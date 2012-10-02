Atlas of the Spinal Cord
1st Edition
Mouse, Rat, Rhesus, Marmoset, and Human
Description
The Atlas of the Spinal Cord is the first comprehensive atlas of rodent and primate spinal cords. This atlas features histological images and labeled drawings of every segment from rat, mouse, marmoset monkey, rhesus monkey, and human spinal cords. Nissl-stained section images and matching drawings for each segment are supplemented by up to four histochemical or immunohistochemical images on a facing page. The neuron groups supplying major limb muscles are identified in each species. Constructed by the established leaders in neuroanatomical atlas development, this new atlas will be the indispensible resource for scientists who work on rodent or primate spinal cord.
Key Features
- Full-color photographic images of Nissl-stained sections from every spinal cord segment in each of two rodent and three primate species—over 160 Nissl plates
- Comprehensively labeled diagrams to accompany each Nissl-stained section—over 160 diagrams
- More than 500 photographic images of sections stained for AChE, ChAT, parvalbumin, NADPH- diaphorase, calretinin, or other markers to supplement the Nissl-stained images
- Digital versions of diagrams are available to purchasers of this book via a website
Readership
Researchers and graduate students in neuroscience, neuroanatomy, and neurophysiology
Table of Contents
Features of the Edition
Introduction
Nomenclature and the construction of abbreviations
References
Index of structures
Index of abbreviations
Mouse spinal cord diagrams
Rat spinal cord diagrams
Marmoset cord diagrams
Rhesus cord diagrams
Human cord diagrams
Details
- No. of pages:
- 360
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2013
- Published:
- 2nd October 2012
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123978806
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123978769
About the Author
Gulgun Sengul
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Anatomy, Ege University School of Medicine, Turkey
Charles Watson
Charles Watson is a specialist in the area of brain and spinal cord mapping. He graduated in medicine from the University of Sydney in 1967 and was awarded a research doctorate (MD) by the University of New South Wales in 1974. He lectured in anatomy at the UNSW from 1970 to 1982, when he took up a career in public health in the Health Department of Western Australia, being appointed Chief Health Officer for WA in 1993.
He returned to university life in 1994, holding the position of Dean of Health Sciences at the University of Wollongong and Curtin University until 2006. Since then he has held research positions at Curtin and at Neuroscience Research Australia. Since 2006 he has published 11 books and over 40 journal articles.
Watson was made a member of the Order of Australia (AM) in 2004. He earned a DSc (by thesis) from the University of Sydney in 2012.
In his spare time he swims in the ocean, and he is an enthusiastic but mediocre player of the baritone saxophone. His musical favourites are Frank Zappa, Brian Eno, and Beethoven.
Affiliations and Expertise
John Curtin Distinguished Professor of Health Science, Curtin University of Technology, Perth, Australia and Neuroscience Research Australia, NSW Sydney, Australia
Ikuko Tanaka
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Neurobiology, Tokyo Metropolitan Institute for Neuroscience, Japan
George Paxinos
Professor George Paxinos, AO (BA, MA, PhD, DSc) completed his BA at The University of California at Berkeley, his PhD at McGill University, and spent a postdoctoral year at Yale University. He is the author of almost 50 books on the structure of the brain of humans and experimental animals, including The Rat Brain in Stereotaxic Coordinates, now in its 7th Edition, which is ranked by Thomson ISI as one of the 50 most cited items in the Web of Science. Dr. Paxinos paved the way for future neuroscience research by being the first to produce a three-dimensional (stereotaxic) framework for placement of electrodes and injections in the brain of experimental animals, which is now used as an international standard. He was a member of the first International Consortium for Brain Mapping, a UCLA based consortium that received the top ranking and was funded by the NIMH led Human Brain Project. Dr. Paxinos has been honored with more than nine distinguished awards throughout his years of research, including: The Warner Brown Memorial Prize (University of California at Berkeley, 1968), The Walter Burfitt Prize (1992), The Award for Excellence in Publishing in Medical Science (Assoc Amer Publishers, 1999), The Ramaciotti Medal for Excellence in Biomedical Research (2001), The Alexander von Humbolt Foundation Prize (Germany 2004), and more.
Affiliations and Expertise
Neuroscience Research Australia and The University of New South Wales, Sydney, Australia