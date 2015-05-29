Canine and Feline Cytology - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9781455740833, 9780323243636

Canine and Feline Cytology

3rd Edition

A Color Atlas and Interpretation Guide

Authors: Rose Raskin Denny Meyer
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455740833
eBook ISBN: 9780323243636
eBook ISBN: 9781455740826
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 29th May 2015
Page Count: 544
Description

"This is a ‘go-to’ reference text for a serious cytologist. "
Reviewed by: Kathleen Tennant on behalf of Veterinary Record, November 2015

Key Features

  • Comprehensive coverage of all body systems and body fluids — and the pathological changes associated with various infectious agents — emphasizes areas in which the application of cytology has the greatest diagnostic value.
  • Exceptional-quality, full-color photomicrographs show both normal and abnormal tissue and also include detailed legends.
  • Discussions of clinical, differential, and cytological diagnosis accompany the illustrations of lesions and conditions in each chapter.
  • Helpful hints for improving specimen quality are provided in discussions of common errors and problems encountered in the preparation of cytological specimens.
  • Coverage of histology in organ system chapters demonstrates the histological or histopathologic corollary of cytologic findings.
  • Clear, concise descriptions include sampling techniques, slide preparation and examination, and guidelines for interpretation, leading to accurate in-house and commercial laboratory diagnosis.
  • Easy-to-use, well-organized format includes many tables, algorithms, boxes, and Key Point callouts for at-a-glance reference.

Table of Contents

  1. The Acquisition and Management of Cytology Specimens
    2. General Categories of Cytologic Interpretation
    3. Skin and Subcutaneous Tissues
    4. Lymphoid System
    5. Respiratory Tract
    6. Body Cavity Fluids
    7. Oral Cavity, Gastrointestinal Tract, and Associated Structures
    8. Dry-Mount Fecal Cytology
    9. The Liver
    10. Urinary Tract
    11. Microscopic Examination of the Urinary Sediment
    12. Reproductive System
    13. Musculoskeletal System
    14. The Central Nervous System
    15. Eye and Adnexa
    16. Endocrine System
    17. Advanced Diagnostic Techniques
    Appendix: Reference Values and Key Characteristics

About the Author

Rose Raskin

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Veterinary Clinical Pathology, Department of Comparative Pathobiology, School of Veterinary Medicine, Purdue University, West Lafayette, Indiana

Denny Meyer

Affiliations and Expertise

Executive Director, Navigator Services, Charles River Preclinical Services, Reno, NV

Reviews

"The book is full of colour illustrations, more than 1200 in fact, and is accompanied by a clear text. The layout of the chapters has been enormously improved compared to the first edition. Reading through the book I got very enthusiastic about its quality. This book has been very much improved from its first edition and has become one of the better ones in this field."

EJCAP review, January 2010

