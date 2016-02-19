Biodegradable Plastics and Polymers, Volume 12

In the past 25 years, plastic products have gained universal use not only in food, clothing and shelter, but also in the transportation, construction, medical and leisure industries. Whereas previously synthetic plastics were developed as durable substitute products, increasing concern for the global environment and solid waste management has resulted in an urgent demand for biodegradable plastics.

The main topics of the Third International Scientific Workshop were as follows:

1. Biodegradation of polymers and plastics

2. Environmental degradation of plastics

3. Synthesis and properties of new biodegradable plastic materials

4. Biodegradation and morphologies of polymer blends

5. Development of biodegradation test methods

6. Governmental policy, regulation and standards.