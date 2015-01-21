Cannabinoids in Neurologic and Mental Disease
1st Edition
Description
The application of cannabis sativa for the treatment of neurologic and mental disease is expanding. Cannabinoids in Neurologic and Mental Disease collects and presents for the first time recent research involving the use of pharmacological cannabinoids for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neuroinflammatory disease. The neurologic application of cannabinoid therapy builds upon psychiatric and psychological use for the treatment of a variety of core mental disorders. This comprehensive reference on the known uses of cannabinoids will be useful for clinical neurologists, neuroscience and clinical neuroscience researchers, clinical psychologists and psychiatrists and the general medical community.
Key Features
- A comprehensive reference on the clinical uses of cannabinoids for treating major neurologic and mental diseases
- Detailed coverage of cannabinoid use for neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease including Multiple Sclerosis, Epilepsy, Huntington's disease, Parkinson's disease, and Alzheimer's disease
- Detailed coverage of cannabinoid use for major psychiatric and psychological diseases and disorders including schizophrenia, bipolar disorders, Tourette's syndrome, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
Readership
Clinical neurologists, neuroscience and neurology researchers, neuro-pharmacology researchers, general medical practitioners
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Preface
- List of Contributors
- The ever-expanding world of the endocannabinoids: A concise introduction
- The Endocannabinoid System: Discovery and Early Definitions
- Redundancy and Complexity in Endocannabinoid Targets and Metabolic Enzymes
- Endocannabinoid-Related Mediators and their Targets
- Conclusions: The “Endocannabinoidome” and How to Manage it
- Part 1: Role of the endocannabinoids in neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disorders
- Chapter 1. Cannabinoids for the treatment of neuroinflammation
- Neuroinflammation
- Endocannabinoid System Elements in Glial Cells
- Glial Functions and Their Modulation by Cannabinoids
- Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 2. Endocannabinoids and Alzheimer’s disease
- Introduction
- Alzheimer’s Disease
- The Endocannabinoid System as a Therapeutic Target
- The Endocannabinoid System in Alzheimer’s Disease
- Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 3. Cannabinoids in Parkinson’s disease
- Parkinson’s Disease
- The Endocannabinoid System in the Normal Basal Ganglia
- Endocannabinoid System Dysregulation in PD
- Clinical Trials of Cannabinoid Drugs in PD Patients
- Potential of the Endocannabinoid System as a Target for Alleviation of Motor Symptoms
- Potential of the Endocannabinoid System as a Target for Alleviation of Drug-Induced Side Effects
- Potential of the Endocannabinoid System as a Disease Modifying Target
- Concluding Remarks
- References
- Chapter 4. Cannabinoids and Huntington’s disease
- The Endocannabinoid System
- Endocannabinoid Signaling and Huntington’s Disease
- Therapeutic Potential of Endocannabinoids in HD
- Relevance of Molecular Imaging of the ECS in HD
- PET Imaging of CB1 and CB2 Receptors in HD
- General Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 5. Endocannabinoids and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis
- Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis
- Cannabinoids and ALS
- Concluding Remarks and Future Perspectives
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 6. Endocannabinoids and epilepsy
- Introduction
- ECS Regulates Excitatory Neuronal Synaptic Transmission
- Alterations in the ECS in Seizures and Epilepsy
- Alterations in the ECS in Human Temporal Lobe Epilepsy
- Therapeutic Potential of Modulating the ECS in Seizures and Epilepsy
- Conclusion and Future Directions
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 7. Endocannabinoids and migraine
- Endocannabinoid System and Migraine
- Migraine Pathogenesis
- Endocannabinoids and Migraine
- Potential Sites and Mechanisms of Action of ECs
- Limitations
- New Potential Therapeutic Approaches
- Conclusions
- References
- Part 2: Role of the endocannabinoids in psychological and psychiatric disorders
- Chapter 8. Cannabinoids and schizophrenia
- Introduction
- Endocannabinoid System and Schizophrenia
- Cannabis and Schizophrenia
- Cannabidiol and Schizophrenia
- Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 9. Cannabinoids and bipolar disorder
- Introduction
- Prevalence of Cannabis use in Bipolar Disorder
- Clinical Correlates of Cannabis Use in Bipolar Disorder
- Cannabis Use and Neurocognition in Bipolar Disorder
- Impact on Diagnosis and Treatment
- Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 10. Cannabinoids and the Tourette syndrome
- Tourette Syndrome
- Medicinal Use of Cannabinoid-Based Medicines
- Effects of Cannabis Sativa L. in Patients with Tourette Syndrome
- Effects of Δ9-Tetrahydrocannabinol in Patients with Tourette Syndrome
- The Neurochemistry of Tourette Syndrome: Which Role Does the CB1 Receptor System Play?
- Adverse Effects
- Practical Aspects for the Treatment of Patients with TS with CBM
- Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 11. The role of endocannabinoid function in posttraumatic stress disorder: Modulating the risk phenotype and rendering effects of trauma
- Introduction
- Overview of the Endocannabinoid System
- Endocannabinoid Function in PTSD
- Negative Emotionality: A Key Role for Endocannabinoid Signaling in PTSD
- An Emerging Focus on Reward Dysfunction in PTSD
- PTSD and Externalizing: Endocannabinoid Function and Control
- Experience-Dependent Changes in PTSD: Endocannabinoids and Synaptic Plasticity
- Rendering Acute Trauma Into Symptoms: Animal Models of Fear
- Long-Term Endocannabinoid Adaptations: The Legacy of Early Life Adversity
- PTSD and Cannabis Use: Endocannabinoid Function in an Interdependent Trajectory
- Self-Medicating with Cannabis
- The Endocannabinoid System in the Treatment of PTSD: A Cautionary Tale
- Future Directions
- References
- Chapter 12. Cannabinoids and drug addiction
- Drug Abuse and Addiction
- The Modulating Role of the Endocannabinoid System in Drug-Induced Reward
- The Endocannabinoid System in Human Drug Addiction
- Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 13. Cannabinoids and appetite (dys)regulation
- Introduction
- Early Clinical and Preclinical Evidence for Cannabis as a Modulator of Feeding
- The Role of Endogenous Cannabinoids in Feeding Behavior
- Overview of Clinical Eating Disorders
- Neuroimaging of Reward and Cannabinoids
- Conclusions
- References
- Part 3: Role of the endocannabinoids in impulsive and compulsive disorders
- Chapter 14. The cannabinoid system and impulsive behavior
- Background on Impulsivity
- Cannabinoid Modulation of Human Impulsive Behavior
- Translational Evidence for Cannabinoid Modulation of Impulsivity
- Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 15. Cannabinoids and obsessive-compulsive disorder
- Introduction
- Neurobiology of OCD
- Neurochemical Changes Associated with OCD
- Endocannabinoid System in OCD
- The Effects of Drugs that Act on the Endocannabinoid System in OCD
- Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 16. The endocannabinoid system: Anorexia nervosa and binge eating disorder
- Introduction
- Eating Disorders
- Implication of the Endocannabinoid System in Food Intake Regulation
- Implication of the Endocannabinoid System in AN and BED
- Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 17. The endocannabinoid system and trichotillomania: A promising target for treatment?
- Introduction to Trichotillomania
- The Cannabinoid System in Tourette’s Syndrome and OCD
- Neuroimaging in Trichotillomania
- The Cannabinoid System and Trichotillomania
- Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 18. Future perspectives: Cannabinoid CB2 receptor ligands and their therapeutic potential in mental diseases
- Framework on the Molecular Basis for the Therapeutic Potential of Cannabinoids
- CB2 Cannabinoid Receptors as a Potential Therapeutic Target in Neurological and Mental Diseases
- Summary of the Role of Endocannabinoids in Neuroinflammatory and Neurodegenerative Disorders
- Summary of the Role of Endocannabinoids in Psychological and Psychiatric Disorders
- Summary of the Role of Endocannabinoids in Impulsive and Compulsive Disorders
- References
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 496
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
- Published:
- 21st January 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124171244
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124170414
About the Editor
Liana Fattore
Liana Fattore is Senior Researcher at the Institute of Neuroscience, National Research Council of Italy (IN-CNR). She received a BSc in Biology in 1994, in Life Sciences in 1997 and a PhD in Neuroscience in 2003. From 2001 to 2002, she was Visiting Research Fellow at the Department of Experimental Psychology, University of Cambridge (UK).
She currently leads preclinical research on the neurobiology of drug abuse and behavioral dependences at the Department of Biomedical Sciences, Division of Neuroscience and Clinical Pharmacology, University of Cagliari, Italy. Her main fields of research focus primarily on addictive disorders, pathological dependences and behavioral dyscontrol, with special attention given to sex- and gender-dependent differences. Other research interests include neuropsychopharmacology, behavioral pharmacology, neurobiology of natural and drug reward, psychiatric disorders and comorbidity, new designer and internet drugs.
Dr. Fattore has (co)authored over 80 scientific peer-reviewed publications (research articles, reviews, commentaries, perspective articles, book chapters); she serves as referee for more than 20 International Journals and as external and independent Expert Evaluator of Research Project Proposals for several European Agencies.
She is Council Member of the Mediterranean Neuroscience Society (MNS) since 2012 and of the Italian Society of Neuroscience (SINS) since 2013. She heads the IN-CNR Laboratory of Behavioural Neuropharmacology in Cagliari that is home to young scientists from different backgrounds and academic levels wishing to experience a training period in behavioral neuroscience. She is strongly dedicated to increase awareness among high school students on the consequences of excessive drinking and substance abuse on health and brain functioning.
Affiliations and Expertise
Neuroscience Institute - Cagliari, National Research Council (CNR) - Italy