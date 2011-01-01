For the first major update of this topic in 21 years, editors Kulp, Loewe, Lorenz, and Gelroth have gathered an elite group of internationally recognized experts. This new edition examines the current market trends and applications for coated food products. It updates our knowledge of ingredient utilization in battered and breaded products using corn, wheat, rice, fats and oils, and flavorings and seasonings. It applies the functionality of these ingredients across the rheology of coating systems and into the selection of specific processing equipment

Each chapter explores a different facet of developing batter-based coatings and breadings for a variety of new products, and explains how new technology has turned this profitable food category into a science. New authors have contributed chapters on heat and mass transfer in foods during deep-fat frying, nutritional aspects of coated foods, and food allergens.

Batters and Breadings in Food Processing, Second Edition presents essential technical and scientific information in a peer-reviewed resource. It will be valuable reference for food technologists in Research and Development, Quality Assurance, Rheology, and Bakiing. It will make an excellent text for any course with a batters and breadings processing component.