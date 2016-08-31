Brain-Computer Interfaces: Lab Experiments to Real-World Applications, Volume 228
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface
Damien Coyle
ECoG studies
1. Electrocorticographic (ECoG) Brain-Computer Interfaces and Plasticity
Kai Joshua Miller
Signal processing
2. Neural and Cortical Analysis of Swallowing and Detection of Motor Imagery of Swallow for Dysphagia Rehabilitation-A Review
Cuntai Guan and Huijuan Yang
Advanced non-invasive decoding of hand grasp and arm movements
3. Multisession, noninvasive closed-loop neuroprosthetic control of grasping by upper limb amputees
Jose Contreras-Vidal
4. From classic motor imagery to complex movement intention decoding: the non-invasive Graz-BCI approach
Gernot Müller-Putz
5. 3d arm motion trajectory prediction from EEG
Attila Korik
Patients studies and clinical applications
6. Interfacing Brain with Computer to improve communication and rehabilitation after brain damage
Donatella Mattia
7. Brain Computer Interfaces in the completely locked in state and chronic stroke
Niels Birbaumer
8. Practical considerations in using brain-computer interfaces for real-world applications that assist individuals with disabilities
Dennis McFarland
9. Brain-Computer Interfaces for neurorehabilitation
Junichi Ushiba
Non-medical applications
10. A passive Brain-Computer Interface (p-BCI) application for the mental workload assessment on professional Air Traffic Controllers (ATCOs) during realistic ATC tasks
Fabio Babiloni
11. Advances in User-Training for Mental-Imagery Based BCI Control: Psychological and Cognitive Factors and their Neural Correlates
Fabien Lotte
12. Communicating with BCI using language related cognitive tasks
Francisco Sepulveda
13. Brain-Computer Games Interfacing with Motion-onset Visual Evoked Potentials
David Marshall
14. Brain-Computer Interfaces for Patients with Disorders of Consciousness
Damian Cruse
15. A Cognitive Brain-Computer Interface for Patients with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis
Matthias R. Hohmann
Description
Brain-Computer Interfaces: Lab Experiments to Real-World Applications, the latest volume in the Progress in Brain Research series, focuses on new trends and developments. This established international series examines major areas of basic and clinical research within the neurosciences, as well as popular and emerging subfields.
Key Features
- Explores new trends and developments in brain research
- Enhances the literature of neuroscience by further expanding this established, ongoing international series
- Examines major areas of basic and clinical research within the field
Readership
Neuroscientists, psychologists, neurologists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 434
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 31st August 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128042168
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128092620
About the Serial Volume Editors
Damien Coyle Serial Volume Editor
Damien Coyle is a Professor of Neurotechnology at the School of Computing and Intelligent Systems, Ulster University. He is developing neurotechnology to enable movement-free communication for the physically impaired. These developments are underpinned by research in computational intelligence, bio-signal processing, computational neuroscience, neuroimaging and brain-computer interface (BCI) applications.
Damien is a Fellow of the UK Higher Education Academy, and teaches at both undergraduate and postgraduate level in computer science and engineering and supervises a number of PhD students and researchers.
Damien studied at Ulster University, graduating as a Bachelor of Engineering in Electronics and Computing with first class honours in 2002 and with a PhD in intelligent signal processing for BCI applications in 2006. He joined the School as Lecturer (2006-2012), becoming Senior Lecturer (2012-2013), Reader (2013-2014) and Professor (2015). Previously an Ulster University Distinguished Research Fellow, Damien has won international research awards including the 2008 IEEE Computational Intelligence Society (CIS) Outstanding Doctoral Dissertation Award and the 2011 International Neural Network Society (INNS) Young Investigator of the Year Award. His research was shortlisted for the 2015 Annual International BCI Research Award. He was a Royal Academy of Engineering/The Leverhulme Trust Senior Research Fellow in 2013 and is currently a Royal Academy of Engineering Enterprise Fellow 2016.
Damien is a founding member of the International BCI Society, a Senior member of the IEEE and chairs the IEEE Computational Intelligence Society (CIS) (UKRI chapter) which was awarded best and outstanding chapter awards from the IEEE region 8 and the IEEE CIS in 2012 and 2013, respectively.
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Computing and Intelligent Systems, Ulster University, Derry, UK