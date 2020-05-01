Bus Transport

1. Introduction and Overview

Reviews

2. Public service contracts in the bus sector

3. Disruptive technology and moving people

4. The influence of the Thredbo Series

5. Competition and ownership in land passenger transport: the Thredbo story

Contracting

6. Contracting regimes for bus services: what have we learnt in recent years?

7. Incompleteness and clarity in bus contracts

8. A simplified performance-linked value for money model for bus contract payments

9. Bus contract costs, user perceived service quality and performance assessment

10. Customer service quality and benchmarking in bus contracts

11. Are there cost efficiency gains through competitive tendering or negotiated performance-based contracts and benchmarking in the absence of an incumbent public monopolist?

12. Efficient contracting and incentive agreements between regulators and bus operators: the influence of risk preferences of contracting agents on contract choice

13. Using contracted assets to undertake non-contracted services to improve cost efficiency under negotiated or tendered bus contracts

14. Disruption costs in contract transitions

Bus Rapid Transit

15. Sustainable bus systems: moving towards a value for money and network-based approach and away from blind commitment

16. Ridership drivers of bus based transit systems

17. Performance contributors of bus rapid transit systems within the ITDP BRT standard

18. Review of bus rapid transit and branded bus services in Australia and future opportunities

Image

19. Identifying resident preferences for bus and rail investments

20. Cultural contrasts of preferences for bus rapid transit and light rail transit

Elasticities

21. Assessing sources of variation in public transport elasticities: some warnings

Crowding

22. A review of willingness to pay evidence on public transport crowding

23. A review of objective and subjective measures of crowding in public transport

24. The effects of passenger crowding on public transport demand and supply system

25. Multimodal transport pricing with extensions to non-motorised transport

Transport Appraisal

26. Estimating the wider economic benefits of transport investments

27. Clarifying the complementary contributions of cost benefit analysis and economic impact analysis in public transport investment

28. How well does BRT perform in contrast to LRT? An Australian case study

Energy

29. Can bus be cleaner and greener than rail?

Social Exclusion

30. The roles of mobility and bridging social capital in reducing social exclusion in regional Australia

Mobility as a Service (MaaS)

31. Future bus transport contracts under mobility as a service regime

32. Potential uptake and willingness-to-pay for Mobility as a Service

33. Identifying broker/aggregator models for delivering mobility as a service

34. What might road congestion look like in the future under a collaborative and connected mobility model?