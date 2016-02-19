Biology of the Tapeworm Hymenolepis diminuta covers the physiological and biochemical aspects of the tapeworm Hymenolepis diminuta. This book relates past and present knowledge in the field of parasitology.

This reference is organized into 12 chapters, starting with a brief discussion on life history and taxonomy of the species. This is followed by the developmental biology of the fertilized ovum to the formation of the cysticercoids in an insect host. Discussions on the embryological, biochemical, and physiological aspects of H. diminuta, the intestinal helminth infections, and procedures for in vitro cultivation of various tapeworm species are provided. Chapter 7 presents a review of molecular DNA and RNA of H. diminuta and the results of isolation and characterization of these macromolecules. This is followed by a discussion on energy metabolism of adult H. diminuta in chapter 8. The latter four chapters focus on biochemical aspects of H. diminuta, including its membrane biology, immunity, and migratory and chemotherapeutic activities.

This book encourages diversity among future studies in helminth ecology, physiology, immunology, and biochemistry. It will serve its purpose and ensure that parasitology field continues.