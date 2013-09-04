Clinical Imaging by Dennis Marchiori is a comprehensive text with a clear, concise writing style that allows students and practitioners to quickly develop a better understanding of diagnostic imaging. Covering soft tissue imaging and skeletal imaging, including brain and spinal cord, chest, and abdomen, Clinical Imaging seamlessly integrates plain film with MRI and CT. And with more than 3,500 illustrations all contained in one volume, this trusted text offers the most effective, realistic and comprehensive approach available today.

"In terms of value for money, the recommended price is very fair for 1,462 pages, especially when one includes the additional online content (available using a scratch card code) that includes case studies, flash cards, interactive examinations and image collections" Reviewed by RAD Magazine,Jan 2015

"For students who need to get up to speed with abnormal radiographic appearances this book is a good start." Reviewed by RAD Magazine, Jan 2015