Batters and Breadings in Food Processing
2nd Edition
- Preface to the Second Edition
- Preface to the First Edition
- Chapter 1: Batters and Breadings—Past, Present, and Future Markets
- Definition of the Coated-Foods Market
- Past Trends for Coated Foods
- Present Marketing of Coated Foods
- Coated Foods in the Marketplace
- The Future for Coated Foods
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 2: Ingredient Selection for Batter and Breading Systems
- An Evolving Industry
- Batter Classification
- Precooking and Freezing of Coated Products
- Reconstitution of Coated Products
- Commonly Coated Substrates
- Critical Coating Characteristics
- Judging a Coating System
- Formulations of Batter Systems
- Flour, as Defined in Batters and Breadings
- Functionality of Wheat Flour Protein and Starch
- Nonwheat Flour
- Chemical Leavening
- Shortening and Oil
- Egg and Milk Products
- Starches
- Gums
- Flavorings and Seasonings
- The Work Ahead
- Chapter 3: Dry-Milled Corn Ingredients in Food Coatings
- Corn Processing
- Dry-Milled Corn Products
- Types of Corn
- Corn Ingredients in Batters and Breadings
- Standards of Identity for Dry-Milled Corn Ingredients
- General Functions of Dry-Milled Corn Ingredients
- Dry-Milled Corn Ingredients in Batters
- Dry-Milled Corn Ingredients in Breadings
- Viscosity Control
- Summary
- Chapter 4: Frying Fats for Coated Foods
- Chemistry of Fats and Oils
- The Frying Operation
- Troubleshooting
- Chapter 5: Effective Use of Flavorings and Seasonings in Batter and Breading Systems
- Basic Development of Batters and Breadings
- Development of Batter and Breading Flavor Systems
- Recent Developments
- Summary
- Chapter 6: Factors Affecting Performance Characteristics of Flours in Batters
- Wheat Flour Function
- Recent Research
- Rice Flour Function
- Chapter 7: Functionality of Hydrocolloids in Batter Coating Systems
- Overview
- Uses of Food Gums in Batter Systems
- Addition and Application of Gums in Coating Systems
- Considerations When Choosing a Gum in a Batter System
- Gums with Unique Features and Functions
- Future Developmental Work
- Summary
- Chapter 8: Food Allergens: Issues and Concerns in Batter and Breading Applications
- What Are Food Allergens?
- Allergic Reactions
- Allergen-Testing Procedures
- Common Allergens in Batters and Breadings
- Strategies to Address Allergens in the Food Industry
- Allergen Labeling
- Summary
- Chapter 9: Nutrition Information Related to Battered and Breaded Food Products
- General Nutritional Components of Typical Batter and Breading Mixes
- Nutritional Attributes of Flours and Starches Commonly Used for Batters and Breadings
- Nutritional Attributes of Other Components of Coatings
- Nutritional Attributes of Components Used to Form a Batter or Facilitate Adherence of a Dry Coating to a Base Food
- Impact of Cooking Processes on the Nutritional Attributes of Coated Foods
- Nutritional Attributes of Selected Commonly Coated Foods
- Summary
- Chapter 10: Breadings—What They Are and How They Are Used
- Functional Attributes of Breadings
- Effects of Key Ingredients on the Qualities of Breadings
- Breading Categories
- Characteristics of Finished Products
- Summary
- Chapter 11: Heat and Mass Transfer in Foods During Deep-Fat Frying
- Heat Transfer During Frying
- Interfacial Properties
- Deep-Fat Frying of Selected Foods
- Heat Transfer Coefficients
- Heat Transfer into Foods During Frying
- Mathematical Models Describing Heat Transfer
- Mass Transfer During Frying
- Factors Affecting Oil Uptake and Migration
- Physicochemical Changes During Frying
- Effect of Edible Coatings on Frying
- Summary
- Chapter 12: Technology of Microwavable Coated Foods
- Why Microwaves Heat
- Microwaves and Moisture Transport
- The Phenomenon of Crispness As Related to Coated Foods
- Reconstitution of Breaded Products in Microwave Ovens
- Discussion
- Chapter 13: Batter and Breading Process Equipment
- Overview
- Some Coating Process Variables
- Coating Equipment
- Operations
- The Future
- Chapter 14: Application of Batters and Breadings to Various Substrates
- Application to Poultry
- Application to Seafood
- Application to Red Meats
- Application to Vegetables
- Application to Cheese, Nuts, and Other Products
- Challenges of Non-Frying Cooking
- Summary
- Chapter 15: Measurement and Interpretation of Batter Rheological Properties
- Overview
- Rheological Measurements
- Rheological Properties of Batters
- Conclusions
- Chapter 16: Food Coating Troubleshooting
- Low-Carbohydrate Coatings
- Reduced-Fat Coating Systems
- Reduced Trans Fat and Effects of Frying Oil on Acrylamide Formation
- Bold Flavors in Coated Food Products
- Grilled and Sauced Coated Foods, Aquaculture Issues
- Reduced-Salt Coatings
- Growing Market Popularity of “Fresh” Food and Ingredients
- Popcorn-Size Coated-Food Products
- Guinness World Record Frying Event
- Chapter 17: Food Coating Patent Review, 1990–2007
- Patents
- Appendix
- Useful Websites
- Index
For the first major update of this topic in 21 years, editors Kulp, Loewe, Lorenz, and Gelroth have gathered an elite group of internationally recognized experts. This new edition examines the current market trends and applications for coated food products. It updates our knowledge of ingredient utilization in battered and breaded products using corn, wheat, rice, fats and oils, and flavorings and seasonings. It applies the functionality of these ingredients across the rheology of coating systems and into the selection of specific processing equipment
Each chapter explores a different facet of developing batter-based coatings and breadings for a variety of new products, and explains how new technology has turned this profitable food category into a science. New authors have contributed chapters on heat and mass transfer in foods during deep-fat frying, nutritional aspects of coated foods, and food allergens.
Batters and Breadings in Food Processing, Second Edition presents essential technical and scientific information in a peer-reviewed resource. It will be valuable reference for food technologists in Research and Development, Quality Assurance, Rheology, and Bakiing. It will make an excellent text for any course with a batters and breadings processing component.
