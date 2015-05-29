Canine and Feline Cytology
3rd Edition
A Color Atlas and Interpretation Guide
"This is a ‘go-to’ reference text for a serious cytologist. "
Reviewed by: Kathleen Tennant on behalf of Veterinary Record, November 2015
- Comprehensive coverage of all body systems and body fluids — and the pathological changes associated with various infectious agents — emphasizes areas in which the application of cytology has the greatest diagnostic value.
- Exceptional-quality, full-color photomicrographs show both normal and abnormal tissue and also include detailed legends.
- Discussions of clinical, differential, and cytological diagnosis accompany the illustrations of lesions and conditions in each chapter.
- Helpful hints for improving specimen quality are provided in discussions of common errors and problems encountered in the preparation of cytological specimens.
- Coverage of histology in organ system chapters demonstrates the histological or histopathologic corollary of cytologic findings.
- Clear, concise descriptions include sampling techniques, slide preparation and examination, and guidelines for interpretation, leading to accurate in-house and commercial laboratory diagnosis.
- Easy-to-use, well-organized format includes many tables, algorithms, boxes, and Key Point callouts for at-a-glance reference.
Table of Contents
- The Acquisition and Management of Cytology Specimens
2. General Categories of Cytologic Interpretation
3. Skin and Subcutaneous Tissues
4. Lymphoid System
5. Respiratory Tract
6. Body Cavity Fluids
7. Oral Cavity, Gastrointestinal Tract, and Associated Structures
8. Dry-Mount Fecal Cytology
9. The Liver
10. Urinary Tract
11. Microscopic Examination of the Urinary Sediment
12. Reproductive System
13. Musculoskeletal System
14. The Central Nervous System
15. Eye and Adnexa
16. Endocrine System
17. Advanced Diagnostic Techniques
Appendix: Reference Values and Key Characteristics
No. of pages: 544
- 544
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2016
- Published:
- 29th May 2015
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455740833
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323243636
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455740826
Rose Raskin
Professor of Veterinary Clinical Pathology, Department of Comparative Pathobiology, School of Veterinary Medicine, Purdue University, West Lafayette, Indiana
Denny Meyer
Executive Director, Navigator Services, Charles River Preclinical Services, Reno, NV
"The book is full of colour illustrations, more than 1200 in fact, and is accompanied by a clear text. The layout of the chapters has been enormously improved compared to the first edition. Reading through the book I got very enthusiastic about its quality. This book has been very much improved from its first edition and has become one of the better ones in this field."
EJCAP review, January 2010