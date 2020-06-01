Biopolymer Membranes and Films
1st Edition
Health, Food, Environment, and Energy Applications
Description
Biopolymer Membranes and Films: Health, Food, Environment, and Energy Applications presents the latest techniques for the design and preparation of biopolymer-based membranes and films, leading to a range of cutting-edge applications.
The first part of the book introduces the fundamentals of biopolymers, two-dimensional systems, and the characterization of biopolymer membranes and films, considering physicochemical, mechanical and barrier properties. The subsequent sections are organized by application area, with each chapter explaining how biopolymer-based membranes or films can be developed for specific innovative uses across the health, food, environmental, and energy sectors.
This book is a valuable resource for researchers, scientists, and advanced students involved in biopolymer science, polymer membranes and films, polymer chemistry, and materials science, as well as for those in industry and academia who are looking to develop materials for advanced applications in the health, food science, environment, or energy industries.
Key Features
- Presents detailed coverage of a range of novel applications in key strategic areas, across health, food, environment, and energy
- Considers the difficulties associated with two-dimensional materials, and assists the reader to select the best materials and properties for specific applications
- Helps researchers, scientists, and engineers to combine the enhanced properties of membranes and films, with the sustainable characteristics of biopolymer-based materials
Readership
Academic: Researchers, scientists and advanced students working with polymer membranes and films, as well as in the areas of natural/biopolymers, polymer chemistry, polymer science, materials science, and materials for health, food, environmental, or energy applications. Industry: Scientists, R&D professionals, designers and engineers across health, food science, environment, and energy
Table of Contents
1. Fundamentals of biopolymers and global demand
2. Fundamentals of two-dimensional systems: membranes and films
3. Characterization of biopolymers membranes and films: Physicochemical, mechanical and barrier properties
Part II. Applications of biopolymer membranes/films in health
4. Membranes of biopolymers as wound dressings
5. Drug delivery systems based on biopolymers
6. Transdermal patches of biopolymers
7. Oral disintegrating films of biopolymers for drug delivery
8. Biopolymer films for dentistry applications
9. Biopolymer membranes in tissue engineering
10. Radiotherapy applications: membranes/films against irradiation
11. Biopolymers membranes in cosmetic sheet masks
12. Biopolymer coatings for bone-implants
13. Biopharmaceuticals purification using biopolymer membranes
Part III. Applications of biopolymer membranes/films in environmental and energy
14. Heavy metal removal from industrial effluents using biopolymers membranes
15. Pesticides removal from industrial effluents using biopolymers membranes
16. Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) removal using biopolymers films/membranes
17. Hormones removal using biopolymers films/membranes
18. CO2 separation performance by biopolymers membranes
19. Biopolymer membranes in fuel cells applications
20. Biopolymer membranes for battery applications
Part IV. Applications of biopolymer membranes/films in food
21. Application of edible biopolymer coating to extend storage life of fresh fruits and vegetables
22. Application of edible biopolymer coatings on meats, poultry and seafoods
23. Oxygen scavenging films and coating of biopolymers for food application
24. Ethylene scavenging films and coatings of biopolymers for climateric fruits storage
25. Edible films made up of fruits and vegetables for sensory and nutritional purpose
26. Probiotic-containing edible films and coatings of biopolymers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 500
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st June 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128181348
About the Editor
Mariana De Moraes
Mariana Agostini de Moraes is Professor in the Department of Chemical Engineering, Federal University of Sao Paulo, Brazil. She obtained her PhD in Chemical Engineering from the University of Campinas (UNICAMP), in 2014, in collaboration with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Universitè Laval (ULaval). Prof. Mariana’s research is mainly focused on the use of natural polymers for biomaterials and drug delivery applications. Prof. Mariana coordinates several projects in the field of natural polymer membranes, and has more than 20 published papers in international journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Federal University of Sao Paulo, Brazil
Classius Da Silva
Classius Ferreira da Silva has a background in Chemical Engineering (State University of Maringá - 1996), Master in Food Engineering (State University of Campinas - 1998), and Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering (University of Campinas -2006). Classius is an Associate Professor at the Federal University of São Paulo, where he teaches Unit Operations, Biopolymers and Materials Science for graduate and undergraduate students. Classius has developed and supervised works with biopolymers in many applications, including food, packaging systems, wound dressing, and drug delivery systems.
Affiliations and Expertise
Federal University of Sao Paulo, Brazil
Rodrigo Vieira
Rodrigo Silveira Vieira is Associate Professor in the Chemical Engineering Department at the Federal University of Ceará (Fortaleza, Brazil) and Invited Professor at the Mines, Materials and Metallurgic Engineering Department, at Laval University (Québec, Canada). Prof. Vieira has explored renewable sources of raw materials, especially natural polymers, to propose materials with aggregated values, that can be used for health, environmental and energy applications. This includes the development of sulfated polysaccharides for use as devices in contact with blood that can be used for coating metal surfaces (stents), hybrid materials (bacterial cellulose/hydroxyapatite) functionalized with metal ions (Sr) for osseous integration applications, antimicrobial polysaccharides properties against planktonic and biofilm formation (fungi and bacteria), and glycerol valorization (environment and energy).
Affiliations and Expertise
Federal University of Ceara, Brazil