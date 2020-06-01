Biopolymer Membranes and Films: Health, Food, Environment, and Energy Applications presents the latest techniques for the design and preparation of biopolymer-based membranes and films, leading to a range of cutting-edge applications.

The first part of the book introduces the fundamentals of biopolymers, two-dimensional systems, and the characterization of biopolymer membranes and films, considering physicochemical, mechanical and barrier properties. The subsequent sections are organized by application area, with each chapter explaining how biopolymer-based membranes or films can be developed for specific innovative uses across the health, food, environmental, and energy sectors.

This book is a valuable resource for researchers, scientists, and advanced students involved in biopolymer science, polymer membranes and films, polymer chemistry, and materials science, as well as for those in industry and academia who are looking to develop materials for advanced applications in the health, food science, environment, or energy industries.