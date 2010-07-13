Biointegration of Medical Implant Materials
1st Edition
Science and Design
Table of Contents
Biointegration: An introduction. Part 1 Soft tissue biointegration: Biocompatibility of engineered soft tissue created by stem cells; Replacement materials for facial reconstruction at the soft tissue-bone interface; Corneal tissue engineering; Tissue engineering for small-diameter vascular graft; Stem cells for organ regeneration. Part 2 Drug delivery: Materials facilitating protein drug delivery and vascularisation; Inorganic nanoparticles for targeted drug delivery; Alginate-based drug delivery devices; Functionalised nanoparticles for targeted drug delivery. Part 3 Design considerations: Biocompatibility of Materials and its relevance to drug delivery and tissue engineering; Mechanisms of failure of medical implants during long-term use; Rapid prototyping in biomedical Engineering: Structural intricacies of biological materials.
Description
Biointegration is essential for the successful performance of implanted materials and devices within the human body. With an increasing number and wide range of implant procedures being performed, it is critical that materials scientists and engineers effectively design implant materials which will create a positive biological and mechanical response with the host tissue.
Biointegration of medical implant materials provides a unique and comprehensive review of recent techniques and research into material and tissue interaction and integration. Part one discusses soft tissue biointegration with chapters on the biocompatibility of engineered stem cells, corneal tissue engineering and vascular grafts. Part two then reviews particular techniques in drug delivery including inorganic nanoparticles for targeted drug delivery and alginate based drug delivery devices. Part three covers design considerations with coverage of themes such as biocompatibility of materials and its relevance to drug delivery and tissue engineering, mechanisms of failure of medical implants during long term use and rapid prototyping in biomedical engineering.
With its distinguished editor and team of international contributors, Biointegration of medical implant materials: science and design is a standard reference for medical materials scientists and engineers in industry and the academic sector.
Key Features
- Provides a unique and comprehensive review of recent techniques and research into material and tissue interaction and integration
- Discusses soft tissue biointegration with chapters on the biocompatibility of engineered stem cells, corneal tissue engineering, vascular grafts and replacement materials for facial reconstruction
- Reviews particular techniques in drug delivery featuring inorganic nanoparticles and functionalized nanoparticles for targeted drug delivery
Readership
Medical materials scientists and engineers in industry and the academic sector
About the Editors
Chandra Sharma Editor
Dr Chandra P. Sharma is the Founder of Society for Biomaterials and Artificial Organs India (SBAOI) & Society for Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine India (STERMI). He is Hon. Emeritus Professor CBEAS Purbanchal University, Kathmandu, Nepal and Hon Editor in Chief Trends in Biomaterials and Artificial Organs-an international journal published by SBAOI. He has been Senior Scientist and Head Biomedical Technology Wing (BMT Wing) Associate Head BMT Wing and Associate Dean PhD affairs Sree Chitra Thirunal Institute for Medical Science and Technology, Trivandrum, India. He has also been adjunct Professor Department of Pharmaceutical Biotechnology,Manipal University India. Dr Sharma is Fellow of the International Union of Societies for Biomaterials Science and Engineering. He has published over 400 papers including book chapters , processed 40 patents in various countries and edited/coauthored six books. He has been guest editor of several issues of international journals and presently member of the editorial board of many Journals. Dr Sharma received his Biomaterials training with Prof DJ Lyman, University of Utah as a graduate student and with Prof David F Williams, University of Liverpool as Postdoctoral research associate.
College of Biomedical Engineering and Applied Sciences, Purbanchal University, Kathmandu, Nepal