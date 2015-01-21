Cannabinoids in Neurologic and Mental Disease

Liana Fattore is Senior Researcher at the Institute of Neuroscience, National Research Council of Italy (IN-CNR). She received a BSc in Biology in 1994, in Life Sciences in 1997 and a PhD in Neuroscience in 2003. From 2001 to 2002, she was Visiting Research Fellow at the Department of Experimental Psychology, University of Cambridge (UK).

She currently leads preclinical research on the neurobiology of drug abuse and behavioral dependences at the Department of Biomedical Sciences, Division of Neuroscience and Clinical Pharmacology, University of Cagliari, Italy. Her main fields of research focus primarily on addictive disorders, pathological dependences and behavioral dyscontrol, with special attention given to sex- and gender-dependent differences. Other research interests include neuropsychopharmacology, behavioral pharmacology, neurobiology of natural and drug reward, psychiatric disorders and comorbidity, new designer and internet drugs.

Dr. Fattore has (co)authored over 80 scientific peer-reviewed publications (research articles, reviews, commentaries, perspective articles, book chapters); she serves as referee for more than 20 International Journals and as external and independent Expert Evaluator of Research Project Proposals for several European Agencies.

She is Council Member of the Mediterranean Neuroscience Society (MNS) since 2012 and of the Italian Society of Neuroscience (SINS) since 2013. She heads the IN-CNR Laboratory of Behavioural Neuropharmacology in Cagliari that is home to young scientists from different backgrounds and academic levels wishing to experience a training period in behavioral neuroscience. She is strongly dedicated to increase awareness among high school students on the consequences of excessive drinking and substance abuse on health and brain functioning.