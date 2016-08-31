Brain-Computer Interfaces: Lab Experiments to Real-World Applications - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128042168, 9780128092620

Brain-Computer Interfaces: Lab Experiments to Real-World Applications, Volume 228

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Damien Coyle
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128042168
eBook ISBN: 9780128092620
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 31st August 2016
Page Count: 434
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
199.00
139.30
139.30
139.30
159.20
139.30
139.30
159.20
309.94
232.46
216.96
232.46
247.95
232.46
232.46
247.95
288.00
216.00
201.60
216.00
230.40
216.00
216.00
230.40
206.00
144.20
144.20
144.20
164.80
144.20
144.20
164.80
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
288.00
216.00
201.60
216.00
230.40
216.00
216.00
230.40
175.00
122.50
122.50
122.50
140.00
122.50
122.50
140.00
206.00
144.20
144.20
144.20
164.80
144.20
144.20
164.80
403.59
302.69
282.51
302.69
322.87
302.69
302.69
322.87
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Preface

　　Damien Coyle

ECoG studies

1. Electrocorticographic (ECoG) Brain-Computer Interfaces and Plasticity

　　Kai Joshua Miller

Signal processing

2. Neural and Cortical Analysis of Swallowing and Detection of Motor Imagery of Swallow for Dysphagia Rehabilitation-A Review

　　Cuntai Guan and Huijuan Yang

Advanced non-invasive decoding of hand grasp and arm movements

3. Multisession, noninvasive closed-loop neuroprosthetic control of grasping by upper limb amputees

　　Jose Contreras-Vidal

4. From classic motor imagery to complex movement intention decoding: the non-invasive Graz-BCI approach

　　Gernot Müller-Putz

5. 3d arm motion trajectory prediction from EEG

　　Attila Korik

Patients studies and clinical applications

6. Interfacing Brain with Computer to improve communication and rehabilitation after brain damage

　　Donatella Mattia

7. Brain Computer Interfaces in the completely locked in state and chronic stroke

　　Niels Birbaumer

8. Practical considerations in using brain-computer interfaces for real-world applications that assist individuals with disabilities

　　Dennis McFarland

9. Brain-Computer Interfaces for neurorehabilitation

　　Junichi Ushiba

Non-medical applications

10. A passive Brain-Computer Interface (p-BCI) application for the mental workload assessment on professional Air Traffic Controllers (ATCOs) during realistic ATC tasks

　　Fabio Babiloni

11. Advances in User-Training for Mental-Imagery Based BCI Control: Psychological and Cognitive Factors and their Neural Correlates

　　Fabien Lotte

12. Communicating with BCI using language related cognitive tasks

　　Francisco Sepulveda

13. Brain-Computer Games Interfacing with Motion-onset Visual Evoked Potentials

　　David Marshall

14. Brain-Computer Interfaces for Patients with Disorders of Consciousness

　　Damian Cruse

15. A Cognitive Brain-Computer Interface for Patients with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis

　　Matthias R. Hohmann

Description

Brain-Computer Interfaces: Lab Experiments to Real-World Applications, the latest volume in the Progress in Brain Research series, focuses on new trends and developments. This established international series examines major areas of basic and clinical research within the neurosciences, as well as popular and emerging subfields.

Key Features

  • Explores new trends and developments in brain research
  • Enhances the literature of neuroscience by further expanding this established, ongoing international series
  • Examines major areas of basic and clinical research within the field

Readership

Neuroscientists, psychologists, neurologists

Details

No. of pages:
434
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128042168
eBook ISBN:
9780128092620

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

Damien Coyle Serial Volume Editor

Damien Coyle is a Professor of Neurotechnology at the School of Computing and Intelligent Systems, Ulster University. He is developing neurotechnology to enable movement-free communication for the physically impaired. These developments are underpinned by research in computational intelligence, bio-signal processing, computational neuroscience, neuroimaging and brain-computer interface (BCI) applications.

Damien is a Fellow of the UK Higher Education Academy, and teaches at both undergraduate and postgraduate level in computer science and engineering and supervises a number of PhD students and researchers.

Damien studied at Ulster University, graduating as a Bachelor of Engineering in Electronics and Computing with first class honours in 2002 and with a PhD in intelligent signal processing for BCI applications in 2006. He joined the School as Lecturer (2006-2012), becoming Senior Lecturer (2012-2013), Reader (2013-2014) and Professor (2015). Previously an Ulster University Distinguished Research Fellow, Damien has won international research awards including the 2008 IEEE Computational Intelligence Society (CIS) Outstanding Doctoral Dissertation Award and the 2011 International Neural Network Society (INNS) Young Investigator of the Year Award. His research was shortlisted for the 2015 Annual International BCI Research Award. He was a Royal Academy of Engineering/The Leverhulme Trust Senior Research Fellow in 2013 and is currently a Royal Academy of Engineering Enterprise Fellow 2016.

Damien is a founding member of the International BCI Society, a Senior member of the IEEE and chairs the IEEE Computational Intelligence Society (CIS) (UKRI chapter) which was awarded best and outstanding chapter awards from the IEEE region 8 and the IEEE CIS in 2012 and 2013, respectively.

Affiliations and Expertise

School of Computing and Intelligent Systems, Ulster University, Derry, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.