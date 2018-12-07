Biomaterials in Translational Medicine
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1 Translational medicine and biomaterials: Basics and relationship
2 Regulatory aspects of medical devices and biomaterials
3 The translatory aspects of calcium phosphates for orthopedic applications
4 Cardiovascular engineering materials in translational medicine
5 Delivery systems for biomedical applications: Basic introduction, research frontiers and clinical translations
6 Biomaterials and scaffolds for the treatment of spinal cord injury
7 MoS2-based biomaterials for cancer therapy
8 Surface modification of medical devices at nanoscale—recent development and translational perspectives
9 Nanotechnology and picotechnology: A new arena for translational medicine
10 Advanced biomaterials for biosensor and theranostics
11 Biomedical applications and biomaterial delivery strategies of growth factors
12 3D printing in the research and development of medical devices
13 Adipose tissue regeneration: Scaffold—Biomaterial strategies and translational perspectives
Biomaterials in Translational Medicine delivers timely and detailed information on the latest advances in biomaterials and their role and impact in translational medicine. Key topics addressed include the properties and functions of these materials and how they might be applied for clinical diagnosis and treatment. Particular emphasis is placed on basic fundamentals, biomaterial formulations, design principles, fabrication techniques and transitioning bench-to-bed clinical applications. The book is an essential reference resource for researchers, clinicians, materials scientists, engineers and anyone involved in the future development of innovative biomaterials that drive advancement in translational medicine.
- Systematically introduces the fundamental principles, rationales and methodologies of creating or improving biomaterials in the context of translational medicine
- Includes the translational or commercialization status of these new biomaterials
- Provides the reader with enough background knowledge for a fundamental grip of the difficulties and technicalities of using biomaterial translational medicine
- Directs the reader on how to find other up-to-date sources (i.e. peer reviewed journals) in the field of translational medicine and biomaterials
Materials scientists and biomedical engineers; clinical researchers, surgeons, and other medical professionals; postgraduate students of biomedical engineering, biomaterials science and translational medicine
- 358
- English
- © Academic Press 2019
- 7th December 2018
- Academic Press
- 9780128134788
- 9780128134771
Lei Yang Editor
Professor, Orthopaedic Institute and the Department of Orthopaedics, the First Affiliated Hospital, Soochow University, China
Professor, Orthopaedic Institute and the Department of Orthopaedics, the First Affiliated Hospital, Soochow University, China
Sarit Bhaduri Editor
Professor & Director, Multi-functional Materials Laboratory, Departments of MIME and Surgery
Thomas Webster Editor
Department of Chemical Engineering, Northeastern University