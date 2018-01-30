Bio-inspired Algorithms for Engineering

Alma Y. Alanis, was born in Durango, Durango, Mexico, in 1980. She received the B. Sc. degree from Instituto Tecnologico de Durango (ITD), Durango Campus, Durango, Durango, in 2002, the M.Sc. and the Ph.D. degrees in electrical engineering from the Advanced Studies and Research Center of the National Polytechnic Institute (CINVESTAV-IPN), Guadalajara Campus, Mexico, in 2004 and 2007, respectively. Since 2008 she has been with University of Guadalajara, where she is currently a Chair Professor in the Department of Computer Science. She is also member of the Mexican National Research System (SNI-2) and member of the Mexican Academy of Sciences. She has published papers in recognized International Journals and Conferences, besides four International Books. She is a Senior Member of the IEEE and Subject and Associated Editor of the Journal of Franklin Institute (Elsevier) and Intelligent Automation and Soft Computing (Taylor and Francis), moreover she is currently serving on a number of IEEE and IFAC Conference Organizing Committees. In 2013, she receives the grant for women in science by L’Oreal-UNESCOAMC- CONACYT-CONALMEX. In 2015, she receives the Research Award Marcos Moshinsky. Since 2008 she is member for the Accredited Assessors record RCEACONACYT, evaluating a wide range of national research projects, besides she has belonged to important project evaluation committees of national and international research projects. Her research interest centers on neural control, backstepping control, block control, and their applications to electrical machines, power systems and robotics.