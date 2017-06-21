Boiling
1st Edition
Research and Advances
Description
Boiling: Research and Advances presents the latest developments and improvements in the technologies, instrumentation, and equipment surrounding boiling. Presented by the Japan Society of Mechanical Engineers, the book takes a holistic approach, first providing principles, and then numerous practical applications that consider size scales.
Through six chapters, the book covers contributed sections from knowledgeable specialists on various topics, ranging from outlining boiling phenomena and heat transfer characteristics, to the numerical simulation of liquid-gas two phase flow. It summarizes, in a single volume, the state-of-the-art in boiling heat transfer and provides a valuable resource for thermal engineers and practitioners working in the thermal sciences and thermal engineering.
Key Features
- Explores the most recent advancements in boiling research and technology from the last twenty years
- Provides section content written by contributing experts in their respective research areas
- Shares research being conducted and advancements being made on boiling and heat transfer in Japan, one of the major research hubs in this field
Readership
Thermal, mechanical and chemical engineers working in thermal sciences and thermal engineering
Table of Contents
1. Outline of Boiling Phenomena And Heat Transfer Characteristics
2. Nucleate Boiling
3. CHF—Transition Boiling
4. Minimum Heat Flux—Film Boiling
5. Numerical Simulation
6. Topics on Boiling: From Fundamentals to Applications
Details
- No. of pages:
- 848
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 21st June 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081011171
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780081010105
About the Editor
Yasuo Koizumi
Yasuo Koizumi is a Professor at the Department of Functional Machinery and Mechanics at Shinshu University. He received his PhD degree from the University of Tokyo in 1977. He started his research career at the Japan Atomic Energy Research Institute in 1977 as a research engineer for nuclear reactor safety. He then worked at the Idaho National Engineering Laboratory from 1981 through 1983 and later moved to the Department of Mechanical Engineering of Kogakuin University in 1989. He has been in his present position from 2008. His research is focused in the areas of pool and flow boiling, critical heat flux, condensation and two-phase flow. He is also interested in heat transfer and fluid flow in micro scale. Since his research field is closely related to energy systems, he has great interest in thermal and nuclear power station and energy supply.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Functional Machinery and Mechanics, Shinshu University
Masahiro Shoji
Masanori Monde
Affiliations and Expertise
Kyushu University
Yasuyuki Takata
Affiliations and Expertise
Kyushu University