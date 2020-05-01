Bus Transport
1st Edition
Demand, Economics, Contracting, and Policy
Description
Bus Transportation: Demand, Economics, Contracting, and Policy examines in one source the most critical and current research themes of public transport regulators, planners, operators, researchers and educators. It highlights the wider economic impacts of public transport and compares energy usage across all public transport modes. The book examines the evolving debate of Mobility as a Service and includes discussion of such themes as; public image issues, performance measurement and monitoring, procurement models, travel choice and demand, and global public transport reforms. Bus Transportation: Demand, Economics, Contracting, and Policy reflects the leading perspectives on the preservation and health of the bus sector, intending to move public transport reform forward.
Key Features
- Compiles in one source up-to-date insights on the most important public transport themes, issues, and debates
- Examines a wide range of public transport topics in the multidisciplinary fields economics, policy, operations and planning
- Bridges the gap between scientific research and policy implementation
Readership
Public Transportation researchers, scholars, planners, consultants, policy-makers
Table of Contents
1. Introduction and Overview
2. Public service contracts in the bus sector
3. Disruptive technology and moving people
4. The influence of the Thredbo Series
5. Competition and ownership in land passenger transport: the Thredbo story
Contracting
6. Contracting regimes for bus services: what have we learnt in recent years?
7. Incompleteness and clarity in bus contracts
8. A simplified performance-linked value for money model for bus contract payments
9. Bus contract costs, user perceived service quality and performance assessment
10. Customer service quality and benchmarking in bus contracts
11. Are there cost efficiency gains through competitive tendering or negotiated performance-based contracts and benchmarking in the absence of an incumbent public monopolist?
12. Efficient contracting and incentive agreements between regulators and bus operators: the influence of risk preferences of contracting agents on contract choice
13. Using contracted assets to undertake non-contracted services to improve cost efficiency under negotiated or tendered bus contracts
14. Disruption costs in contract transitions
Bus Rapid Transit
15. Sustainable bus systems: moving towards a value for money and network-based approach and away from blind commitment
16. Ridership drivers of bus based transit systems
17. Performance contributors of bus rapid transit systems within the ITDP BRT standard
18. Review of bus rapid transit and branded bus services in Australia and future opportunities
Image
19. Identifying resident preferences for bus and rail investments
20. Cultural contrasts of preferences for bus rapid transit and light rail transit
Elasticities
21. Assessing sources of variation in public transport elasticities: some warnings
Crowding
22. A review of willingness to pay evidence on public transport crowding
23. A review of objective and subjective measures of crowding in public transport
24. The effects of passenger crowding on public transport demand and supply system
25. Multimodal transport pricing with extensions to non-motorised transport
Transport Appraisal
26. Estimating the wider economic benefits of transport investments
27. Clarifying the complementary contributions of cost benefit analysis and economic impact analysis in public transport investment
28. How well does BRT perform in contrast to LRT? An Australian case study
Energy
29. Can bus be cleaner and greener than rail?
Social Exclusion
30. The roles of mobility and bridging social capital in reducing social exclusion in regional Australia
Mobility as a Service (MaaS)
31. Future bus transport contracts under mobility as a service regime
32. Potential uptake and willingness-to-pay for Mobility as a Service
33. Identifying broker/aggregator models for delivering mobility as a service
34. What might road congestion look like in the future under a collaborative and connected mobility model?
Details
- No. of pages:
- 252
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st May 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128201329
About the Author
David Hensher
David Hensher, Founding Director of the Institute of Transport and Logistics Studies at The University of Sydney, is an internationally recognized public transport expert. He is the author of 16 books and more than 600 journal papers, and the recipient of numerous awards for his lifelong contribution to transportation.
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Transport Studies, The University of Sydney, Australia