Part I: Introduction

1. Introduction to Climate Adaptation Engineering

Mark G. Stewart and Emilio Bastidas-Arteaga

Part II: Case Studies for Infrastructure

2. Risk Analysis for Hurricanes Accounting for the Effects of Climate Change

Alessandro Contento, Hao Xu and Paolo Gardoni

3. Climate Change Impact and Adaptation for Urban Drainage Systems

Yekenalem Abebe and Solomon Tesfamariam

4. Corrosion of Concrete and Steel Structures in a Changing Climate

Mark G. Stewart and Emilio Bastidas-Arteaga

5. Timber Power Pole Network Management in a Changing Climate

Paraic C. Ryan and Mark G. Stewart

6. Climate Change Impact for Bridges Subjected to Scour and Corrosion

Boulent Imam

7. Climate Change Related Risks and Adaptation of Interdependent Infrastructure Systems

Dimitri V. Val, Daniil Yurchenko, Maria Nogal and Alan O’Connor

Part III: Case Studies for Buildings

8. Adaptation of Residential Buildings to Coastal Floods: Strategies, Costs and Efficiency

Axel Creach, Emilio Bastidas-Arteaga, Sophie Pardo and Denis Mercier

9. Climate Adaptation for Housing in Hurricane Regions

S. Bjarnadottir, Y. Li and M.G. Stewart

10. Housing Resilience to Wind-Induced Damage in Developing Countries

Kazuyoshi Nishijima

11. Balancing Energy Efficiency and Heatwave Resilience in Building Design

Morshed Alam, Jay Sanjayan and Patrick X.W. Zou

Part IV: Conclusions and Recommendations

12. Recommendations for Infrastructure Decision-Makers Under a Changing Climate

Emilio Bastidas-Arteaga and Mark G. Stewart