Bio-optical Modeling and Remote Sensing of Inland Waters - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128046449, 9780128046548

Bio-optical Modeling and Remote Sensing of Inland Waters

1st Edition

Editors: Deepak Mishra Igor Ogashawara Anatoly Gitelson
eBook ISBN: 9780128046548
Paperback ISBN: 9780128046449
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 3rd May 2017
Page Count: 332
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
90.00
63.00
63.00
63.00
72.00
63.00
63.00
72.00
139.94
97.96
97.96
97.96
111.95
97.96
97.96
111.95
130.00
91.00
91.00
91.00
104.00
91.00
91.00
104.00
92.95
65.06
65.06
65.06
74.36
65.06
65.06
74.36
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
130.00
91.00
91.00
91.00
104.00
91.00
91.00
104.00
103.00
72.10
72.10
72.10
82.40
72.10
72.10
82.40
119.00
83.30
83.30
83.30
95.20
83.30
83.30
95.20
181.77
127.24
127.24
127.24
145.42
127.24
127.24
145.42
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Bio-optical Modeling and Remote Sensing of Inland Waters presents the latest developments, state-of-the-art, and future perspectives of bio-optical modeling for each optically active component of inland waters, providing a broad range of applications of water quality monitoring using remote sensing. Rather than discussing optical radiometry theories, the authors explore the applications of these theories to inland aquatic environments.

The book not only covers applications, but also discusses new possibilities, making the bio-optical theories operational, a concept that is of great interest to both government and private sector organizations. In addition, it addresses not only the physical theory that makes bio-optical modeling possible, but also the implementation and applications of bio-optical modeling in inland waters.

Early chapters introduce the concepts of bio-optical modeling and the classification of bio-optical models and satellite capabilities both in existence and in development. Later chapters target specific optically active components (OACs) for inland waters and present the current status and future direction of bio-optical modeling for the OACs. Concluding sections provide an overview of a governance strategy for global monitoring of inland waters based on earth observation and bio-optical modeling.

Key Features

  • Presents comprehensive chapters that each target a different optically active component of inland waters
  • Contains contributions from respected and active professionals in the field
  • Presents applications of bio-optical modeling theories that are applicable to researchers, professionals, and government agencies

Readership

Upper-Level undergraduate and graduate level students, researchers and professors in aquatic sciences, ecology, remote sensing, and environmental science

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Remote Sensing of Inland Waters: Background and Current State-of-the-Art
Igor Ogashawara, Deepak R. Mishra and Anatoly A. Gitelson

  • Abstract
  • 1.1 Inland Waters
  • 1.2 Remote Sensing of Inland Waters
  • 1.3 Fundamental Bio-Optical Properties
  • 1.4 Bio-Optical Models
  • 1.5 Book Content
  • References

Chapter 2. Radiative Transfer Theory for Inland Waters
Peter Gege

  • Abstract
  • 2.1 Introduction
  • 2.2 Basic Principles
  • 2.3 Bio-Optical Models
  • 2.4 Light Field Models
  • 2.5 Conclusions
  • Acknowledgments
  • References

Chapter 3. Atmospheric Correction for Inland Waters
Wesley J. Moses, Sindy Sterckx, Marcos Montes, Liesbeth De Keukelaere and Els Knaeps

  • Abstract
  • 3.1 Introduction
  • 3.2 Challenges
  • 3.3 Existing Algorithms
  • 3.4 Conclusion
  • Acknowledgments
  • References

Chapter 4. Bio-optical Modeling of Colored Dissolved Organic Matter
Tiit Kutser, Sampsa Koponen, Kari Y. Kallio, Tonio Fincke and Birgot Paavel

  • Abstract
  • 4.1 Carbon in Inland Waters
  • 4.2 Optical Properties of CDOM
  • 4.3 Remote Sensing of CDOM
  • 4.4 CDOM Retrieval With Bio-Optical Models
  • 4.5 Final Considerations
  • References

Chapter 5. Bio-optical Modeling of Total Suspended Solids
Claudia Giardino, Mariano Bresciani, Federica Braga, Ilaria Cazzaniga, Liesbeth De Keukelaere, Els Knaeps and Vittorio E. Brando

  • Abstract
  • 5.1 Introduction
  • 5.2 Optical Properties of Particles
  • 5.3 Case Studies
  • 5.4 Conclusions
  • Acknowledgments
  • References
  • Further Reading

Chapter 6. Bio-optical Modeling of Phytoplankton Chlorophyll-a
Mark William Matthews

  • Abstract
  • 6.1 Introduction
  • 6.2 Chlorophyll-a: The Fundamental Measure of Phytoplankton Biomass and Production
  • 6.3 Optical Pathways to Estimate Phytoplankton Chlorophyll-a
  • 6.4 Conclusion
  • Acknowledgments
  • References

Chapter 7. Bio-optical Modeling of Sun-Induced Chlorophyll-a Fluorescence
Alexander Gilerson and Yannick Huot

  • Abstract
  • 7.1 Introduction, BASIC Concepts, and Current Knowledge
  • 7.2 Modeling of Reflectance Spectra with Fluorescence
  • 7.3 Relationships Between the Fluorescence Magnitude and the Concentrations of Chlorophyll and Other Water Constituents
  • 7.4 Retrieval of the Fluorescence Component from Reflectance Spectra
  • 7.5 Summary
  • Acknowledgments
  • References

Chapter 8. Bio-optical Modeling of Phycocyanin
Linhai Li and Kaishan Song

  • Abstract
  • 8.1 Introduction
  • 8.2 Theoretical basis for remote sensing of phycocyanin
  • 8.3 Literature review of remote sensing algorithms of phycocyanin
  • 8.4 Evaluation of Representative Algorithms Using a Large Field Dataset
  • 8.5 Mapping PC Using Airborne Images
  • 8.6 Summary and Future Work
  • Acknowledgements
  • References

Chapter 9. Bio-optical Modeling and Remote Sensing of Aquatic Macrophytes
Tim J. Malthus

  • Abstract
  • 9.1 Introduction
  • 9.2 Spectral Characteristics of Aquatic Macrophytes
  • 9.3 Application of Remote Sensing Systems
  • 9.4 Discrimination and Classification
  • 9.5 Determination of Macrophyte Biophysical Properties
  • 9.6 Bio-Optical Modeling of Aquatic Macrophytes
  • 9.7 Discussion and Priorities for Further Research
  • References

Details

No. of pages:
332
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780128046548
Paperback ISBN:
9780128046449

About the Editor

Deepak Mishra

Mishra’s research expertise is in the area of application of geospatial science to monitor environment particularly vegetation and water resources in the southeastern U.S. His research on radiative transfer model and water column correction procedure to map underwater coral reef habitats from space have been citied in numerous journal articles and replicated by many researchers and resource managers. His research on predicting toxic algal growth (cyanobacteria) and phytoplankton in inland waters has attracted attention of agencies such as GA Power, EPA, and Center for Disease Control. Mishra currently serves on the Editorial board of two international journals, GIScience and Remote Sensing and MDPI’s Remote Sensing, and is an active reviewer for 34 international journals. He edited a special issue for GIScience and Remote Sensing during 2013 entitled “Coastal Remote Sensing” which was published in early 2014. Currently, he is co-editing two special issues entitled “Remote Sensing of Water resources” and “Remote sensing in coastal environments” for MDPI’s Remote Sensing.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Geography, University of Georgia, GA, USA

Igor Ogashawara

Geographer by degree and limnologist by heart Ogashawara found through remote sensing the opportunity to connect these two areas. Since high school he learned about tropical limnology while researching at the International Institute of Ecology, Brazil. During college he worked on relating weather types and cyanobacteria blooms and as an MSc student at the Brazilian National Institute for Space Research, he attempted to use bio-optical modeling to monitor water quality in tropical hydroelectric reservoirs. Currently he is a PhD student at Indiana University – Purdue University at Indianapolis, working with bio-optical modeling to identify and predict cyanobacteria in inland waters.

Affiliations and Expertise

Indiana University - Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI), IN, USA

Anatoly Gitelson

Gitelson’s expertise is in the area of remote sensing of aquatic and terrestrial environments. His research on radiative transfer in terrestrial vegetation and water resulted in development models for estimating water constituent concentrations and pigment contents in vegetation. They have been citied in numerous journal articles and used widely around the world. He has published more than 150 papers in peer-reviewed journals (http://calmit.unl.edu/people/agitelson2). Gitelson serves on the Editorial board of several journals, Remote Sensing of Environment and Remote Sensing are among them.

Affiliations and Expertise

School of Natural Resources, University of Nebraska-Lincoln, NE, USA

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.