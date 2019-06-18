Bioelectronics and Medical Devices: From Materials to Devices-Fabrication, Applications and Reliability reviews the latest research on electronic devices used in the healthcare sector, from materials, to applications, including biosensors, rehabilitation devices, drug delivery devices, and devices based on wireless technology. This information is presented from the unique interdisciplinary perspective of the editors and contributors, all with materials science, biomedical engineering, physics, and chemistry backgrounds. Each applicable chapter includes a discussion of these devices, from materials and fabrication, to reliability and technology applications. Case studies, future research directions and recommendations for additional readings are also included.

The book addresses hot topics, such as the latest, state-of the-art biosensing devices that have the ability for early detection of life-threatening diseases, such as tuberculosis, HIV and cancer. It covers rehabilitation devices and advancements, such as the devices that could be utilized by advanced-stage ALS patients to improve their interactions with the environment. In addition, electronic controlled delivery systems are reviewed, including those that are based on artificial intelligences.