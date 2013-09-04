Clinical Imaging
3rd Edition
With Skeletal, Chest, & Abdominal Pattern Differentials
Description
Clinical Imaging by Dennis Marchiori is a comprehensive text with a clear, concise writing style that allows students and practitioners to quickly develop a better understanding of diagnostic imaging. Covering soft tissue imaging and skeletal imaging, including brain and spinal cord, chest, and abdomen, Clinical Imaging seamlessly integrates plain film with MRI and CT. And with more than 3,500 illustrations all contained in one volume, this trusted text offers the most effective, realistic and comprehensive approach available today.
"In terms of value for money, the recommended price is very fair for 1,462 pages, especially when one includes the additional online content (available using a scratch card code) that includes case studies, flash cards, interactive examinations and image collections" Reviewed by RAD Magazine,Jan 2015
"For students who need to get up to speed with abnormal radiographic appearances this book is a good start." Reviewed by RAD Magazine, Jan 2015
Key Features
- Combines the innovative pattern approach with more traditional detailed descriptions to emulate real-world patient interaction without sacrificing more in-depth content on disease states.
- Innovative Pattern Approach uses the patterns that link similar abnormalities to help you learn to identify, and just as importantly, differentiate abnormalities.
- Extensive cross-referencing from pattern to disease descriptions enables the reader to quickly find more detailed information.
- Dedicated chapter on the key subject of radiology physics, including algorithms for improving film quality.
- A glossary of nearly 500 radiological terms.
Table of Contents
Module One: Introduction
- Plain Radiographic Imaging
- Specialized Imaging
- Radiographic Positioning
- Roentgenometrics
- Film Interpretation and Report Writing
- Normal Anatomy
- Normal Variants
- Congenital Diseases
- Arthritides
- Trauma
- Hematologic Bone Diseases
- Infections
- Bone Tumors and Related Diseases
- Endocrine, Metabolic, and Nutritional Diseases
- Miscellaneous Bone Diseases
- Skull Patterns
- Spine Patterns
- Extremity Patterns
- General Skeletal Patterns
- Magnetic Resonance Imaging Patterns
- Introduction to Chest Radiography
- Diseases of the Airways
- Circulation and the Heart
- Pulmonary Infections
- Thoracic Neoplasms
- Miscellaneous Chest Diseases
- Chest Patterns
- Introduction to Abdomen Radiography
- Genitourinary Diseases
- Gastrointestinal Diseases
- Miscellaneous Abdomen Diseases
- Abdomen Patterns
Module Two: Bone, Joints and Soft Tissues
Module Three: Chest
Module Four: Abdomen
Module Five: Brain and Spinal Cord
33. Brain and Spinal Cord
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1480
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2014
- Published:
- 4th September 2013
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323261944
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323082266
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323084956
About the Author
Dennis Marchiori
Affiliations and Expertise
Palmer College of Chiropractic, Davenport, IA, USA
Reviews
"This well-known text is now revised and updated to its third edition and features some important updates to the text and graphic content.
In terms of value for money, the recommended price is very fair for 1,462 pages, especially when one includes the additional online content (available using a scratch card code) that includes case studies, flash cards, interactive examinations and image collections."
Reviewed by: RAD Magazine Date: Jan 2015