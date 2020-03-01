Biomaterials for Organ and Tissue Regeneration
1st Edition
New Technologies and Future Prospects
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
Section 1: Biomaterials
2. Classes of Biomaterials used in Tissue/Organ Regeneration
3. Physicochemical Properties of Biomaterials
4. Synthesis or Modification of Biomaterials for Regenerative Medicine Applications
5. Surface Modifications of Biomaterials for Tissue Engineering
Section 2: Cell microenvironment and signalling
6. Cell microenvironment and ECM
7. Cell signalling and strategies to modulate cell behaviour
Section 3: Cells
8. Stem cells: sources, properties and cell types
9. Tissue specific cells: sources, properties and cell types
10. Cell differentiation: sources, properties and cell types
11. Immune cells: sources, properties and cell types
12. Angiogenesis/vascular cells: sources, properties and cell types
Section 4: Organ specific Artificial tissues/Organs
13. Heart/Cardiovascular tissues
14. Respiratory system tissues
15. Digestive system tissues
16. Kidney Tissue Engineering
17. Liver Tissue Engineering
18. Pancreas Tissue Engineering
19. Neural Tissue Engineering
20. Musculoskeletal Tissue engineering
Section 5: Biotechnological approaches and Enabling technologies related to organ regeneration
21. Emerging biotechnological approaches with respect to organ regeneration: SiRNA, miRNA, CRISPR, CAR-T therapy, -omics approaches etc.
22. Bioreactors
23. On-chip organ systems
24. In vitro disease and organ models
25. Bioprinting
26. Biorobotics
27. Imaging techniques for biomaterials, stem cells and engineered tissues/organs
28. Future perspectives/Industrialisation and Up-scaling of organ regeneration technologies
Description
Recent years have seen a significant increase in the use of tissue engineering technologies for an expanding range of applications including organ-on-a-chip systems for drug testing, disease models and biorobotics. Biomaterials for Organ and Tissue Regeneration examines the use of biomaterials in applications related to artificial tissues and organs. With a strong focus on fundamental and traditional tissue engineering strategies, the book also examines how emerging and enabling technologies are being developed and applied.
The first two parts of the book provide essential information on Biomaterial and cell properties and cell types used in organ generation. This is followed by an organ specific overview of the state of the art in organ regeneration for clinical purposes. The final part of the book discusses enabling technologies such as bioprinting, on chip organ systems and in silico simulations.
Key Features
- Provides a systematic view of the field from fundamentals to current challenges and opportunities
- Encompasses the classic paradigm of tissue engineering for creation of new functional tissue
- Discusses enabling technologies such as bioprinting, organ-on-chip systems and in silico simulations
Readership
Biomaterials/Biomedical Engineering/Tissue Engineering researchers; medical researchers in transplant surgery, cardiology, vascular surgery, etc; graduate students in biomedical engineering and medicine for courses such as biomaterials, tissue engineering, regenerative medicine, etc
Details
- No. of pages:
- 690
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2020
- Published:
- 1st March 2020
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081029060
About the Editors
Nihal Vrana Editor
Nihal Vrana is Co-founder of SPARTHA Medical. He holds B.Sc. (Biology) and M.Sc. (Biotechnology) degrees from Middle East Technical University. He obtained his PhD at Dublin City University as a Marie Curie ESR fellow. His major research interests are titanium and silicone implants, tissue engineering, cell encapsulation, antimicrobial surfaces, multifunctional coatings, immunomodulation, real-time monitoring of implants, biomaterial risk assessment and cell biomaterials interactions. He has coordinated 2 multi-partner, multinational EU projects (BiMot and IMMODGEL (www.immodgel.com)) and is currently coordinating a H2020 project (PANBioRA, www.panbiora.eu).
Affiliations and Expertise
Co-founder and CEO of SPARTHA Medical, Strasbourg, France, and Affiliated Researcher at the University of Strasbourg, France
Helena Knopf-Marques Editor
Helena Knopf-Marques is a Senior Researcher at PROTiP Medical. She has also been associate professor at Strasbourg University. She has been working with the development of new biomaterials since her graduation. She is a Chemical Engineer with a masters in Mechanical Engineering. She received her PhD from the Program in Metallurgical and Materials Engineering at Federal University of Rio de Janeiro. Her main research interests are tissue engineering, multifunctional coatings, immunomodulation of biomaterial surfaces, 3D printing and cell biomaterial interactions. She is presently working on the EU Horizon 2020 project PANBioRA that aims to develop new instruments for biomaterials characterization and risk assessment.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Researcher, PROTiP Medical
Julien Barthes Editor
Dr. Julien Barthes is collaborative Project Manager at PROTiP MEDICAL. He holds two master’s degrees in physical/chemical properties of polymers and in polymer science (ECPM, Strasbourg). He obtained in PhD in 2014 at Strasbourg in Inserm (French National Institute of Health and Medical Research) in “Biomaterials and Bioengineering” department His main research areas are hydrogel development, titanium implants, tissue engineering, cell biomaterials interactions, release of bioactive molecules in cell microenvironment and 3D printing. He is a scientific contributor in Horizon 2020European Project (PANBioRA) about biomaterial risk assessment. He is also in charge of the development of patient specific 3D printed medical implant from bench to market.
Affiliations and Expertise
Project Manager, PROTiP Medical