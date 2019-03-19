Climate Adaptation Engineering
1st Edition
Risks and Economics for Infrastructure Decision-Making
Description
Climate Adaptation Engineering defines the measures taken to reduce vulnerability and increase the resiliency of built infrastructure. This includes enhancement of design standards, structural strengthening, utilisation of new materials, and changes to inspection and maintenance regimes, etc. The book examines the known effects and relationships of climate change variables on infrastructure and risk-management policies. Rich with case studies, this resource will enable engineers to develop a long-term, self-sustained assessment capacity and more effective risk-management strategies. The book's authors also take a long-term view, dealing with several aspects of climate change. The text has been written in a style accessible to technical and non-technical readers with a focus on practical decision outcomes.
Key Features
- Provides climate scenarios and their likelihoods, hazard modelling (wind, flood, heatwaves, etc.), infrastructure vulnerability, resilience or exposure (likelihood and extent of damage)
- Introduces the key concepts needed to assess the risks, costs and benefits of future proofing infrastructures in a changing climate
- Includes case studies authored by experts from around the world
Readership
Civil Engineers, Structural Engineers, Environmental Engineers, policy-makers and general interest readers
Table of Contents
Part I: Introduction
1. Introduction to Climate Adaptation Engineering
Mark G. Stewart and Emilio Bastidas-Arteaga
Part II: Case Studies for Infrastructure
2. Risk Analysis for Hurricanes Accounting for the Effects of Climate Change
Alessandro Contento, Hao Xu and Paolo Gardoni
3. Climate Change Impact and Adaptation for Urban Drainage Systems
Yekenalem Abebe and Solomon Tesfamariam
4. Corrosion of Concrete and Steel Structures in a Changing Climate
Mark G. Stewart and Emilio Bastidas-Arteaga
5. Timber Power Pole Network Management in a Changing Climate
Paraic C. Ryan and Mark G. Stewart
6. Climate Change Impact for Bridges Subjected to Scour and Corrosion
Boulent Imam
7. Climate Change Related Risks and Adaptation of Interdependent Infrastructure Systems
Dimitri V. Val, Daniil Yurchenko, Maria Nogal and Alan O’Connor
Part III: Case Studies for Buildings
8. Adaptation of Residential Buildings to Coastal Floods: Strategies, Costs and Efficiency
Axel Creach, Emilio Bastidas-Arteaga, Sophie Pardo and Denis Mercier
9. Climate Adaptation for Housing in Hurricane Regions
S. Bjarnadottir, Y. Li and M.G. Stewart
10. Housing Resilience to Wind-Induced Damage in Developing Countries
Kazuyoshi Nishijima
11. Balancing Energy Efficiency and Heatwave Resilience in Building Design
Morshed Alam, Jay Sanjayan and Patrick X.W. Zou
Part IV: Conclusions and Recommendations
12. Recommendations for Infrastructure Decision-Makers Under a Changing Climate
Emilio Bastidas-Arteaga and Mark G. Stewart
Details
- No. of pages:
- 387
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2019
- Published:
- 19th March 2019
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128168400
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128167823
About the Author
Emilio Bastidas-Arteaga
Emilio Bastidas-Arteaga is Associate Professor of Civil and Mechanical Engineering at the University of Nantes in France. Since 2009, he has been working on the assessment of consequences and adaptation of infrastructure and buildings subjected to climate change within the framework of national and international collaborations and research projects. He has been and is also participating in several technical committees related to climate change and civil engineering: French Association for Normalisation (AFNOR, France), American Concrete Institute (ACI, USA), Joint Research Centre (JRC, Europe), and the International Association for Bridge and Structural Engineering (IABSE, International).
Affiliations and Expertise
• The University of Nantes, France • Research Institute in Civil and Mechanical Engineering, France
Mark Stewart
Mark G. Stewart is Professor of Civil Engineering and Director of the Centre for Infrastructure Performance and Reliability at The University of Newcastle in Australia. He has 30 years of experience in probabilistic risk and vulnerability assessment of infrastructure and security systems that are subject to man-made and natural hazards.
Affiliations and Expertise
The University of Newcastle, Australia