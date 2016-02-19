Biology of the Tapeworm Hymenolepis Diminuta - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120589807, 9780323142762

Biology of the Tapeworm Hymenolepis Diminuta

1st Edition

Editors: Hisao Arai
eBook ISBN: 9780323142762
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1980
Page Count: 746
Description

Biology of the Tapeworm Hymenolepis diminuta covers the physiological and biochemical aspects of the tapeworm Hymenolepis diminuta. This book relates past and present knowledge in the field of parasitology.
This reference is organized into 12 chapters, starting with a brief discussion on life history and taxonomy of the species. This is followed by the developmental biology of the fertilized ovum to the formation of the cysticercoids in an insect host. Discussions on the embryological, biochemical, and physiological aspects of H. diminuta, the intestinal helminth infections, and procedures for in vitro cultivation of various tapeworm species are provided. Chapter 7 presents a review of molecular DNA and RNA of H. diminuta and the results of isolation and characterization of these macromolecules. This is followed by a discussion on energy metabolism of adult H. diminuta in chapter 8. The latter four chapters focus on biochemical aspects of H. diminuta, including its membrane biology, immunity, and migratory and chemotherapeutic activities.
This book encourages diversity among future studies in helminth ecology, physiology, immunology, and biochemistry. It will serve its purpose and ensure that parasitology field continues.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Aspects of the Life History and Systematics of Hymenolepis diminuta

Structure and Ultrastructure of the Larvae and Metacestodes of Hymenolepis diminuta

The Morphology, Histology, and Fine Structure of the Adult Stage of the Cyclophyllidean Tapeworm Hymenolepis diminuta

The Intestine as an Environment for Hymenolepis diminuta

Development of Hymenolepis diminuta in Its Definitive Host

The Cultivation of Hymenolepis in Vitro

Nucleic Acids from Hymenolepids

Energy Metabolism of Adult Hymenolepis diminuta

Concepts of Membrane Biology in Hymenolepis diminuta

Immunity and Hymenolepis diminuta

Migratory Activity and Related Phenomena in Hymenolepis diminuta

Chemotherapy of Hymenolepiasis

Index




No. of pages:
746
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1980
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323142762

