Automotive Engineering
1st Edition
Powertrain, Chassis System and Vehicle Body
Description
A one-stop reference for automotive and other engineers involved in vehicle and automotive technologies. The book provides essential information on each of the main automotive systems (engines; powertrain and chassis; bodies; electrical systems) plus critical external factors that engineers need to engage with, such as hybrid technologies, vehicle efficiency, emissions control and performance optimization.
Key Features
- Definitive content by the leading authors in the field
- A thorough resource, providing all the essential material needed by automotive and mechanical engineers on a day-to-day basis
- Fundamentals, key techniques, engineering best practice and know-how together in one quick-reference sourcebook
- Focuses on what engineers need to know: engineering fundaments, key associated technologies, environmental and efficiency engineering, and sustainability, as well as market-driven requirements such as reliability, safety, and comfort
- Accompanied by multi-body dynamics and tire dynamic modeling software
Readership
Vehicle design engineers and analysts; Automotive engineers and NVH (noise vibration and harshness) engineers in the automotive and transportation industry. Mechanical engineers, vehicle designers, dynamic specialists
Table of Contents
1 INTRODUCTION TO ENGINE DESIGN 1.1 Piston Engines Cycles of Operation 2 ENGINE TESTING 2.1 Measurement of torque, power, speed and fuel consumption; acceptance and type tests, accuracy of the measurements 3 ENGINE EMISSIONS 3.1 Emissions Control 4 DIGITAL ENGINE CONTROL 4.1 Digital Engine Control Systems 5 TRANSMISSIONS 5.1 Transmissions and driveline 6 ELECTRIC VEHICLES 6.1 Battery/fuel cell EV design packages 7 HYBRID VEHICLES 7.1 Hybrid vehicle design 8 SUSPENSIONS 8.1 Types of suspension and drive 9 STEERING 9.1 Steering 10 TYRES 10.1 Tyres and wheels 11 HANDLING 11.1 Tyre Characteristics and Vehicle Handling and Stability 12 BRAKES 12.1 Braking Systems 13 VEHICLE CONTROL SYSTEMS 13.1 Vehicle Motion Control 14 STRUCTURAL DESIGN 14.1 Terminology and overview of vehicle structure types 14.2 Standard sedan (saloon) – baseline load paths 15 VEHICLE SAFETY 15.1 Vehicle safety 16 MATERIALS 16.1 Design and material utilization 16.2 Materials for consideration and use in automotive body structures 17 AERODYNAMICS 17.1 Body design: Aerodynamics 18 REFINEMENT 18.1 Vehicle refinement: purpose and targets 19 INTERIOR NOISE 19.1 Interior noise: assessment and control 20 EXTERIOR NOISE 20.1 Exterior noise: assessment and control 21 INTRUMENTATION AND TELEMATICS 21.1 Automotive Instrumentation and Telematics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 834
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2009
- Published:
- 30th July 2009
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781856175777