Biomaterials in Translational Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128134771, 9780128134788

Biomaterials in Translational Medicine

1st Edition

Editors: Lei Yang Sarit Bhaduri Thomas Webster
eBook ISBN: 9780128134788
Paperback ISBN: 9780128134771
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 7th December 2018
Page Count: 358
Table of Contents

1 Translational medicine and biomaterials: Basics and relationship

2 Regulatory aspects of medical devices and biomaterials

3 The translatory aspects of calcium phosphates for orthopedic applications

4 Cardiovascular engineering materials in translational medicine

5 Delivery systems for biomedical applications: Basic introduction, research frontiers and clinical translations

6 Biomaterials and scaffolds for the treatment of spinal cord injury

7 MoS2-based biomaterials for cancer therapy

8 Surface modification of medical devices at nanoscale—recent development and translational perspectives

9 Nanotechnology and picotechnology: A new arena for translational medicine

10 Advanced biomaterials for biosensor and theranostics

11 Biomedical applications and biomaterial delivery strategies of growth factors

12 3D printing in the research and development of medical devices

13 Adipose tissue regeneration: Scaffold—Biomaterial strategies and translational perspectives

Description

Biomaterials in Translational Medicine delivers timely and detailed information on the latest advances in biomaterials and their role and impact in translational medicine. Key topics addressed include the properties and functions of these materials and how they might be applied for clinical diagnosis and treatment. Particular emphasis is placed on basic fundamentals, biomaterial formulations, design principles, fabrication techniques and transitioning bench-to-bed clinical applications. The book is an essential reference resource for researchers, clinicians, materials scientists, engineers and anyone involved in the future development of innovative biomaterials that drive advancement in translational medicine.

Key Features

  • Systematically introduces the fundamental principles, rationales and methodologies of creating or improving biomaterials in the context of translational medicine
  • Includes the translational or commercialization status of these new biomaterials
  • Provides the reader with enough background knowledge for a fundamental grip of the difficulties and technicalities of using biomaterial translational medicine
  • Directs the reader on how to find other up-to-date sources (i.e. peer reviewed journals) in the field of translational medicine and biomaterials

Readership

Materials scientists and biomedical engineers; clinical researchers, surgeons, and other medical professionals; postgraduate students of biomedical engineering, biomaterials science and translational medicine

Details

No. of pages:
358
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128134788
Paperback ISBN:
9780128134771

About the Editors

Lei Yang Editor

Professor, Orthopaedic Institute and the Department of Orthopaedics, the First Affiliated Hospital, Soochow University, China

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Orthopaedic Institute and the Department of Orthopaedics, the First Affiliated Hospital, Soochow University, China

Sarit Bhaduri Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor & Director, Multi-functional Materials Laboratory, Departments of MIME and Surgery

Thomas Webster Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Chemical Engineering, Northeastern University

