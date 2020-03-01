Recent years have seen a significant increase in the use of tissue engineering technologies for an expanding range of applications including organ-on-a-chip systems for drug testing, disease models and biorobotics. Biomaterials for Organ and Tissue Regeneration examines the use of biomaterials in applications related to artificial tissues and organs. With a strong focus on fundamental and traditional tissue engineering strategies, the book also examines how emerging and enabling technologies are being developed and applied.

The first two parts of the book provide essential information on Biomaterial and cell properties and cell types used in organ generation. This is followed by an organ specific overview of the state of the art in organ regeneration for clinical purposes. The final part of the book discusses enabling technologies such as bioprinting, on chip organ systems and in silico simulations.