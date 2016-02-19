Biodegradable Plastics and Polymers - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444817082, 9781483290409

Biodegradable Plastics and Polymers, Volume 12

1st Edition

Proceedings of the Third International Scientific Workshop on Biodegradable Plastics and Polymers, Osaka, Japan, November 9-11, 1993

Editors: Y. Doi K. Fukuda
eBook ISBN: 9781483290409
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st August 1994
Table of Contents

A selection of the contents. Similarities and differences between biodegradation and non-enzymatic degradation (S.J. Hang et al.). The complexity of the biodegradation of poly(2-hydroxy acid)-type aliphatic polyesters (M. Vert et al.). Biodegradation of polyethers and polyacrylate (F. Kawai). Biodegradation of biosynthetic and chemosynthetic polyhydroxyalkanoates (Y. Doi et al.). Environmental biodegradation of hydrocarbon polymers: Initiation and control (G. Scott). Effects of soil conditions on biodegradation of plastics and responsible microorganisms (M. Kimura et al.). Bacterial synthesis of poly-&bgr;-hydroxyalkanoates with functionalized side chains (R.W. Lenz et al.). Properties and applications of polyhydroxyalkanoates (M.K. Cox). Plastid targeting of the enzymes required for the production of polyhydroxybutyrate in higher plants (C. Nawrath et al.). Enzymatic degradation of polymer blends (Y. Tokiwa, A. Iwamoto). Starch/vinyl-alcohol copolymer interactions (C. Bastioli et al.). Strategy for biodegradability testing in OECD (M. Kitano, Y. Yakabe). Perspectives on standard test methods for biodegradable plastics (R.P. Wool). Field testing of biodegradable plastics (H. Sawada). Governmental policy, regulations and standards (A-C. Albertsson, R.H. Marchessault).

Description

In the past 25 years, plastic products have gained universal use not only in food, clothing and shelter, but also in the transportation, construction, medical and leisure industries. Whereas previously synthetic plastics were developed as durable substitute products, increasing concern for the global environment and solid waste management has resulted in an urgent demand for biodegradable plastics.

The main topics of the Third International Scientific Workshop were as follows:

1. Biodegradation of polymers and plastics

2. Environmental degradation of plastics

3. Synthesis and properties of new biodegradable plastic materials

4. Biodegradation and morphologies of polymer blends

5. Development of biodegradation test methods

6. Governmental policy, regulation and standards.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1994
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9781483290409

@qu:...an extremely informative volume, providing an abundance of interesting information on a variety of environmentally oriented topics. @source:Polymer International

About the Editors

Y. Doi Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

The Institute of Physical and Chemical Research (RIKEN), Saitama, Japan

K. Fukuda Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Biodegradable Plastics Society, Japan

