studies, this reference does an impressive job of integrating clinical neuroanatomy with the clinical application of neuroscience.
Key Features
- Aid your comprehension of this challenging subject by viewing more than 400 explanatory illustrations drawn by the same meticulous artists who illustrated Gray’s Anatomy for Students.
- Get a complete picture of different disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease and brain tumors by reading about the structure, function, and malfunction of each component of the nervous system.
- Grasp new concepts effortlessly with this book’s superb organization that arranges chapters by anatomical area and uses Opening Summaries, Study Guidelines, Core Information Boxes, Clinical Panels, and 23 "flow diagrams," to simplify the integration of information.
- Use this unique learning tool to help you through your classes and prep for your exams, and know that these kind of encompassing tutorials are not usually available for self-study.
Table of Contents
1 Embryology
2 Cerebral topography
3 Midbrain, hindbrain, spinal cord
4 Meninges
5 Blood supply of the brain
6 Neurons and neuroglia: overview
7 Electrical events
8 Transmitters and receptors
9 Peripheral nerves
10 Innervation of muscles and joints
11 Innervation of skin
12 Electrodiagnostic examination
13 Autonomic nervous system and visceral afferents
14 Nerve roots
15 Spinal cord: ascending pathways
16 Spinal cord: descending pathways
17 Brainstem
18 The lowest four cranial nerves
19 Vestibular nerve
20 Cochlear nerve
21 Trigeminal nerve
22 Facial nerve
23 Ocular motor nerves
24 Reticular formation
25 Cerebellum
26 Hyplthalamus
27 Thalamus, epithalamus
28 Visual pathways
29 Cerebral cortex
30 Electroencephalography
31 Evoked potentials
32 Hemispheric asymmetries
33 Basal ganglia
34 Olfactory and limbic systems
35 Cerebrovascular disease
Details
- No. of pages:
- 432
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 20th May 2011
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455704071
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702045035
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702059537
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702059551
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702056314
About the Author
Estomih Mtui
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Clinical Anatomy in Neurology and Neuroscience, Director, Program in Anatomy and Visualization, Weill Cornell Medical College, New York, NY
Gregory Gruener
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Leischner Institute for Medical Education, Leischner Professor of Medical Education, Senior Associate Dean, Stritch School of Medicine, Professor of Neurology, Associate Chair of Neurology, Loyola University Chicago, Maywood, IL
M. J. T. FitzGerald
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor, Department of Anatomy, University College, Galway, Ireland