Clinical Imaging - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780323084956, 9780323261944

Clinical Imaging

3rd Edition

With Skeletal, Chest, & Abdominal Pattern Differentials

Authors: Dennis Marchiori
eBook ISBN: 9780323261944
eBook ISBN: 9780323082266
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323084956
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 4th September 2013
Page Count: 1480
Description

Clinical Imaging by Dennis Marchiori is a comprehensive text with a clear, concise writing style that allows students and practitioners to quickly develop a better understanding of diagnostic imaging. Covering soft tissue imaging and skeletal imaging, including brain and spinal cord, chest, and abdomen, Clinical Imaging seamlessly integrates plain film with MRI and CT. And with more than 3,500 illustrations all contained in one volume, this trusted text offers the most effective, realistic and comprehensive approach available today.

"In terms of value for money, the recommended price is very fair for 1,462 pages, especially when one includes the additional online content (available using a scratch card code) that includes case studies, flash cards, interactive examinations and image collections" Reviewed by RAD Magazine,Jan 2015

"For students who need to get up to speed with abnormal radiographic appearances this book is a good start." Reviewed by RAD Magazine, Jan 2015

Key Features

  • Combines the innovative pattern approach with more traditional detailed descriptions to emulate real-world patient interaction without sacrificing more in-depth content on disease states.
  • Innovative Pattern Approach uses the patterns that link similar abnormalities to help you learn to identify, and just as importantly, differentiate abnormalities.
  • Extensive cross-referencing from pattern to disease descriptions enables the reader to quickly find more detailed information.
  • Dedicated chapter on the key subject of radiology physics, including algorithms for improving film quality.
  • A glossary of nearly 500 radiological terms.

Table of Contents

Module One: Introduction

  1. Plain Radiographic Imaging

  2. Specialized Imaging

  3. Radiographic Positioning

  4. Roentgenometrics

  5. Film Interpretation and Report Writing

  6. Normal Anatomy

  7. Normal Variants

    8.

    Module Two: Bone, Joints and Soft Tissues

  8. Congenital Diseases

  9. Arthritides

  10. Trauma

  11. Hematologic Bone Diseases

  12. Infections

  13. Bone Tumors and Related Diseases

  14. Endocrine, Metabolic, and Nutritional Diseases

  15. Miscellaneous Bone Diseases

  16. Skull Patterns

  17. Spine Patterns

  18. Extremity Patterns

  19. General Skeletal Patterns

  20. Magnetic Resonance Imaging Patterns

    21. Module Three: Chest

  21. Introduction to Chest Radiography

  22. Diseases of the Airways

  23. Circulation and the Heart

  24. Pulmonary Infections

  25. Thoracic Neoplasms

  26. Miscellaneous Chest Diseases

  27. Chest Patterns

    28. Module Four: Abdomen

  28. Introduction to Abdomen Radiography

  29. Genitourinary Diseases

  30. Gastrointestinal Diseases

  31. Miscellaneous Abdomen Diseases

  32. Abdomen Patterns

Module Five: Brain and Spinal Cord

  33.   Brain and Spinal Cord    

Details

No. of pages:
1480
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323261944
eBook ISBN:
9780323082266
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323084956

About the Author

Dennis Marchiori

Affiliations and Expertise

Palmer College of Chiropractic, Davenport, IA, USA

Reviews

"This well-known text is now revised and updated to its third edition and features some important updates to the text and graphic content.

In terms of value for money, the recommended price is very fair for 1,462 pages, especially when one includes the additional online content (available using a scratch card code) that includes case studies, flash cards, interactive examinations and image collections."

Reviewed by: RAD Magazine   Date: Jan 2015

