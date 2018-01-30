Bio-inspired Algorithms for Engineering
1st Edition
Description
Bio-inspired Algorithms for Engineering builds a bridge between the proposed bio-inspired algorithms developed in the past few decades and their applications in real-life problems, not only in an academic context, but also in the real world. The book proposes novel algorithms to solve real-life, complex problems, combining well-known bio-inspired algorithms with new concepts, including both rigorous analyses and unique applications. It covers both theoretical and practical methodologies, allowing readers to learn more about the implementation of bio-inspired algorithms. This book is a useful resource for both academic and industrial engineers working on artificial intelligence, robotics, machine learning, vision, classification, pattern recognition, identification and control.
Key Features
- Presents real-time implementation and simulation results for all the proposed schemes
- Offers a comparative analysis and rigorous analysis of the convergence of proposed algorithms
- Provides a guide for implementing each application at the end of each chapter
- Includes illustrations, tables and figures that facilitate the reader’s comprehension of the proposed schemes and applications
Readership
Research Engineers working on artificial intelligence, robotics, machine learning, vision, classification, pattern recognition, identification and control, among others. Professors and Graduate students working on artificial intelligence, robotics, machine learning, vision, classification, pattern recognition, identification and control
Table of Contents
- Bio-inspired Algorithms
2. Data Classification Using Support Vector Machines Trained with Evolutionary Algorithms Employing Kernel Adatron
3. Reconstruction of 3D Surfaces Using RBF Adjusted with PSO
4. Soft Computing Applications in Robot Vision
5. Soft Computing Applications inMobile Robotics
6. Particle Swarm Optimization to Improve Neural Identifiers for Discrete-time Unknown Nonlinear Systems
7. Bio-inspired Algorithms to Improve Neural Controllers for Discrete-time Unknown Nonlinear System
8. Final Remarks
Details
- No. of pages:
- 152
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2018
- Published:
- 30th January 2018
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128137895
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128137888
About the Author
Nancy Arana-Daniel
Nancy Arana-Daniel received her B. Sc. Degree from the University of Guadalajara in 2000, and her M. Sc. And Ph.D. degrees in electric engineering with the special field in computer sicence from Research Center of the National Polytechnic Institute and Advanced Studies, CINVESTAV, in 2003 and 2007 respectively. She is currently a research fellow at the University of Guadalajara, in the Department of Computer Science Mxico, where she is working at the Laboratory of Intelligent Systems and the Research Center for Control Systems and Artificial Intelligence. She is IEEE Senior member and a member of National System of Researchers (SNI-1). She has published several papers in International Journals and Conferences and she has been technical manager of several projects that have been granted by the Nacional Council of Science and Technology (CONACYT). Also, se has collaborated in an international project granted by OPTREAT), She is Associated Editor of the Journal of Franklin Institute (Elsevier). Her research interests focus on applications of geometric algebra, geometric computing, machine learning, bio-inspired optimization, pattern recognition and robot navigation.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Guadalajara, Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico
Carlos Lopez-Franco
Carlos Lpez-Franco received the Ph.D. degree in Computer Science in 2007 from the Center of Research and Advanced Studies, CINVESTAV, Mexico. He is currently a professor at the University of Guadalajara, Mexico, Computer Science Department, and member of the Intelligent Systems group. He is IEEE Senior member and a member of National System of Researchers) or SNI, level 1. His research interests include geometric algebra, computer vision, robotics and intelligent systems.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Guadalajara, Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico
Alma Alanis
Alma Y. Alanis, was born in Durango, Durango, Mexico, in 1980. She received the B. Sc. degree from Instituto Tecnologico de Durango (ITD), Durango Campus, Durango, Durango, in 2002, the M.Sc. and the Ph.D. degrees in electrical engineering from the Advanced Studies and Research Center of the National Polytechnic Institute (CINVESTAV-IPN), Guadalajara Campus, Mexico, in 2004 and 2007, respectively. Since 2008 she has been with University of Guadalajara, where she is currently a Chair Professor in the Department of Computer Science. She is also member of the Mexican National Research System (SNI-2) and member of the Mexican Academy of Sciences. She has published papers in recognized International Journals and Conferences, besides four International Books. She is a Senior Member of the IEEE and Subject and Associated Editor of the Journal of Franklin Institute (Elsevier) and Intelligent Automation and Soft Computing (Taylor and Francis), moreover she is currently serving on a number of IEEE and IFAC Conference Organizing Committees. In 2013, she receives the grant for women in science by L’Oreal-UNESCOAMC- CONACYT-CONALMEX. In 2015, she receives the Research Award Marcos Moshinsky. Since 2008 she is member for the Accredited Assessors record RCEACONACYT, evaluating a wide range of national research projects, besides she has belonged to important project evaluation committees of national and international research projects. Her research interest centers on neural control, backstepping control, block control, and their applications to electrical machines, power systems and robotics.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Guadalajara Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico