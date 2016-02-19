Biology of the Tapeworm Hymenolepis Diminuta
1st Edition
Description
Biology of the Tapeworm Hymenolepis diminuta covers the physiological and biochemical aspects of the tapeworm Hymenolepis diminuta. This book relates past and present knowledge in the field of parasitology.
This reference is organized into 12 chapters, starting with a brief discussion on life history and taxonomy of the species. This is followed by the developmental biology of the fertilized ovum to the formation of the cysticercoids in an insect host. Discussions on the embryological, biochemical, and physiological aspects of H. diminuta, the intestinal helminth infections, and procedures for in vitro cultivation of various tapeworm species are provided. Chapter 7 presents a review of molecular DNA and RNA of H. diminuta and the results of isolation and characterization of these macromolecules. This is followed by a discussion on energy metabolism of adult H. diminuta in chapter 8. The latter four chapters focus on biochemical aspects of H. diminuta, including its membrane biology, immunity, and migratory and chemotherapeutic activities.
This book encourages diversity among future studies in helminth ecology, physiology, immunology, and biochemistry. It will serve its purpose and ensure that parasitology field continues.
Table of Contents
Aspects of the Life History and Systematics of Hymenolepis diminuta
Structure and Ultrastructure of the Larvae and Metacestodes of Hymenolepis diminuta
The Morphology, Histology, and Fine Structure of the Adult Stage of the Cyclophyllidean Tapeworm Hymenolepis diminuta
The Intestine as an Environment for Hymenolepis diminuta
Development of Hymenolepis diminuta in Its Definitive Host
The Cultivation of Hymenolepis in Vitro
Nucleic Acids from Hymenolepids
Energy Metabolism of Adult Hymenolepis diminuta
Concepts of Membrane Biology in Hymenolepis diminuta
Immunity and Hymenolepis diminuta
Migratory Activity and Related Phenomena in Hymenolepis diminuta
Chemotherapy of Hymenolepiasis
Details
- No. of pages:
- 746
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1980
- Published:
- 28th January 1980
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323142762