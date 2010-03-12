Blast Protection of Civil Infrastructures and Vehicles Using Composites
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Part 1 Introduction: Blast threats and blast loading; Standards and specifications for composite blast protection materials; Processing polymer matrix composites for blast protection; High energy absorbing composite materials for blast resistant design; Modelling the blast response of hybrid laminated composite plates; Response of composite panels to blast wave pressure loadings. Part 2 Applications: Ceramic matrix composites for ballistic protection of vehicles and personnel; Developing mine blast resistance for composite based military vehicles; Blast protection of buildings using fibre-reinforced polymer (FRP) composites; The use of composites in blast-resistant walls; Using composites to improve the blast resistance of columns in buildings; Retrofitting using fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) polymer composites for blast protection of buildings; Retrofitting to improve the blast response of concrete masonry walls.
Description
With the upsurge in terrorism in recent years and the possibility of accidental blast threats, there is growing interest in manufacturing blast ‘hardened’ structures and retrofitting blast mitigation materials to existing structures. Composites provide the ideal material for blast protection as they can be engineered to give different levels of protection by varying the reinforcements and matrices.
Part one discusses general technical issues with chapters on topics such as blast threats and types of blast damage, processing polymer matrix composites for blast protection, standards and specifications for composite blast protection materials, high energy absorbing composite materials for blast resistant design, modelling the blast response of hybrid laminated composite plates and the response of composite panels to blast wave pressure loadings. Part two reviews applications including ceramic matrix composites for ballistic protection of vehicles and personnel, using composites to protect military vehicles from mine blasts, blast protection of buildings using FRP matrix composites, using composites in blast resistant walls for offshore, naval and defence related structures, using composites to improve the blast resistance of columns in buildings, retrofitting using fibre reinforced polymer composites for blast protection of buildings and retrofitting to improve the blast response of concrete masonry walls.
With its distinguished editor and team of expert contributors, Blast protection of civil infrastructures and vehicles using composites is a standard reference for all those concerned with protecting structures from the effects of blasts in both the civil and military sectors.
Key Features
- Reviews the role of composites in blast protection with an examination of technical issues, applications of composites and ceramic matrix composites
- Presents numerical examples of simplified blast load computation and an overview of the basics of high explosives includes important properties and physical forms
- Varying applications of composites for protection are explored including military and non-military vehicles and increased resistance in building columns and masonry walls
Readership
Engineers; those concerned with public safety in both civil and military sectors
Details
- No. of pages:
- 448
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2010
- Published:
- 12th March 2010
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781845698034
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781845693992
Reviews
This book contains all the information required to start thinking about materials development and implementation in this area., Materials World
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Nasim Uddin Editor
Dr Nasim Uddin is an Associate Professor of Civil Engineering in the School of Engineering at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Alabama, USA