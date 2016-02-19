Biochemistry of Platelets
1st Edition
Description
Biochemistry of Platelets is a comprehensive review of the biochemistry of platelets, with emphasis on the molecular basis for the various biological processes in which they participate. Topics range from stimulus-response coupling mechanisms to platelet contractile proteins, platelet membrane glycoproteins, and storage organelles in platelets and megakaryocytes. The expression and function of adhesive proteins on the platelet surface is also discussed.
Comprised of 12 chapters, this book begins with a description of the morphological and metabolic responses to agonists, as well as the involvement of certain processes in the coupling of agonist-receptor interactions to platelet responses. The following chapter deals with platelet arachidonate metabolism and platelet-activating factor, focusing on the release of arachidonate from platelet lipid stores; pathways of platelet arachidonate metabolism and effects of arachidonate metabolites; and inhibition of platelet arachidonate metabolism by aspirin. The structure, function, and modification in disease of platelet membrane glycoproteins are then discussed, along with prothrombin activation on platelets and platelet regulation of thrombus formation. Secreted platelet proteins as markers for pathological disorders are also considered.
This monograph is intended as a reference for investigators involved in platelet research as well as a source of information for those working in other areas of biological investigation.
Table of Contents
1. Stimulus-Response Coupling Mechanisms
I. Introduction
II. Experimental Strategies for Definition of Mechanisms of Stimulus-Response Coupling in Platelets
III. Possible Coupling Mechanisms
IV. Integration of Coupling Mechanisms
2. Platelet Arachidonate Metabolism and Platelet-Activating Factor
I. Introduction
II. Release of Arachidonate from Platelet Lipid Stores
III. Pathways of Platelet Arachidonate Metabolism and Effects of Arachidonate Metabolites
IV. Inhibition of Platelet Arachidonate Metabolism by Aspirin
V. Platelet-Activating Factor
3. Platelet Contractile Proteins
I. Introduction
II. Properties of Platelet Contractile Proteins
III. Methods of Studying Contractile Proteins within Platelets
IV. Contractile Proteins in Unstimulated Platelets
V. Contractile Proteins in Activated Platelets
VI. Regulation of Activation-Induced Changes in Platelet Contractile Proteins
VII. Association of Actin Filaments with Plasma Membranes
VIII. Conclusions
4. Platelet Membrane Glycoproteins: Their Structure, Function, and Modification in Disease
I. Introduction
II. Identification of Platelet Membrane Glycoproteins
III. Properties of the Major Platelet Membrane Glycoproteins
IV. Abnormalities of Membrane Glycoproteins in Inherited Platelet Disorders
5. Expression and Function of Adhesive Proteins on the Platelet Surface
I. Introduction
II. Mechanisms for Platelet Surface Expression of the Adhesive Proteins
III. Common Features of the Platelet Adhesive Proteins
IV. Fibrinogen-Platelet Interactions
V. Fibronectin-Platelet Interactions
VI. Von Willebrand Factor-Platelet Interactions
VII. Thrombospondin-Platelet Interactions
VIII. Cell Surface Expression of the Adhesive Proteins: Common Features and Interrelationships
IX. Summation
6. Storage Organelles in Platelets and Megakaryocytes
I. Introduction
II. Platelet Organelles
III. Exocytosis
IV. Platelet Granule Abnormalities
7. A Model for Assembly of Coagulation Factor Complexes on Cell Surfaces: Prothrombin Activation on Platelets
I. Introduction
II. Prothrombinase as a Model for Complex Formation in Coagulation Reactions
III. Platelet-Binding Characteristics of Prothrombinase Complex Constituents
IV. Role of Platelet Activation in Prothrombinase Complex Assembly and Function
V. Cleavage of Factor V and Factor Va by Platelet-Associated Proteases and Factor Xa
VI. Regulation of the Platelet-Bound Prothrombinase Complex
VII. Summary: Utility of Model Systems
8. Platelet Regulation of Thrombus Formation
I. Platelets and Activation of Coagulation
II. Role of Platelets in Events Following Activation of Clotting
III. Regulation of Platelet Thrombus Formation by Thrombin and the Fibrinolytic System
IV. Unresolved Issues in Platelet Involvement in Blood Clotting
9. Platelet-Derived Growth Factor: Purification, Characterization, and Role in Normal and Abnormal Cell Growth
I. Introduction
II. Location of PDGF within Platelets
III. Platelets May Contain Growth-Promoting Activity Other than PDGF
IV. Properties of Purified PDGF
V. Radioimmunoassay of PDGF
VI. Specific Covalent Binding of Human Plasma α2-Macroglobulin to Human PDGF
VII. PDGF Binds Specifically to the Surface of Target Cells
VIII. PDGF Stimulates Tyrosine-Specific Protein Kinase Activity in Target Cells
IX. Purification of the PDGF Receptor
X. Common Kinase Substrates in Growth Factor-Stimulated and Tumor Virus-Transformed Cells
XI. PDGF in Inflammatory and Repair Processes
XII. PDGF and Atherosclerosis
XIII. PDGF Effects on the Cell Cycle
XIV. Relationship of PDGF to the Transforming Protein of the Simian Sarcoma Virus
XV. Other Activities of PDGF
XVI. Conclusions
10. Secreted Platelet Proteins as Markers for Pathological Disorders
I. Introduction
II. Biochemical Characteristics of Platelet Factor 4 and β-Thromboglobulin
III. Biologic Activities of Platelet Factor 4 and β-Thromboglobulin
IV. Radioimmunoassay Measurement of Platelet Factor 4 and β-Thromboglobulin During in Vitro Secretion
V. Measurement of Plasma Concentrations of Platelet Factor 4 and β-Thromboglobulin to Assess in Vivo Platelet Activation and Secretion
VI. Platelet Activation and Secretion in Patients with Cardiac Disease
VII. Assessment of Platelet Activation and Secretion in Other Types of Vascular Disease
VIII. Miscellaneous Clinical Studies
11. Megakaryocyte Biochemistry
I. Introduction
II. Stem Cell Differentiation into Platelets
III. Isolation and Culture of Megakaryocytes
IV. Biochemical Analyses
V. Other Plateletlike Reactions in Megakaryocytes
VI. Summary
12. Future Directions in Platelet Research
I. Platelet Activation
II. Platelet Aggregation
III. Platelet Adhesion
IV. Physiological Consequences of Platelet Activation
V. Platelet Function in Clot Formation
VI. Synthesis of Platelet Proteins and the Development of Platelet Structure
VII. Diseases Involving Platelets
VIII. Summary
