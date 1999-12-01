Binary Digital Image Processing
1st Edition
A Discrete Approach
Binary Digital Image Processing is aimed at faculty, postgraduate students and industry specialists. It is both a text reference and a textbook that reviews and analyses the research output in this field of binary image processing. It is aimed at both advanced researchers as well as educating the novice to this area. The theoretical part of this book includes the basic principles required for binary digital image analysis. The practical part which will take an algorithmic approach addresses problems which find applications beyond binary digital line image processing.
The book first outlines the theoretical framework underpinning the study of digital image processing with particular reference to those needed for line image processing. The theoretical tools in the first part of the book set the stage for the second and third parts, where low-level binary image processing is addressed and then intermediate level processing of binary line images is studied. The book concludes with some practical applications of this work by reviewing some industrial and software applications (engineering drawing storage and primitive extraction, fingerprint compression).
- Outlines the theoretical framework underpinning the study of digital image processing with particular reference to binary line image processing
- Addresses low-level binary image processing, reviewing a number of essential characteristics of binary digital images and providing solution procedures and algorithms
- Includes detailed reviews of topics in binary digital image processing with up-to-date research references in relation to each of the problems under study
- Includes some practical applications of this work by reviewing some common applications
- Covers a range of topics, organised by theoretical field rather than being driven by problem definitions
Research workers and practitioners with an academic/industrial need for binary image processing; software developers; postgraduate courses in image processing
Foreword. Acknowledgements. Notation. Preface. Digital topology. Discrete geometry. Algorithmic graph theory. Acquisition and storage. Distance transformations. Binary digital image characteristics. Image thinning. Some applications. References. Index.
- No. of pages:
- 368
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2000
- Published:
- 1st December 1999
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080527826
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124705050
Stéphane Marchand-Maillet
Stéphane Marchand-Maillet is affiliated with the Department of Multimedia Communications at Institut Eurecom, Sophia-Antipolis, France - a consortium between academic and industrial partners.
EURECOM Institute, Sophia-Antipolis, France
Yazid Sharaiha
Yazid M. Sharaiha received his B.Sc. (Eng) and PhD (1991)from Imperial College, London. He also holds Master degrees in Engineering (1987) and Management Science (1988) from University of California, Berkeley and Imperial College respectively. He was a University Lecturer in Information Management at Imperial College from 1991 to 1997. He is currently a visiting fellow at Imperial College and working in Quantitative Strategies at Morgan Stanley Dean Witter. His research publications and interests include combinatorial optimisation, graph theory, computational geometry, and their applications in image analysis, scheduling and financial modeling.
Imperial College of Science, Technology, and Medicine, London, UK
"...it has value as a tutorial and as a reference volume. The many illustrations and examples make the material easy to follow and visualize. ...it offers an extensive set of references ...a good starting point for those who want to enter the topic and the do further research." --CHOICE, July/August 2000
"They [the authors] divide the book in three parts, as follows: the first three chapters set the theoretical context; the next three chapters present operators that will be the basic tools used in image processing applications; the last two chapters present definitions of operators on pixel sets or image components." --MATHEMATICAL REVIEWS, 2000