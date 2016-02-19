Carbene Chemistry
2nd Edition
Description
Carbene Chemistry, Second Edition discusses the developments in various areas of carbene chemistry, including the correlation of spectroscopic studies of isolated carbenes with quantum chemical calculations; new carbene precursors; differentiation of carbenes and carbenoids; and mechanisms of single and triplet carbine reactions. This book is composed of two main parts encompassing 13 chapters. The first part covers the many reactions known to transfer a formally divalent carbon fragment from one molecule to another, with special emphasis on the mechanism and a critical evaluation of the evidence for carbene intermediates. The second part examines the multitude of product-forming reactions of carbenes and carbenoids with various substrates. This part also describes the structure-reactivity relationships for both carbenes and their substrates, followed by a discussion of the applications of carbene compounds in synthetic organic chemistry. This work will be of great value to organic chemists and researchers.
Table of Contents
Preface to Second Edition
Preface to First Edition
Part I Methylene Transfer Reactions
Chapter 1 Introduction
I. Examples of Methylene Transfer
II. Mechanisms of Methylene Transfer
III. Carbenes and Carbenoids
Review Literature On Carbenes
Chapter 2 Photochemical and Thermal Methylene Transfer Reactions
I. Photolysis of Ketene
II. Photolysis of Alkyl- and Arylketenes
III. Photolysis of Carbon Suboxide
IV. Photolysis of Diazo Compounds
V. Pyrolysis of Diazo Compounds
VI. Bamford-Stevens Reaction
VII. Decomposition of Diazirines
VIII. Decomposition of Cyclopropanes
IX. Photolysis of Oxiranes
X. Pyrolysis of 7-Norbornadienone Ketals
XI. Rearrangement of Carbonyl Compounds
XII. Decomposition of Polyhalomethanes
XIII. Decomposition of Alkanes
XIV. Reactions of Atomic Carbon
XV. Decomposition of Olefins
XVI. Desulfurization and Deoxygenation Reactions
XVII. Decomposition of Ylides
References
Chapter 3 Organometallic Methylene Transfer Agents
I. Catalytic Decomposition of Diazoalkanes
II. Simmons-Smith Reaction
III. Organolithium Reagents
IV. Organomercury Reagents
V. Organosilicon and Organotin Reagents
VI. Carbene Complexes of the Transition Metals
References
Chapter 4 Base-Induced α-Elimination
I. Basic Hydrolysis of Haloforms
II. Trihalomethides in Aprotic Media
III. α-Elimination at Methylene Halides
IV. Dehydrohalogenation of Benzylic Halides
V. Solvolysis of Propargyl and Allenyl Halides
VI. α-Elimination at Alkyl Halides
VII. Deprotonation of Carbonium Ions
References
Part II Structure and Reactivity of Carbenes and Carbenoids
Chapter 5 the Structural Theory of Carbenes
I. An Approach To the Electronic Structure Of Carbenes
II. the Electronic Structure of CH2
III. Use of Extended Hückel Theory in the Elucidation of Carbene Structure
IV. Halocarbenes
V. Charge Distribution
VI. Conclusions
References
Chapter 6 the Spectra of Carbenes
I. Electronic and Vibration-Rotation Spectroscopy
II. Electron Spin Resonance (ESR) Spectroscopy
References
Chapter 7 Reactions with Carbon-Hydrogen Bonds
I. Insertion and Abstraction Mechanisms
II. Stereochemistry
III. Selectivity
IV. Intramolecular Insertion
References
Chapter Addition to Alkenes
I. Stereospecificity
II. Stereoselectivity
III. Reactivity
IV. Synthesis of Cyclopropanes
V. Addition Accompanied By Rearrangement
VI. Intramolecular Addition
References
Chapter 9 Addition to Alkynes
I. Formation of Cyclopropenes
II. Formation of Bicyclobutanes
III. Reactions with Enynes
IV. Addition Accompanied By Rearrangement
V. "1,3-Dipolar Additions" of Carbonylcarbenes
VI. Thermal Reactions of Dialkyl Acetylene Dicarboxylates
References
Chapter 10 Addition to Arenes
I. Aromatic Carbocyclic Compounds
II. Aromatic Heterocyclic Compounds
III. Intramolecular Reactions
References
Chapter 11 Reactions Involving Hetero Atoms
I. Sllanes and Germanes
II. Nitrogen Compounds
III. Organophosphorus Compounds
IV. Oxygen Compounds
V. Organosulfur Compounds
VI. Organic Halides
VII. Organometallic Compounds
References
Chapter 12 Rearrangements
I. 1,2 Shifts in Alkylcarbenes
II. Cyclopropylidene-Allene Rearrangement
III. Rearrangement and Fragmentation of Cyclopropylcarbenes
IV. Cyclobutylidene-Methylenecyclopropane Rearrangement
V. Wolff Rearrangement of Diazo Ketones
VI. Rearrangement of Arylcarbenes
References
Chapter 13 Silicon, Germanium, AND Tin Structural Analogs of Carbenes
I. Introduction
II. Silicon Dichloride, :SiCl2
III. Silicon Dibromide and Diiodide, SiBr2 and SiI2
IV. Chlorosilyene and Bromosilyene, HSiCl and HSiBr
V. Silicon Difluoride, SiF2
VI. Silylene, SiH2
VII. Silicon Atoms, Si
VIII. Alkyl- and Arylsilylenes, RSiH and RR'Si
IX. Silicon Monoxide and Silicon Monosulfide, SiO and SiS
X. Germanium Atoms, Ge
XI. Germylene, GeH2
XII. Dialkyl and Diaryl Germylenes, R2Ge
XIII. Germanium Dihalides, GeX2
XIV. Germanium Monoxide and Monosulfide, GeO and GeS
XV. Divalent Tin Compounds
XVI. Conclusion
References
Author Index
Subject Index
