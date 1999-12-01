Binary Digital Image Processing

"...it has value as a tutorial and as a reference volume. The many illustrations and examples make the material easy to follow and visualize. ...it offers an extensive set of references ...a good starting point for those who want to enter the topic and the do further research." --CHOICE, July/August 2000

"They [the authors] divide the book in three parts, as follows: the first three chapters set the theoretical context; the next three chapters present operators that will be the basic tools used in image processing applications; the last two chapters present definitions of operators on pixel sets or image components." --MATHEMATICAL REVIEWS, 2000